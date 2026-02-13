A Different Arena: Sportscaster Stephen A. Smith Looks to Shake Up the DNC’s Presidential Primary Lineup

ESPN sportscaster Stephen A. Smith could soon move from discussing home runs to preparing for a White House run. Smith says he’s seriously considering running for president in 2028. He already has a team picked out: the Democrat Party. Some are greeting the news with skepticism and laughter. (READ)

🚨 JUST IN: Stephen A. Smith is now considering running for PRESIDENT as a Democrat in 2028 — CBS



"I'm giving strong consideration to being on that debate stage for 2027"



"I've got this year coming up 2026, to think about it, to study, to know the issues."



This would throw… pic.twitter.com/T5iCCT3R5I — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2026

(post continues) … CHAOS into the Dem primary!

I'd love to see him on the stage with the clown car Democrats. — Starship Trooper (@SpiritOfRadio87) February 13, 2026

His presence alone would and should make them nervous.

MAGA commenters hope to see it all play out on national television.

Lol please happen — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) February 13, 2026

The debates will be absolutely hilarious. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2026

The best I have watched in years 😂 — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) February 13, 2026

Probably the most primary fun since President Donald Trump first ran in 2015.

Posters think Smith is getting in over his head. There’s a big difference in criticizing the NBA and handling the United Nations.

Stephen A Smith for president 2028?

The guy who roasts LeBron weekly wants to roast world leaders.

DNC primary would be the highest-rated show in history. Trump watching like ‘finally, someone I can yell back at.’ 😂 — LEGACY (@UPPER_ECHEL0N) February 13, 2026

Stephen A. for President is peak Democrat bench. Loud, famous, zero receipts. Running the country isn’t a hot take segment. It’s budgets, borders, and boring competence. They’ll pick celebrity over solutions every time. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 13, 2026

Couldn't think of a more perfect candidate for the Dems:



A windbag who has never built anything...

Never ran anything...

Done anything that substantially benefitted people...



But has an opinion on everything...

Tell everyone what to do...

And how to do it... — Shashi Jairam (@ShashiJairam) February 13, 2026

If a sports commentator is suddenly a serious contender, that says a lot about the state of the field. The party looks more like a talent search than a leadership pipeline. — ᴺᵉʷˢEric Trump (@EricTrump_News) February 13, 2026

The Democrat Party’s bench is the shallowest it’s been in years. You know things are bad when they’re talking about running Kamala Harris again or pushing Pete Buttigieg as a contender.

Commenters say a Stephen A. Smith candidacy would rock the Democrats’ political world.

This must happen. The dems wouldn't know what to do. — The Elephant in the Room (@elephant_23) February 13, 2026

He can’t win as a democrat. He isnt far left enough for them. The minute he says men can’t be in women’s sports the would try to cancel him — 918Eric⚾️🏈⛳️ (@918Eric1) February 13, 2026

The DNC will NEVER let this happen. — Basilard Consulting (@DanOvercast) February 13, 2026

They’ll pay him off to keep him away if they can. It’s also possible that Smith is doing this to increase his social media hits and draw more attention to his brand. A full Smith commitment is still a way off.

