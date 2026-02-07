Wailing at Walz: Leftist Mob Amasses at Minnesota Governor’s Mansion to Demand ‘Legalization for All’

You love to see it happen. The lawless mob that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has emboldened was literally at his door, making demands Friday night. The crowd called on Walz to fight back against ICE and the Trump administration and to legalize all illegal aliens.

Check out the radicals rallying at Walz’s residence. (WATCH)

Leftists outside the Minnesota governor’s mansion have turned on Tim Walz for not being radical enough:



“We are demanding legalization for all. We hope this is the moment you finally grow a pair!"



Tim has tried so hard to please them lmao pic.twitter.com/MTpJz7WN9t — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2026

The USEFUL IDIOTS Tampon has created are turning on him💀 pic.twitter.com/jq4trXcmWw — I❤️MyCountry🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@allen753523) February 7, 2026

It was inevitable. The mob can never be satisfied.

Posters say Walz is getting exactly what he deserves for kowtowing to Minnesota’s most insanely insatiable activists.

You spend years pandering and they still show up at your house yelling. That’s the coalition. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) February 7, 2026

Lol. It’s really something else. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2026

He bent the knee to the woke mob and now they own him.



You can’t negotiate or reason with these overgrown toddlers. He should’ve known better. — Jason Jones (@jonesville) February 7, 2026

Surprised he hasn’t sent the Guard out with lattes and donuts — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2026

Give it time, it’s still early. — Jason Jones (@jonesville) February 7, 2026

We’ll die laughing if Walz calls the National Guard to protect himself from his own team.

Posters say feeding the crowd snacks won’t stop their attack on Walz.

😂 he's created the woke monster coalition that's turning on him. They really do eat their own. Maybe he'll bring them coffee and pastries then lick their boots. pic.twitter.com/IVILd7LxFm — Patriot Nonna 🗽 (Nikki) (@Patriot_Nonna) February 7, 2026

They always eat their own…..especially this one 😂 — James (@BigJames1776) February 7, 2026

No matter how far left they go, it'll never be enough to satisfy the screaming jobless mob of welfare recipients and public school teachers. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) February 7, 2026

Every Communist revolution ends up with cannibalism of their own. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) February 7, 2026

Walz and the Democrats would know this if they studied history.

Posters recognize that the mass gathering is only saying out loud what Walz and his Democrat Party obviously want to happen.

"legalization for all"



Translation: Able to vote and help the left CHEAT in elections. — Pro-freedom memer (@LibertatemRR) February 7, 2026

“legalization for all"



they all want that



these lunatics just say it out loud — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2026

They’re giving away the game plan.

Commenters wonder how so many have time to spend a Friday night screeching at Walz’s abode.

Do these people have lives? I guess I'm too busy spending time with my family, plus cooking and cleaning, to attend such events. I have a life. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 7, 2026

This is all they do. This is it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2026

Yes. This is their lives. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 7, 2026

Unlike conservatives and MAGA, who own businesses and work full-time jobs, these protesters make it their life to march and yell. And what a sad life it is. At least Walz is on the receiving end for a change.

