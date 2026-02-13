Leave It to Leavitt: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says 'Fascist' Press Secretary Defended Her 'Journo' Rights

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins says White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt came to her defense recently in Saudi Arabia. Guards tried to keep Collins from entering a room, but Leavitt confronted the men, forcing them to let the CNN host come in with the rest of her press cohorts. This story didn’t come during a CNN broadcast but on a little-watched podcast.

🚨WOW! CNN's Kaitlan Collins reveals Karoline Leavitt DEFENDED her freedom of the press while on a trip with Trump



"The Saudi Royal Guard freaked out and said I can't come. Karoline said, 'NO, she's coming with the rest of the press!'"



Imagine that. pic.twitter.com/KwWmlzNAVp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 12, 2026

Bless her heart. Surprised she didn't burst into flames while saying something nice about @PressSec — GigiRNC (@GigiRNC) February 12, 2026

We still can’t believe Collins said it.

That’s understandable because ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have painted President Donald Trump, Leavitt, and other Republicans as freedom-hating monsters.

But I was told Karoline Leavitt was a fascist! — HannaKat (@swiftyloo) February 12, 2026

Weird. I was told she’s a Nazi. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) February 12, 2026

Weird, right? — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 12, 2026

Wow so the Trump admin isn't fascist, how about that? — BTCPleb (@Life_of_Pleb) February 12, 2026

It’s almost as if ‘journalists’ have been lying to us for purely political purposes.

Commenters say we’re all Americans and that Leavitt did what should always be done for fellow citizens.

Karoline Leavitt making sure that Kaitlin Collins was allowed into the event and Kaitlin thanking her for it is how America is supposed to work. You defend free speech even if you don’t like the journalist. — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) February 12, 2026

Couth (and class) require one to stick up for fellow Americans when on foreign soil...a lesson obviously not learned by some of our Olympic "team" members. — Tech Rep (@witsawagon) February 12, 2026

Not surprising at all. A press secretary’s job is to manage access for all journalists, even the ‘opposition’. And obviously, avoid international scandals with allies like the Saudis 😉 — Aleksei (@alekschesnokov) February 12, 2026

Leavitt is good at her job.

She did the right thing, but commenters maintain we should stop referring to activists as ‘journalists.’

We may disagree w her bias reporting but Karoline did the right thing. I just think that they shouldn’t be called reporters/journalists anymore. They should be called left-wing activists. — adriana belloc (@adribelloc) February 12, 2026

Reporters interviewing other reporters...



Karoline Leavitt did the right thing despite the unfair bias of CNN. — time velocity 🇺🇸 (@time0149) February 12, 2026

And Collins will continue to unfairly report on the Trump administration despite how gracious Leavitt was. — Dragonus (@YoDragonus) February 12, 2026

Of course, a ‘journalist’ like a deadly scorpion can’t change its nature.

