What the Canuck? Confused Public Has Questions About Canadian Olympic Team’s Bizarre Fashi...
Home Alone: Harry Sisson’s Response to Personally Housing Illegal Aliens Is ‘Mi Casa...
Texas Congressman Looney Tune Gene Wu, Shows His Racist Side Too
No to Voter ID: Hakeem Jeffries Tries to Justify Dems Being on Unpopular...
'How Do You Do, Fellow Bad Bunny Fans?', John Kasich Drops Cringeworthy...
Delete Your Account: John Harwood Gets DRAGGED By X for His Nasty-Looking Super...
Senate Republican Leader John Thune Provides a Sneak Peek of the Pregame Flyover
Halftime S***show: Even NFL Players Have NO IDEA Who Bad Bunny Is (Just...
HHS Hands Off Some Gameday Menu Suggestions
Legal Action Launched to Stop Puberty Blocker Experiment ON CHILDREN
Whoa, His Eyes Get BIGGER? Adam Schiff's Reaction to ABC's Jon Karl Pushing...
Narrative OBLITERATED --> Watch Dana Bash Call Hakeem Jeffries Out TO HIS FACE...
'Fire MORE Writers': WAPO's Woke Super Bowl Piece Gets the DRAGGING It Deserves...
VIP
This Is QUITE the List of Fake Stories the Washington Post Has Fallen...

Duper Bowl: Ed Krassenstein’s ‘Liam Ramos’ Bad Bunny Grammy Hoax Post Gets Boost From Careless CNN Anchor

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:07 AM on February 09, 2026
Twitter

Pictures of 5-year-old Liam Ramos recently went viral online. The photo featured the child after his father abandoned him to escape arrest by ICE. That photo generated its own mountain of misinformation. On Sunday, another 'Liam Ramos’ picture exploded on social media. Many posted a picture of musical artist Bad Bunny handing a small boy his Grammy award during his Super Bowl performance, claiming the boy was Ramos. It wasn't him. It’s bad enough that the false story went viral. Even worse is that it got a boost on X from a CNN anchor (more on that shortly).

Advertisement

Here's the post by Ed Krassenstein that was instrumental in pushing the hoax. (READ)

Money for misinformation is quite the racket.

Speaking of getting paid for misinforming the public, CNN’s Jim Sciutto reposted the fake story without checking its veracity.

Rhythms of Resistance? Seriously?

Commenters acknowledge that those who gripe about misinformation the most are often the biggest purveyors of it.

Recommended

What the Canuck? Confused Public Has Questions About Canadian Olympic Team’s Bizarre Fashion Statement
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Sciutto's fake news posting is totally on brand for CNN.

Some were wondering when Sciutto’s repost would be undone.

Gone but not forgotten. The Internet is forever.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN FAKE NEWS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Canuck? Confused Public Has Questions About Canadian Olympic Team’s Bizarre Fashion Statement
Warren Squire
Home Alone: Harry Sisson’s Response to Personally Housing Illegal Aliens Is ‘Mi Casa No Es Su Casa’
Warren Squire
Texas Congressman Looney Tune Gene Wu, Shows His Racist Side Too
Gordon K
HA! Trump Jr. Just Needs 3 LETTERS to Humiliate Kamala Harris RAMBLING About Why She's Against Voter ID
Sam J.
'How Do You Do, Fellow Bad Bunny Fans?', John Kasich Drops Cringeworthy Panderful Tweet
Gordon K
Whoa, His Eyes Get BIGGER? Adam Schiff's Reaction to ABC's Jon Karl Pushing Him on Voter ID Is HILARIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

What the Canuck? Confused Public Has Questions About Canadian Olympic Team’s Bizarre Fashion Statement Warren Squire
Advertisement