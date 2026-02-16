Dem Hakeem Jeffries Has Mini-Meltdown When Pushed by Wajahat Ali to Commit to Abolishing ICE

Representative Hakeem Jeffries recently came face-to-face with the far-left faction of his Democrat Party and their wild demands. With Joy Reid watching, activist Wajahat Ali pushed Jeffries for not championing the abolishment of ICE. Jeffries' reaction to this unexpected pressure is something to see.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Hakeem Jeffries gets irate after Wajahat Ali accuses him of failing to lead the charge to “Abolish ICE."



“I don’t understand anything that you just said to me!"



Hakeem clearly wasn’t expecting to get ambushed on The Joy Reid Show and went a little nuts. pic.twitter.com/eLw8HWlnXW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 16, 2026

They're eating their own 🤪 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) February 16, 2026

We love seeing elected Democrats get eaten by the far-leftist monsters they’ve created.

Posters say Jeffries must think we’re as stupid as Joy Reid and Ali, because he totally misled them both with his false DHS defunding assertion.

LIAR: “…that is why DHS is getting ready to shut down.” Oh, really? — Land Snark 13 (@LandSnark13) February 16, 2026

Thats a lie.....I.C.E. is funded thru 2029 ~ — Willy B (@william67670367) February 16, 2026

🚨 Shutting down the government DOES NOT IMPACT ICE.



ICE has been fully funded by Trump’s BBB, now law, through 2029.



Democrats are lying to their vulnerable followers who simply don’t know any better. pic.twitter.com/2iFIbLdzRX — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) February 16, 2026

Elected Democrats know this, but it’s not going to stop them from lying to their constituents about it.

Commenters say Reid might lose a few Democrat guests if they fear being publicly challenged like Jeffries.

This can’t be the first time that the left had to face the insane far left. But, maybe the first time they had to do it on a podcast, for everyone to see. Wonder if this might cause a problem for Joy booking future guests. — RhondaKlick (@RhondaK930) February 16, 2026

Democrats just genuinely seem so miserable



They’re always trying to come for each other like this — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) February 16, 2026

Hakeem experiencing a struggle session 🤌 — HapaGirl77 (@HapaGirl_77) February 16, 2026

We loved watching it go down.

Posters say Jeffries knows ‘Abolish ICE’ is not a winning election message.

I have to give Jeffries a little credit for not falling for the trap of agreeing to the "abolish ICE" slogan. Obviously, they do not want another "defund the police" to ruin their midterm chances.



Can someone do a side-by-side comparison of him & Newsom's hand gestures? — Russell (@russell_m) February 16, 2026

Regardless of the recent bad optics, Jeffries knows that running a “abolish ICE” campaign would be a loser in the midterms. — Hale (@OswaldHale) February 16, 2026

That’s exactly it. AOC and that wing are openly saying it, but Hakeem’s not going to do it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 16, 2026

its going to be an interesting election season. — Russell (@russell_m) February 16, 2026

Democrats want all illegal aliens to stay in America, but they can’t come out and say it. Saying they want to ‘Abolish ICE’ obviously sends that message. The radical far leftists in the party are going to make it the centerpiece of the midterms, whether Democrat leadership likes it or not. Interesting election season, indeed.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

