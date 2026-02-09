What the Canuck? Confused Public Has Questions About Canadian Olympic Team’s Bizarre Fashion Statement

The 2026 Winter Olympics are underway in Italy. Athletes are drawing headlines, but some outrageous outfits worn by Team Canada are turning heads and stomachs. The bizarre garments have many unsure of exactly what they are looking at. One curious influencer secured an outfit for himself to see if he could unzip its mysteries.

Seriously, what is this thing? (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

It's so easy to go all starry eyed "omg Mongolia! Stunning", every winter Olympics. But have you tried to figure out wth Canada is wearing? It's like a padded scarf with sleeve holes in it? pic.twitter.com/9sawY1mTOQ — Åsk Dabitch ᛒᚬᚱ ᛁ ᛅᛘᛁᚱᛁᚴᛅ (@dabitch) February 8, 2026

A combo vest scarf! Just what nobody needed — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) February 8, 2026

Some are calling it a ‘Varf.’ But other posters have a better name that we’ll reveal in a bit.

Posters say you can't rely on the instructions that come with the interesting item.

Oh so it’s useless?!!! 😆😆😆 — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) February 8, 2026

You know it’s useless when it comes with instructions of “how to wear”… — Joe (@djofadel) February 8, 2026

If you need instructions like this on how to wear it then the product is a complete failure. — S (@sharinglung5) February 8, 2026

these instructions clarify nothing lol — intermetromartian (@intermetro65754) February 8, 2026

They really don’t.

One commenter says that despite the difficulties of donning the garbled garb, they want to give it a go.

I don’t know but after watching that video I kind of want one…lol — That Didn’t Happen (@socialapclyps) February 8, 2026

What would u do with it?!! 😆 — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) February 8, 2026

Wear it on Halloween dressed up as a Tim Hortons employee. — Jakez649 (@jakez649) February 8, 2026

Tim Hortons is a popular coffee and doughnut restaurant chain in Canada.

We think Tim Hortons has grounds to sue. Look at this.

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/95aMiHBM34 — The Honey Badger (@Nance726) February 8, 2026

They are a walking coffee cup 😆 — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) February 8, 2026

We’ve heard of people being described as a ‘tall drink of water’ but not a ‘short cup of coffee.’

Another poster says the daring design took guts.

It's a model of the large and small intestine - pic.twitter.com/8rg1uK2axX — Ann Ewart (@Maulie1234) February 8, 2026

😂😂😂 that’s a visual I did not need!! — Big Dog Mom (@MrsCzar23) February 8, 2026

It’s part blanket, part scarf……it’s a barf. — AKG (@AKGagliano) February 8, 2026

Wind breaker or scarf? It's a barf! — C D Fanshaw (@d_fanshaw) February 8, 2026

It’s definitely gut-wrenching. Can you imagine someone telling their friend to ‘grab my barf’ as they head for the door?

One commenter used Grok to find a use for the annoying attire. (WATCH)

Sadly, it has no back. You need to redo the video but he should be plunging to his death. — Monica P 🚀🛸🪐💜🤍💛✗ (@monipridragon12) February 8, 2026

It can also be used as a makeshift burial shroud, if that’s the case.

Posters say the clothing designer Lululemon deserves all the blame.

If someone at Lululemon set out to create the ugliest team uniforms ever seen at the Olympics, they’ve succeeded. It’s embarrassing to appear on camera in front of the world wearing those outfits. — Judi Tee (@Judi_tee) February 8, 2026

Lululemmon needs to jailed for this crime against humanity 😫😂 — T.J 🦉 (@tobyrozay) February 8, 2026

We’ll have to wait until Autumn. That’s when the orange one makes its seasonal debut.

