Rep. Seth Moulton's Illegal SOTU Guest Referenced in Police Reports Involving Sexual Assault

As we reported, a lot of Democrats who didn't boycott President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to hang out on stage with Antifa members dressed in inflatable frog costumes brought stunt guests with them. Quite a few Democrats said they were bringing Epstein victims with them. That would have been a great opportunity for them to identify who abused them. Rep. Ilhan Omar brought as her guest the woman with a traumatic brain injury and autism who went viral after being pulled out of her car for blocking an ICE operation and refusing to move, despite ICE agents giving her every opportunity and several warnings. As I reported, she was all over the legacy media. She was escorted from the chamber by Capitol Police after she refused to sit down in protest of ICE.

And then there was Rep. Seth Moulton, who brought a young illegal immigrant as his guest. Nineteen-year-old Marcelo Gomes da Silva sat with Moulton for a bit and then retreated to watch the address from Moulton's office, apparently spooked by the sight of law enforcement at the event.

Now, The Boston Herald remarkably is reporting that da Silva has been referenced in police reports involving sexual assault.

NEW: The Boston Herald reports that Rep. Seth Moulton's (D-MA) illegal immigrant SOTU guest is referenced in police reports involving sexual assault and juveniles. Moulton hid him in his office during the speech and called him a "great American". https://t.co/k4kMLtcoe9 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 5, 2026

"A great American." Like the time President Joe Biden called illegal immigrants "model citizens."

Tim Dunn reports for The Boston Herald:

Congressman Seth Moulton’s illegal immigrant guest during the State of the Union address is referenced in police reports involving sexual assault and juveniles, police say. The Herald submitted a public records request to the Secretary of State’s Office and the Milford Police Department regarding two reports, one from June and the other from September of 2021, where Marcelo Gomes da Silva was apparently named as the person of interest. The Herald sought the police report numbered 21-23101 dated 9/15/2021 featuring Marcelo Gomes da Silva and 1-16254 dated 6/30/21 also featuring the 19-year-old. Milford Deputy Chief John Sanchioni denied both of those requests, indicating that the police report from June 2021 “involves a sexual assault and juveniles,” and that the report from September 2021 “involves juveniles.” He did not elaborate. … In an appearance on MSNOW following the address, Moulton called Gomes da Silva a “great American,” a “patriot,” and “a reminder of what courage looks like.” “We all know Marcelo because of his tragic immigration story where he was thrown in a detention facility for days on end, sleeping on a concrete floor and not even given a Bible … and yet throughout that time he insisted on helping others, [was] more focused on translating for other detainees and helping them contact their families than even his own safety,” Moulton said. … Following his visit to Capitol Hill, Gomes da Silva recently testified on Beacon Hill in support of proposed legislation to ban ICE agents from making civil immigration arrests in state courthouses and on other state-owned property. The bill would also ban sheriff’s departments from entering into any new 287(g) agreements in Massachusetts. “It’s very important to note that a lot of kids that are growing up in our community now are going to build some type of anger not towards ICE itself but towards anyone they deem to be working with them. We should note that a lot of people are really nervous and scared about police officers and a lot of people don’t want to go off to work. I think it’s important for our community to go out and be able to build a better economy and work,” Gomes da Silva said while testifying before the House Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security on the Protect Act.

He testified before the House Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security? Of course, he did.

A patriot and a great American.

I'd read that illegals were too afraid to leave their homes to the point where volunteers were not only bringing them groceries but also helping deliver their babies.

Do they not vet any of the guests these members of Congress bring to the State of the Union? Look at this poor teen in hiding so he doesn't get snatched off the streets by masked goons because of his skin color.

