Wailing at Walz: Leftist Mob Amasses at Minnesota Governor’s Mansion to Demand ‘Legalization for All’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:01 AM on February 07, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

You love to see it happen. The lawless mob that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has emboldened was literally at his door, making demands Friday night. The crowd called on Walz to fight back against ICE and the Trump administration and to legalize all illegal aliens.

Check out the radicals rallying at Walz’s residence. (WATCH)

It was inevitable. The mob can never be satisfied.

Posters say Walz is getting exactly what he deserves for kowtowing to Minnesota’s most insanely insatiable activists.

We’ll die laughing if Walz calls the National Guard to protect himself from his own team.

Posters say feeding the crowd snacks won’t stop their attack on Walz.

Walz and the Democrats would know this if they studied history.

Posters recognize that the mass gathering is only saying out loud what Walz and his Democrat Party obviously want to happen.

They’re giving away the game plan.

Commenters wonder how so many have time to spend a Friday night screeching at Walz’s abode.

Unlike conservatives and MAGA, who own businesses and work full-time jobs, these protesters make it their life to march and yell. And what a sad life it is. At least Walz is on the receiving end for a change.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN MINNESOTA TIM WALZ WOKE

