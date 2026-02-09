Duper Bowl: Ed Krassenstein’s ‘Liam Ramos’ Bad Bunny Grammy Hoax Post Gets Boost From Careless CNN Anchor

Pictures of 5-year-old Liam Ramos recently went viral online. The photo featured the child after his father abandoned him to escape arrest by ICE. That photo generated its own mountain of misinformation. On Sunday, another 'Liam Ramos’ picture exploded on social media. Many posted a picture of musical artist Bad Bunny handing a small boy his Grammy award during his Super Bowl performance, claiming the boy was Ramos. It wasn't him. It’s bad enough that the false story went viral. Even worse is that it got a boost on X from a CNN anchor (more on that shortly).

Here's the post by Ed Krassenstein that was instrumental in pushing the hoax. (READ)

Many of you may have missed this, but the little boy who Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to at the Super Bowl was Liam Ramos!



Amazing! pic.twitter.com/1cDfi2faQ0 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 9, 2026

UPDATE: according to the latest reports the young child was Lincoln Fox — a child actor. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 9, 2026

The CN finally published



They are pure dollars driven bait farmers — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 9, 2026

Money for misinformation is quite the racket.

Speaking of getting paid for misinforming the public, CNN’s Jim Sciutto reposted the fake story without checking its veracity.

A CNN anchor retweeting blatant Krassenstein misinformation is just too perfect.



Stellar stuff. pic.twitter.com/EZz9t3FGw1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 9, 2026

“They all look alike” - cnn — I know the future (@nbayoungdork) February 9, 2026

It’s CNN - what do you expect ? pic.twitter.com/BMuQdtHTOh — Tim McClelland (@Chiefmac3500) February 9, 2026

Rhythms of Resistance? Seriously?

Commenters acknowledge that those who gripe about misinformation the most are often the biggest purveyors of it.

Why is it that those who complain the most about "misinformation" and "disinformation," are the ones who spread the most "misinformation" and "disinformation?" — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) February 9, 2026

Well, @jimsciutto is too biased to bother fact-checking something that he wants to be true. — William Keane (@largebill68) February 9, 2026

He’s a “news anchor” in the same way George Stephanopoulos is a news anchor. — Chris Knowles (@chrisknowlestv) February 9, 2026

The CNN pretend journos are still scratching their heads over the mass WaPo firings. They still haven't figured it it out yet. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) February 9, 2026

Just like @CNN put lies out there and aint verify. — Brah eyepoker (@eyepoker2) February 9, 2026

Sciutto's fake news posting is totally on brand for CNN.

Some were wondering when Sciutto’s repost would be undone.

Yep. How long before Sciutto un RTs? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 9, 2026

Already done. 😂 — LWCJR (@RIPCOOPER1022) February 9, 2026

Gone but not forgotten. The Internet is forever.

