Dem Dick Durbin Was Against Using the DOJ to Prosecute Political Enemies Until He Was for It (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:28 AM on February 07, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We've seen it before: Democrats always say they are adamantly against something until they are suddenly for it. So it’s unsurprising that just last year, Democrat Senator Dick Durbin claimed he was against using the DOJ to punish political enemies but has done a 180 and is now promising to go after President Donald Trump and members of his administration should Democrats regain the White House in the future.

Same Dick, different message. (WATCH)

Funny how that’s always the case with Democrats.

Posters say whatever Democrats rail against, it’s pretty safe to say they are actually for it and most likely are already engaged in it.

You can predict the actions of the Democrat Party by paying attention to what they’ve said they are against.

Commenters say Durbin’s present promise to go after Trump and his associates is no surprise. Democrats have already done that once before.

We love how Democrats act like we don’t remember what they’ve done in the recent past.

Posters say Durbin is permitting Trump to go after Democrats now since it’s a guarantee they will go after him again.

We really wish Trump would do this, but he’ll have to deal with an army of activist judges who will do everything they can to protect Democrats every step of the way.

That’s just emboldening Democrats like Durbin.

Yes, and they don’t care. All that matters is getting Trump, and it doesn’t matter to the Democrats if it rips the country in two while they do it.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges, dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

