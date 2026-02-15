Master of Projection: Obama Says Democrats Have It Hard Since They’re Not Mean and Nasty Like Republicans

Former President Barack Obama recently sat down for an interview with progressive podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen. It was a masterclass in projection as the divisive Democrat attributed every horrific thing his own party has done and is doing to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Case in point, Obama says his party is saddled with love, kindness, and respect, unlike the hate-filled Republicans.

Obama: Democrats have a harder job because they aren’t as “mean, tough and nasty” as Republicans.



This is freaking RICH. pic.twitter.com/3qO3JHfXPz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2026

Look how easy and smoothly he lies. He is rotten to the core. — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) February 14, 2026

The man is a walking lie.

That’s why it's so easy for him.

Why do they love to lie so much 😂 — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) February 14, 2026

It’s his bread and butter — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2026

Can we blame him? No one has ever held him accountable for anything, certainly not in the fawning legacy media.

With the legacy media sharing the same enemy, Democrat Jasmine Crockett says lying is fine as long as it maligns Trump. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett admitting that it’s okay to lie if it hurts President Trump. That's all Democrats do is lie! pic.twitter.com/lFtONg7p5T — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) February 13, 2026

Liar always going to lie — Pete 🍊 (@psPetePatel7) February 13, 2026

A zebra can’t change its stripes, as the idiom goes.

Obama even regurgitated the debunked claim that ICE used Liam Ramos as bait to catch his illegal alien father. (WATCH)

LEFT: Obama parrots the 'ICE Used Kids As Bait’ Hoax.



RIGHT: Obama says he doesn’t want Democrats to start lying and having no regard for the truth the way Republicans do.



Same interview. https://t.co/520Cxvt3XY pic.twitter.com/sz3iez7D1c — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2026

🙏



This entire interview is grade-A pure Obama bullsht. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2026

BS in its purest form, fresh from the source.

Posters say the ‘nasty and evil’ Republicans are no match for Obama’s ‘angelic’ Democrat Party.

Is he smoking crack with Big Mike? He has to be.



Incredible. 🤦🏼 — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) February 14, 2026

Only one party:

- burned down a major city back in 2020

- weaponized the gov't to imprison multiple Republicans for contempt of court.

- indicted an ex-president on 34 bogus felony counts.

- threatened all social media companies to suspend, censor, and spy on many top Republicans — Steve Eisner (@DoTheRightWing) February 14, 2026

Did Republicans ever run a coup attempt against an incoming president? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2026

Big negative. — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) February 14, 2026

Projection is his game. — Ron Cordry 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RonCordry91537) February 14, 2026

Obama is the master of projection with scores of Democrat acolytes.

