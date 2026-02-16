Dem Hakeem Jeffries Has Mini-Meltdown When Pushed by Wajahat Ali to Commit to Abolishing ICE

Gavin Newsom Gets TORCHED for Playing Victim After Ted Cruz's Jab ('Victimhood Self-Own'...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:50 PM on February 16, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Representative Hakeem Jeffries recently came face-to-face with the far-left faction of his Democrat Party and their wild demands. With Joy Reid watching, activist Wajahat Ali pushed Jeffries for not championing the abolishment of ICE. Jeffries' reaction to this unexpected pressure is something to see.

Check this out. (WATCH)

We love seeing elected Democrats get eaten by the far-leftist monsters they’ve created.

Posters say Jeffries must think we’re as stupid as Joy Reid and Ali, because he totally misled them both with his false DHS defunding assertion.

Elected Democrats know this, but it’s not going to stop them from lying to their constituents about it.

Commenters say Reid might lose a few Democrat guests if they fear being publicly challenged like Jeffries.

We loved watching it go down.

Posters say Jeffries knows ‘Abolish ICE’ is not a winning election message.

Democrats want all illegal aliens to stay in America, but they can’t come out and say it. Saying they want to ‘Abolish ICE’ obviously sends that message. The radical far leftists in the party are going to make it the centerpiece of the midterms, whether Democrat leadership likes it or not. Interesting election season, indeed.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

