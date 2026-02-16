Gavin Newsom Gets TORCHED for Playing Victim After Ted Cruz's Jab ('Victimhood Self-Own'...
DEVELOPING: Robert Dorgan a.k.a. ‘Roberta Esposito’ Shoots Six at a Youth Hockey Game...
Equator Locator? AOC Stuns Munich Crowd With Her Geographical ‘Knowledge’ of South America
VIP
Rolling Stone: American Girl Doll ‘Influencers’ Protest ICE, Show About Domestic Terrorism...
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Has Mini-Meltdown When Pushed by Wajahat Ali to Commit to...
Irish Illegal’s Abandoned Daughters Say He Should Return Home to Face Drug Charges
Hypocritical Lefties Demand English ONLY in Their Own 'Sanctuary' ICE Warning Group Chat
Gavin Newsom's BS About Calif. vs. Tenn. Gets NUKED by Marsha Blackburn and...
VIP
Balenciaga 2.0? Frida Baby Slammed for 'Disgusting' Sexual Jokes on Infant Products –...
Sassy ICE King Reads Entitled AWFL Karen for Filth, Leaves Her Gagged and...
NBC News: A Half-Dozen Top Administration Officials Appear in the Epstein Files
Touched a Nerve: Gov. Wes Moore Says The Free Beacon Can Ask the...
Trump Announces Federal Takeover After Maryland Fails to Address Massive Sewage Leak
No Kings? Tell That to Judge Playing Orwell's Ministry of Truth: Orders Trump...

Panicking Padilla: Dem Says the SAVE Act Will Make America Just Like Nazi 'Show Me Your Papers' Germany

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on February 16, 2026
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Democrat Alex ‘Jose’ Padilla, like many in his party, is having a meltdown over the Republican Party's common-sense voter ID bill. Padilla is trashing the SAVE Act. He prefers elections with no safeguards against voter fraud. No surprise there! He’s going so far as to compare presenting an ID to vote to being asked to show papers in Nazi Germany.

Advertisement

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

The fear is palpable.

Posters find it hypocritical that Democrats were fully on board with Americans being forced to show their papers during Covid.

Recommended

DEVELOPING: Robert Dorgan a.k.a. ‘Roberta Esposito’ Shoots Six at a Youth Hockey Game in Rhode Island
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

They don’t care that we know this.

Commenters say showing ID is part of life in America. Almost everything requires proof of identity.

Yet, they’re happy Americans have to jump through several hoops to purchase a firearm legally.

Advertisement

Posters say voting is too important to rely on the honor system. Especially since Democrats have no honor.

Democrats fear this will impact their vote totals. It doesn’t take much of an imagination to figure out why they are fighting like mad to keep elections insecure.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ALEX PADILLA CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DEVELOPING: Robert Dorgan a.k.a. ‘Roberta Esposito’ Shoots Six at a Youth Hockey Game in Rhode Island
Aaron Walker
Gavin Newsom Gets TORCHED for Playing Victim After Ted Cruz's Jab ('Victimhood Self-Own' INCOMING)
Doug P.
Sassy ICE King Reads Entitled AWFL Karen for Filth, Leaves Her Gagged and Googling How to Exit the Chat
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Equator Locator? AOC Stuns Munich Crowd With Her Geographical ‘Knowledge’ of South America
Warren Squire
Hypocritical Lefties Demand English ONLY in Their Own 'Sanctuary' ICE Warning Group Chat
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

DEVELOPING: Robert Dorgan a.k.a. ‘Roberta Esposito’ Shoots Six at a Youth Hockey Game in Rhode Island Aaron Walker
Advertisement