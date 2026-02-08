FAFO Flashback: Whoopi Encouraged WaPo Subscription Cancellations That Resulted in Mass La...
VIP
Wig Out: Maxine Waters Says She Won’t Give Trump the Honor of Her...
DHS Lawyer Who Asked To Be Held in Contempt Leaves Minnesota Detail
VIP
Another Nurse Tells Us There's No Such Thing as a Good Nurse Who...
Unhinged Leftist Says When Dems Regain Power, ICE Agents Won’t Live to See...
Colombian National Used Stolen Identity to Vote and Receive $400,000 in Federal Benefits
VIP
Why Florida's English-Only Driver's Test Policy Is a Win for Everyone ... Except...
Asylum Hearing for Family Whose 5-Year-Old Was ‘Arrested’ by ICE Expedited, Left Complains
3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Has Died After a Battle With Cancer
Woman With Autism Testifies She Wasn’t Trying to Interfere With ICE, Which Brought...
Arrested Student Ties Don Lemon to Organization of Church Disruption
Mob of Liberal White Women Demand Minneapolis Yoga Studio Do Something About ICE
Chuck Schumer FINALLY Rendered Speechless When Cornered About His 'Jim Crow' ID Laws...
Minneapolis Police Tear Down More Anti-ICE Barricades

Frequent CNN Panelist Bakari Sellers Proposes ‘Fumigating’ MAGA to Rid America of Trump’s Influence

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:11 AM on February 08, 2026
Townhall Media

Frequent CNN panelist Bakari Sellers suggests that Trump voters need to be wiped out like pests. Activist Don Lemon recently hosted Sellers and other Democrats on his podcast. That’s where Sellers proposed ‘fumigating’ MAGA to remove President Donald Trump's influence on America.

Advertisement

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Gassing people? Where have we heard that before? Hmm.

Posters know exactly who once carried out mass human fumigations.

This sort of dangerous rhetoric from the left is no longer surprising.

Posters say that violence is the language of the left. Democrats get a pass, but if a Republican were talking like this, it would be leading all the cable talk shows.

Recommended

DHS Lawyer Who Asked To Be Held in Contempt Leaves Minnesota Detail
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Jennings would have to sneak it in between interruptions from Phillip.

Commenters say the Democrats keep promising that they will go after MAGA if they regain power. No one expects them to exercise restraint.

Democrats will be out for revenge if they retake power. Be prepared for anything that may happen. Beating MAGA isn’t enough for many of them, as Sellers’s ‘fumigation’ proposal proves.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP CNN DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS BAKARI SELLERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DHS Lawyer Who Asked To Be Held in Contempt Leaves Minnesota Detail
Aaron Walker
Unhinged Leftist Says When Dems Regain Power, ICE Agents Won’t Live to See Prison
Brett T.
Woman With Autism Testifies She Wasn’t Trying to Interfere With ICE, Which Brought Receipts
Brett T.
Olympic ‘Women’s’ Boxing ‘Champion’ Imane Khelif Admits the Obvious And Conservatives Take a Victory Lap
Aaron Walker
FAFO Flashback: Whoopi Encouraged WaPo Subscription Cancellations That Resulted in Mass Layoffs
Warren Squire
Who Wants to Tell 'Em? Teachers Abandon School to Indoctrinate Students With Trump Crucifixion Protest
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

DHS Lawyer Who Asked To Be Held in Contempt Leaves Minnesota Detail Aaron Walker
Advertisement