Dem Dick Durbin Was Against Using the DOJ to Prosecute Political Enemies Until He Was for It (WATCH)

We've seen it before: Democrats always say they are adamantly against something until they are suddenly for it. So it’s unsurprising that just last year, Democrat Senator Dick Durbin claimed he was against using the DOJ to punish political enemies but has done a 180 and is now promising to go after President Donald Trump and members of his administration should Democrats regain the White House in the future.

Same Dick, different message. (WATCH)

Dick Durbin, Sep 2025: Trump is on a crusade to weaponize the government against his political enemies.



Dick Durbin, Feb 2026: When a Democrat succeeds Trump, a Democrat DOJ will criminally prosecute our political enemies in the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/uqPbMpiGoq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 6, 2026

Oh bravo, Dick! Screamed “weaponization!” in '25, now drooling for revenge-DOJ in '26. Hypocrite trash. 🔥🤡 — Greg Walker (@GregWalker54506) February 7, 2026

Typical.



"I was for it before I was against it". — Feniks Montgomery (@FeniksKnowsBest) February 7, 2026

Funny how that’s always the case with Democrats.

Posters say whatever Democrats rail against, it’s pretty safe to say they are actually for it and most likely are already engaged in it.

If ever someone had the perfect name, it’s Durbin.



The hypocrisy parade continues. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 6, 2026

Just another periodic reminder that everything they accuse you of, they’re already doing themselves. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2026

Self projection Democrats use it often — Jeremy Matthews (@Sarcasm_Sells) February 7, 2026

They’ve done it.

They’re doing it. Or,

They’re planning on doing it.



From Russian collusion to starting wars to meddling with elections.



I pay attention to the next accusation so I know what they’re planning next. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 7, 2026

You can predict the actions of the Democrat Party by paying attention to what they’ve said they are against.

Commenters say Durbin’s present promise to go after Trump and his associates is no surprise. Democrats have already done that once before.

They've weaponized the government against Trump for TEN LOOOOONG YEARS. And us! To hell with them! — 🌟🇺🇸Mimi Balone🇺🇸✊ #SaveTheChildren🔥 (@MMBalone) February 7, 2026

Yeppers pic.twitter.com/EmtG2vnFOO — Sam Davis’ Shoe of Doom (@JustinOpinion10) February 7, 2026

We love how Democrats act like we don’t remember what they’ve done in the recent past.

Posters say Durbin is permitting Trump to go after Democrats now since it’s a guarantee they will go after him again.

I guess what Durbin is saying is that Trump should have used not only the DOJ like Biden, but also various State AG’s for prosecution of Biden’s political enemies. — John Smith (@JohnSmith14134) February 7, 2026

This is why we need to prosecute them now, just like we need to nuke the filibuster as well. They will do both and won’t hesitate.



Congress GOP really are weak and pathetic — FloridaManStan (@FLManStan) February 7, 2026

Good to know. Let's put the pedal to the medal, gang. The gauntlet has been thrown down. Let's start a'prosecutin' ! — Clark Kent (@JourtegrityLost) February 7, 2026

We really wish Trump would do this, but he’ll have to deal with an army of activist judges who will do everything they can to protect Democrats every step of the way.

That’s just emboldening Democrats like Durbin.

Durbin is beyond shameless. They all are. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 6, 2026

Yep. They’re all saying this, and they will do it if given the opportunity to do so. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2026

Democrats can not win one more election‼️ They will destroy our America ‼️ — Herbert S. Wagner (@HerbertSWagner1) February 7, 2026

Yes, and they don’t care. All that matters is getting Trump, and it doesn’t matter to the Democrats if it rips the country in two while they do it.

