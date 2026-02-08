Frequent CNN Panelist Bakari Sellers Proposes ‘Fumigating’ MAGA to Rid America of Trump’s Influence

Frequent CNN panelist Bakari Sellers suggests that Trump voters need to be wiped out like pests. Activist Don Lemon recently hosted Sellers and other Democrats on his podcast. That’s where Sellers proposed ‘fumigating’ MAGA to remove President Donald Trump's influence on America.

Advertisement

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Bakari Sellers tells Don Lemon: The country needs a “fumigation” of MAGA.



Is this acceptable rhetoric from your panelists, @CNN? pic.twitter.com/yYu4ubBetx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2026

It’s quite reminiscent of something…. 🤔 — Omnis gloria Deo (@MuzeMouse) February 7, 2026

Gassing people? Where have we heard that before? Hmm.

Posters know exactly who once carried out mass human fumigations.

“Fumigation”? Like with Zyklon B?



You know that thing about them accusing the right of what they’re doing?



Yah. This has literal Nazi overtones, from the party accusing the right of being “Nazis”. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 7, 2026

It makes your head spin. These lefties would and have killed people just for thinking different, while defending people like violent foreign murderers, and people from Somalia who would kill them in a heartbeat. Amazing irony. — pooftiger (@pooftiger68807) February 7, 2026

All I can tell you is that if a conservative commentator on CNN said this about Democrats, there would be an outrage campaign mounted to get them fired immediately — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2026

Instead, crickets 🦗 from the collective left. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 7, 2026

This sort of dangerous rhetoric from the left is no longer surprising.

Posters say that violence is the language of the left. Democrats get a pass, but if a Republican were talking like this, it would be leading all the cable talk shows.

Once again, proof that the violent rhetoric 💯 is initiated by the left. — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) February 7, 2026

Imagine if Scott Jennings said this about Democrats.



There’d be an all out campaign to get him fired. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2026

Abby Phillip would have a literal nervous breakdown on the air. — JonBaby (@JonBaby13) February 7, 2026

Jennings would have to sneak it in between interruptions from Phillip.

Commenters say the Democrats keep promising that they will go after MAGA if they regain power. No one expects them to exercise restraint.

That sounds like actual nazi language. They would like to do away with an entire segment of the population. They would put us in camps if they could. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 7, 2026

They really don’t get it do they? They believe they are righteous and vindicated in their rhetoric and actions against people who don’t agree but we are the “ fascist “ — rebelrotten (@dente56600) February 7, 2026

Democrats will be out for revenge if they retake power. Be prepared for anything that may happen. Beating MAGA isn’t enough for many of them, as Sellers’s ‘fumigation’ proposal proves.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.