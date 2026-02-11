Joy Reid Says MSNBC Hosts Were Not Allowed to Lie Due to Journalistic Rules Imposed by NBC News

Podcasting exile Joy Reid recently made the absurd claim that she and her ex-MSNBC hosts were not allowed to lie on-air. Reid says everything broadcast on MSNBC had to be based in journalism because the cable network was linked to NBC News at the time. Yes, we’re laughing, too.

Here’s Reid. (WATCH)

Joy Reid on doing a show at MSNBC: "We weren't allowed to just get up there and lie."



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/0vEfh7lIlu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 11, 2026

Then why did she get up there and lie every evening? — Renatta (@Renatta) February 11, 2026

"We weren't just allowed to get up there and lie, we made bank doing it!" is what I think she meant to say. — Schrodinger's Goat (@xOrwells_Ghostx) February 11, 2026

Yes, because that’s exactly what actually happened.

Posters say Reid is lying about not lying.

You're literally doing it right now. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 11, 2026

I'm not sure that's how it works. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 11, 2026

We’re fairly certain that’s how ex-MSNBC hosts interpreted the alleged edict.

Of course, we know that Reid lied when she was employed by MSNBC. Remember this scandal? (WATCH)

Flashback to 2018. After remarks perceived as homophobic were discovered on her blog, Joy Reid takes the coward's way out and claims she was hacked.



Joy, did they ever find those hackers?🤣



Joy Reid: Gay advocacy groups prey upon impressionable teens. pic.twitter.com/Y3BMy8Fvg8 — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 19, 2024

Ah yes. The time-traveling hackers. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 11, 2026

Remember, it’s not a lie if Reid believes it is true. Wonder what century those mischievous time-travelers were from?

Commenters say Reid is one messed-up Democrat who pushed every political hoax and fake narrative that crossed her path while at MSNBC. She hasn't let up since getting jettisoned from the network.

Wow. What a distorted world view she must have… sad, really — CharlieOscarCharlieOscar (@CoCoDeSoFlo) February 11, 2026

Ran every media hoax imaginable. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 11, 2026

Is Joy Reid ACTUALLY claiming that MSNBC is a fact based outlet because it is tied to NBC NEWS?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) February 11, 2026

That’s the claim. NBC News. Home of Fusion Ken Dilanian 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 11, 2026

Oh, man.

This next poster has been given a special gift that we wish we had.

I forget she exists sometimes. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) February 11, 2026

You need a periodic reminder — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 11, 2026

Lol I’d rather not. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) February 11, 2026

Ignorance of the existence of Joy Reid is bliss.

