Wailing at Walz: Leftist Mob Amasses at Minnesota Governor’s Mansion to Demand ‘Legalizati...
Dem Dick Durbin Was Against Using the DOJ to Prosecute Political Enemies Until...
Max Tani Cries Fowl At Critics To Point Out Washington Post's Birdpoop Articles,...
Dems Go for Gold in BS: JD Vance 'Booed Relentlessly' at Olympic Opening...
People Have Questions About This Local Media Description of the Weapon Carried by...
Cue the Outrage! Lefties Blow a Gasket at Trump for 'Racist' Meme (Except...
It's Only February but Rep. Jamie Raskin Just Made 'the Dumbest Argument of...
WATCH: Jews and Allies Drag Tone-Deaf Superbowl Advertisement Against Anti-Semitism
Reid Hoffman's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Epstein's Files Release Just Keeps Ge...
Jamie Raskin Starts Panicking During Hysterical SAVE Act Meltdown
'Very Revealing'! One Short Word in AOC's WaPo Layoffs Take Gives Away How...
VIP
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Showed Her TRUE Colors at The Grammys
GRRL, No! LOL! Kamala Harris Tries to QUIETLY Make BIG Change to Her...
Here's Brian Stelter on WaPo's Woes vs. X's Potential Demise (One of These...

‘Temporary’ Insanity: AOC Can’t Accept That TPS Status Has an Expiration Date and Isn’t Permanent

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:52 AM on February 07, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Democrats (and their activist federal judges) have a different definition for ‘temporary’ than sane Americans. Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is freaking out that President Donald Trump has chosen not to extend expiring TPS status for several foreign groups presently in the U.S. AOC, like her fellow Democrats, insists that ‘temporary’ means permanent.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

AOC rails against the ending of TPS granted by the Biden administration to immigrant groups:

“The Trump administration is ending that status. And so overnight people can become undocumented."

Yet, they became “documented" overnight.

The prior president waves his magic wand to import and legalize untold numbers of people from all over the world.

The current president, however, is not allowed to un-wave the magic wand, even though it says “temporary” right there in the status designation.

This is how the scheme always works.

Here’s AOC ‘missing’ the point. (WATCH)

Democrats have decided that these foreigners can never be sent back to their home countries.

Posters are shaking their heads over AOC’s refusal to accept reality.

Recommended

Wailing at Walz: Leftist Mob Amasses at Minnesota Governor’s Mansion to Demand ‘Legalization for All’
Warren Squire
Advertisement

You’ll get nowhere using logic and reason with AOC and her fellow Democrats.

Posters say this is the Obamacare subsidies fight all over again. Just as the subsidies were given an expiration date under President Joe Biden, TPS orders also have end dates. But Democrats are insisting they should be permanent anyway.

He really needs to do this.

Advertisement

Commenters say Democrats use these temporary status orders as a back door to usurp immigration laws.

Everything the Democrats are doing right now is to make illegal aliens and TPS foreigners citizens without going through the proper channels. It’s all about retaking power and then never surrendering it. Their goal is to transform America permanently.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wailing at Walz: Leftist Mob Amasses at Minnesota Governor’s Mansion to Demand ‘Legalization for All’
Warren Squire
Max Tani Cries Fowl At Critics To Point Out Washington Post's Birdpoop Articles, Gets Plucked
Gordon K
Cue the Outrage! Lefties Blow a Gasket at Trump for 'Racist' Meme (Except There's Just One Problem)
Grateful Calvin
Dems Go for Gold in BS: JD Vance 'Booed Relentlessly' at Olympic Opening Ceremony (Watch and Listen)
Doug P.
WATCH: Jews and Allies Drag Tone-Deaf Superbowl Advertisement Against Anti-Semitism
Aaron Walker
Dem Dick Durbin Was Against Using the DOJ to Prosecute Political Enemies Until He Was for It (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wailing at Walz: Leftist Mob Amasses at Minnesota Governor’s Mansion to Demand ‘Legalization for All’ Warren Squire
Advertisement