This Is QUITE the List of Fake Stories the Washington Post Has Fallen...
OH, She MAD! Ted Cruz Triggers Virginia Democrat Senator Louise Lucas Into Showing...
HA! Trump Jr. Just Needs 3 LETTERS to Humiliate Kamala Harris RAMBLING About...
He's Dead Jim, DEAD! Tulsi Gabbard Just ENDS 'Lying Hack' Mark Warner in...

No to Voter ID: Hakeem Jeffries Tries to Justify Dems Being on Unpopular Side of Yet Another 80/20 Issue

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on February 08, 2026
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Democrats are struggling to find legitimate reasons to oppose requiring an ID to vote in U.S. elections. Why? Because there aren’t really any good reasons. Surprise! Despite an ID requirement being popular with their own voters, Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries continue claiming that it will suppress the vote.

Here’s more. (READ)

Bash: 71% of Democrats support requiring an ID to vote. Why are they wrong?

Jeffries: Republicans are trying to engage in clear and blatant voter suppression.

Bash: But Democrats won in Virginia, and had to show ID. So why not support it?

Jeffries: Trump is trying to steal the election.

Once you filter out the endless Jeffries deflections and filibustering, this is the best that Jeffries can come up with to oppose the SAVE Act.

Here’s Jeffries on CNN. (WATCH)

That’s because he’s lying.

Commenters say opposing ID to vote is an issue that could actually hurt Democrats with their own voters if they keep getting called out on it.

Democrats are essentially saying their voters are too stupid to get proper identification.

Commenters say even CNN’s Dana Bash wasn’t buying the nonsense Jeffries was selling.

She was holding out hope that Jeffries would put forth a genuine argument. She’s still waiting.

Posters say Democrats opposing the SAVE Act and being so adamantly against voter ID without good reason is sending the message that they are cheating during elections.

That graphic says it all.

