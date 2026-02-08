No to Voter ID: Hakeem Jeffries Tries to Justify Dems Being on Unpopular Side of Yet Another 80/20 Issue

Democrats are struggling to find legitimate reasons to oppose requiring an ID to vote in U.S. elections. Why? Because there aren’t really any good reasons. Surprise! Despite an ID requirement being popular with their own voters, Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries continue claiming that it will suppress the vote.

Here’s more. (READ)

Bash: 71% of Democrats support requiring an ID to vote. Why are they wrong? Jeffries: Republicans are trying to engage in clear and blatant voter suppression. Bash: But Democrats won in Virginia, and had to show ID. So why not support it? Jeffries: Trump is trying to steal the election. Once you filter out the endless Jeffries deflections and filibustering, this is the best that Jeffries can come up with to oppose the SAVE Act.

Here’s Jeffries on CNN. (WATCH)

Shorter Jeffries: “I..WILL..NOT..DEVIATE..FROM.. MY..APPROVED..SCRIPT!” — Skin that smokewagon! (@heatpacker) February 8, 2026

He sure is blinking a lot… — StephL (@Stephalarc) February 8, 2026

That’s because he’s lying.

Commenters say opposing ID to vote is an issue that could actually hurt Democrats with their own voters if they keep getting called out on it.

This is one of the weakest positions Democrat politicians currently have. Their own party supports voter ID, overwhelmingly. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 8, 2026

Democrats: We're saving Democracy.

Also Democrats: No, we don't support a policy that most Americans and even most Democrats support. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 8, 2026

They can’t even get their own talking points straight on why they will ignore the will of their own voters. It’s comical. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 8, 2026

Democrats are essentially saying their voters are too stupid to get proper identification.

Commenters say even CNN’s Dana Bash wasn’t buying the nonsense Jeffries was selling.

Bash doesn’t believe him, but still no significant pushback! — ⚜️Lori🇺🇸Lu7🇺🇸 (@Lorilu7) February 8, 2026

I'm actually surprised Bash pushed back a little. — KAYE Chaffee (@ChaffeeKaye) February 8, 2026

She was holding out hope that Jeffries would put forth a genuine argument. She’s still waiting.

Posters say Democrats opposing the SAVE Act and being so adamantly against voter ID without good reason is sending the message that they are cheating during elections.

Opposing it is indefensible so they have to deflect. There is no logical argument opposing citizenship and ID requirements to vote. None. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) February 8, 2026

Democrats know they need to cheat. — Stephen (@01splcheck) February 8, 2026

That graphic says it all.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

