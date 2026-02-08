FAFO Flashback: Whoopi Encouraged WaPo Subscription Cancellations That Resulted in Mass Layoffs

Two years ago, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin of ABC’s The View were celebrating that readers were cancelling their subscriptions to The Washington Post over its decision not to endorse Kamala Harris for president. Even WaPo's own ‘journalists’ were encouraging readers to stick it to Jeff Bezos by ending their subscriptions. Take that, Jeff! Well, that foolish stunt just resulted in 300 WaPo employees receiving pink slips. Oops!

Here’s Goldberg and Hostin pushing their ignorance. (WATCH)

2024: Yay, people are canceling their Washington Post subscriptions!



That's not going to hurt Jeff Bezos, it's going to hurt the employees at The Washington Post.



But it sends a message to Bezos!



2026: Just because WP is losing money doesn't mean Bezos can lay off people. pic.twitter.com/laj5E7eHQR — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 7, 2026

Find somebody that hates you as much as Whoopi Goldberg's hair stylist hates her, and then avoid that person like the plague. — Sort-Of-Mad Max (@robert42495) February 7, 2026

Maybe her tight braids are why she can’t think straight.

Posters are shaking their heads over The View crew’s inability to understand how cutting revenue would negatively impact WaPo's 'newsroom' and other employees.

Hold on, do you mean to tell me that there are consequences to people’s action? I kinda feel like Whoopi and the other host are kind of directly to blame now. — Doom Rider (@CommonArms) February 7, 2026

Whoopi has never applied logic to any of her thoughts or positions.



She is all about the feels and what popular in the moment. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) February 7, 2026

These ladies on The View always point the finger elsewhere for blame, but three fingers are always pointing back at them.

Reality is hard—it's even harder when you follow liberal influencers. — MattOnPoint (@MattMojoho99) February 7, 2026

Rejecting reality is what Democrats do best. Of course, rejection doesn’t stop reality from asserting itself, as WaPo employees hitting the unemployment line just found out.

Bezos owns The Washington Post; he is not its steward. It’s a business, and just because he’s a billionaire doesn’t mean he’s going to let it keep losing money.

Its his paper he can do with it and the employees whatever he wants. As the old saying goes,"Its nothing personal,just business." — Cherasny Elijah (@Cherasny3) February 7, 2026

At this point Jeff Bezos could fire the rest of the 500 employees close the paper and take it as a tax write off. He owns the paper it belongs to him not the employees. — keyboard jockey (@keyboardjockey1) February 7, 2026

Don’t tease us like this.

