Panicking Padilla: Dem Says the SAVE Act Will Make America Just Like Nazi 'Show Me Your Papers' Germany

Democrat Alex ‘Jose’ Padilla, like many in his party, is having a meltdown over the Republican Party's common-sense voter ID bill. Padilla is trashing the SAVE Act. He prefers elections with no safeguards against voter fraud. No surprise there! He’s going so far as to compare presenting an ID to vote to being asked to show papers in Nazi Germany.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Padilla: The SAVE Act is the equivalent of a “show me your papers law."



So now they want you to think it's somehow authoritarian for a voter to actually prove that they're eligible to vote.



Tells you how terrified Democrats are of this. pic.twitter.com/h7P7LfS4yw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 16, 2026

The fear is palpable.

Posters find it hypocritical that Democrats were fully on board with Americans being forced to show their papers during Covid.

Seems like only 5 years ago, Democrats wanted us to “show papers” to enter a restaurant or public venue.



Proving you’re a citizen to vote is a far cry from “did you get your mandated vaccination?” — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 16, 2026

I remember Democrats demanding that everyone show them vaccination papers. — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) February 16, 2026

Remember when half of Democrats wanted to throw the unjabbed in camps?

I remember. — GiantLdaV (@GiantLdaV) February 16, 2026

That was totally (D)ifferent — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 16, 2026

Hypocrisy is the foundation of the Democrat party. — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) February 16, 2026

They don’t care that we know this.

Commenters say showing ID is part of life in America. Almost everything requires proof of identity.

What DON’t you have to show ID for today? Take his IDs away and see how long it takes for the light to come on in the belfry. — Lee Smith (@LeeSmit00241611) February 17, 2026

So all the other leading countries in the world have these "show your papers" laws. OMG, the barbarism. — THE GOLDEN RULE (@thegoldnrule) February 16, 2026

Really tired of basic driver's license or state ID being refashioned as "papers" as if you're traveling through occupied Europe in 1943 — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) February 16, 2026

Yet, they’re happy Americans have to jump through several hoops to purchase a firearm legally.

Posters say voting is too important to rely on the honor system. Especially since Democrats have no honor.

If there is a time to show your papers, it seems Voting would be one of the most reasonable times to do that. — ohmyword (@kapease) February 16, 2026

Padilla knows he can’t win absent fraud. He isn’t alone. Majority of Cali Dems can’t. — Jeff Holt (@JeffHolt4) February 16, 2026

They know the outcome if this passes and is signed into law.



They will be lost in irrelevancy forever. — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) February 16, 2026

Democrats fear this will impact their vote totals. It doesn’t take much of an imagination to figure out why they are fighting like mad to keep elections insecure.

