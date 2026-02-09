What the Canuck? Confused Public Has Questions About Canadian Olympic Team’s Bizarre Fashion Statement

Home Alone: Harry Sisson’s Response to Personally Housing Illegal Aliens Is ‘Mi Casa...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:11 AM on February 09, 2026
AngieArtist

The 2026 Winter Olympics are underway in Italy. Athletes are drawing headlines, but some outrageous outfits worn by Team Canada are turning heads and stomachs. The bizarre garments have many unsure of exactly what they are looking at. One curious influencer secured an outfit for himself to see if he could unzip its mysteries.

Seriously, what is this thing? (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Some are calling it a ‘Varf.’ But other posters have a better name that we’ll reveal in a bit.

Posters say you can't rely on the instructions that come with the interesting item.

They really don’t.

One commenter says that despite the difficulties of donning the garbled garb, they want to give it a go.

Tim Hortons is a popular coffee and doughnut restaurant chain in Canada.

We think Tim Hortons has grounds to sue. Look at this.

We’ve heard of people being described as a ‘tall drink of water’ but not a ‘short cup of coffee.’

Another poster says the daring design took guts.

It’s definitely gut-wrenching. Can you imagine someone telling their friend to ‘grab my barf’ as they head for the door?

One commenter used Grok to find a use for the annoying attire. (WATCH)

It can also be used as a makeshift burial shroud, if that’s the case.

Posters say the clothing designer Lululemon deserves all the blame.

We’ll have to wait until Autumn. That’s when the orange one makes its seasonal debut.

