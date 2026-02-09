Home Alone: Harry Sisson’s Response to Personally Housing Illegal Aliens Is ‘Mi Casa No Es Su Casa’

Texas Congressman Looney Tune Gene Wu, Shows His Racist Side Too
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:11 AM on February 09, 2026
Twitter

Democrats tell us they love illegal aliens. They are more than happy to welcome them into your neighborhood, businesses, and schools. But finding a Democrat who will jump at the opportunity to personally house one or more never gets any takers. Social influencer Harry Sisson was recently put on the spot to commit to inviting a few into his abode, and it went exactly as you would expect.

Here’s more. (READ)

Question: MA Gov Healey asked citizens to take illegals into their homes. Are you willing to do that?

Sisson: (Finally answers question...) Unfortunately, I will not be taking anybody in because I have a one bedroom in NYC. It’s very expensive.

Knowles: A lot of people in NYC have studios. So you have an extra room?

Sisson: No, I’m sorry. Unfortunately for now I don’t have any space. Other people can do it if they want.

Knowles: Wow. To hear 'I live in a one bedroom in New York, and I don't have any space.' That’s like a mansion in New York.

Sisson: My one bedroom is a shoe box.

Knowles: I don’t think these migrants need a lot of space. You know, give them a nice little bed. Anyway...

LMAO

Here’s Sisson squirming when asked to put his political beliefs into action. (WATCH)

Democrats are all talk and no action, and Sisson is no different.

Sisson blames a small apartment for his not housing illegal aliens, but posters say that’s just a convenient, lame excuse.

No, he won’t. He’s a hypocrite.

Sisson’s not the only Democrat whose illegal alien advocacy was revealed to be bunk when reality came knocking and looking for a place to stay.

And zero it will remain. No matter how many spare rooms a Democrat has, they won’t be having any illegal aliens on their beds, couches, or floors tonight, or any nights in the future.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HARRY SISSON ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MASSACHUSETTS

