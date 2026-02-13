They've Gone and Done It AGAIN: Abi Spanberger's Grilling Photo Op Is Peak...
A Different Arena: Sportscaster Stephen A. Smith Looks to Shake Up the DNC’s Presidential Primary Lineup

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on February 13, 2026
ESPN

ESPN sportscaster Stephen A. Smith could soon move from discussing home runs to preparing for a White House run. Smith says he’s seriously considering running for president in 2028. He already has a team picked out: the Democrat Party. Some are greeting the news with skepticism and laughter. (READ)

(post continues) … CHAOS into the Dem primary!

His presence alone would and should make them nervous.

MAGA commenters hope to see it all play out on national television.

Probably the most primary fun since President Donald Trump first ran in 2015.

Posters think Smith is getting in over his head. There’s a big difference in criticizing the NBA and handling the United Nations.

The Democrat Party’s bench is the shallowest it’s been in years. You know things are bad when they’re talking about running Kamala Harris again or pushing Pete Buttigieg as a contender.

Commenters say a Stephen A. Smith candidacy would rock the Democrats’ political world.

They’ll pay him off to keep him away if they can. It’s also possible that Smith is doing this to increase his social media hits and draw more attention to his brand. A full Smith commitment is still a way off.

