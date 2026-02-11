Joy Reid Says MSNBC Hosts Were Not Allowed to Lie Due to Journalistic Rules Imposed by NBC News

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:34 AM on February 11, 2026
Townhall Media

Podcasting exile Joy Reid recently made the absurd claim that she and her ex-MSNBC hosts were not allowed to lie on-air. Reid says everything broadcast on MSNBC had to be based in journalism because the cable network was linked to NBC News at the time. Yes, we’re laughing, too.

Here’s Reid. (WATCH)

Yes, because that’s exactly what actually happened.

Posters say Reid is lying about not lying.

We’re fairly certain that’s how ex-MSNBC hosts interpreted the alleged edict.

Of course, we know that Reid lied when she was employed by MSNBC. Remember this scandal? (WATCH)

Remember, it’s not a lie if Reid believes it is true. Wonder what century those mischievous time-travelers were from?

Commenters say Reid is one messed-up Democrat who pushed every political hoax and fake narrative that crossed her path while at MSNBC. She hasn't let up since getting jettisoned from the network.

Oh, man.

This next poster has been given a special gift that we wish we had.

Ignorance of the existence of Joy Reid is bliss.

