Home Alone: Harry Sisson’s Response to Personally Housing Illegal Aliens Is ‘Mi Casa No Es Su Casa’

Democrats tell us they love illegal aliens. They are more than happy to welcome them into your neighborhood, businesses, and schools. But finding a Democrat who will jump at the opportunity to personally house one or more never gets any takers. Social influencer Harry Sisson was recently put on the spot to commit to inviting a few into his abode, and it went exactly as you would expect.

Here’s more. (READ)

Question: MA Gov Healey asked citizens to take illegals into their homes. Are you willing to do that? Sisson: (Finally answers question...) Unfortunately, I will not be taking anybody in because I have a one bedroom in NYC. It’s very expensive. Knowles: A lot of people in NYC have studios. So you have an extra room? Sisson: No, I’m sorry. Unfortunately for now I don’t have any space. Other people can do it if they want. Knowles: Wow. To hear 'I live in a one bedroom in New York, and I don't have any space.' That’s like a mansion in New York. Sisson: My one bedroom is a shoe box. Knowles: I don’t think these migrants need a lot of space. You know, give them a nice little bed. Anyway... LMAO

Here’s Sisson squirming when asked to put his political beliefs into action. (WATCH)

He looks…uncomfortable. — J C (@jofjltn4) February 8, 2026

They always get uncomfortable when questioned why their actions don't mirror their beliefs. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 8, 2026

Democrats are all talk and no action, and Sisson is no different.

Sisson blames a small apartment for his not housing illegal aliens, but posters say that’s just a convenient, lame excuse.

We all know if Harry had a five bedroom house, he wouldn't take any in, unless he could use them as full time household help. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 8, 2026

Of course not. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 8, 2026

I guess being a paid schill for the DNC isn't paying as well as it used to. 🙃 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) February 8, 2026

It wouldn’t matter. Harry isn’t housing any illegals no matter where he lives. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 8, 2026

No, he won’t. He’s a hypocrite.

Sisson’s not the only Democrat whose illegal alien advocacy was revealed to be bunk when reality came knocking and looking for a place to stay.

Who remembers the amount of fanfare in Martha's Vineyard when Ron Desantis gited them a bunch of illegal immigrants?



They promptly shipped them out to

an air base in Massachusetts the next day while chanting pro-illegal immigration slogans. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) February 8, 2026

They were hauled out in 48 hours.



But they got goodie bags and some second hand clothes on their way out, so everyone felt good about themselves. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 8, 2026

Here’s the number of migrants that every leftist will take in.😂 pic.twitter.com/AcD9cdxk5L — Dapperdan68 (@dapperdan68) February 8, 2026

And zero it will remain. No matter how many spare rooms a Democrat has, they won’t be having any illegal aliens on their beds, couches, or floors tonight, or any nights in the future.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

