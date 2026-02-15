Climate Cultist Bill Maher Falls Flat on His Smug Face Trying to Dunk...
Master of Projection: Obama Says Democrats Have It Hard Since They’re Not Mean and Nasty Like Republicans

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:00 PM on February 15, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former President Barack Obama recently sat down for an interview with progressive podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen. It was a masterclass in projection as the divisive Democrat attributed every horrific thing his own party has done and is doing to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Case in point, Obama says his party is saddled with love, kindness, and respect, unlike the hate-filled Republicans.

Check out this utter nonsense. (WATCH)

The man is a walking lie.

That’s why it's so easy for him.

Can we blame him? No one has ever held him accountable for anything, certainly not in the fawning legacy media.

With the legacy media sharing the same enemy, Democrat Jasmine Crockett says lying is fine as long as it maligns Trump. (WATCH)

A zebra can’t change its stripes, as the idiom goes.

Obama even regurgitated the debunked claim that ICE used Liam Ramos as bait to catch his illegal alien father. (WATCH)

BS in its purest form, fresh from the source.

Posters say the ‘nasty and evil’ Republicans are no match for Obama’s ‘angelic’ Democrat Party.

Obama is the master of projection with scores of Democrat acolytes.

