Leave It to Leavitt: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says 'Fascist' Press Secretary Defended Her 'Journo' Rights

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on February 13, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins says White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt came to her defense recently in Saudi Arabia. Guards tried to keep Collins from entering a room, but Leavitt confronted the men, forcing them to let the CNN host come in with the rest of her press cohorts. This story didn’t come during a CNN broadcast but on a little-watched podcast.

Check it out. (WATCH)

We still can’t believe Collins said it.

That’s understandable because ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have painted President Donald Trump, Leavitt, and other Republicans as freedom-hating monsters.

It’s almost as if ‘journalists’ have been lying to us for purely political purposes.

Commenters say we’re all Americans and that Leavitt did what should always be done for fellow citizens.

Leavitt is good at her job.

She did the right thing, but commenters maintain we should stop referring to activists as ‘journalists.’

Of course, a ‘journalist’ like a deadly scorpion can’t change its nature.

