FAFO Flashback: Whoopi Encouraged WaPo Subscription Cancellations That Resulted in Mass Layoffs

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:08 AM on February 08, 2026
ABC

Two years ago, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin of ABC’s The View were celebrating that readers were cancelling their subscriptions to The Washington Post over its decision not to endorse Kamala Harris for president. Even WaPo's own ‘journalists’ were encouraging readers to stick it to Jeff Bezos by ending their subscriptions. Take that, Jeff! Well, that foolish stunt just resulted in 300 WaPo employees receiving pink slips. Oops!

Here’s Goldberg and Hostin pushing their ignorance. (WATCH)

Maybe her tight braids are why she can’t think straight.

Posters are shaking their heads over The View crew’s inability to understand how cutting revenue would negatively impact WaPo's 'newsroom' and other employees.

Rejecting reality is what Democrats do best. Of course, rejection doesn’t stop reality from asserting itself, as WaPo employees hitting the unemployment line just found out.

Bezos owns The Washington Post; he is not its steward. It’s a business, and just because he’s a billionaire doesn’t mean he’s going to let it keep losing money.

Don’t tease us like this.

