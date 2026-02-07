‘Temporary’ Insanity: AOC Can’t Accept That TPS Status Has an Expiration Date and Isn’t Permanent

Democrats (and their activist federal judges) have a different definition for ‘temporary’ than sane Americans. Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is freaking out that President Donald Trump has chosen not to extend expiring TPS status for several foreign groups presently in the U.S. AOC, like her fellow Democrats, insists that ‘temporary’ means permanent.

Here’s more. (READ)

AOC rails against the ending of TPS granted by the Biden administration to immigrant groups: “The Trump administration is ending that status. And so overnight people can become undocumented." Yet, they became “documented" overnight. The prior president waves his magic wand to import and legalize untold numbers of people from all over the world. The current president, however, is not allowed to un-wave the magic wand, even though it says “temporary” right there in the status designation. This is how the scheme always works.

Here’s AOC ‘missing’ the point. (WATCH)

Democrats have decided that these foreigners can never be sent back to their home countries.

Posters are shaking their heads over AOC’s refusal to accept reality.

Does she know what temporary means? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 6, 2026

It’s called temporary for a reason. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 6, 2026

How do so many people not know the "T" in "TPS" stands for *TEMPORARY*? — MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) February 6, 2026

The last I heard is that the "T" in TPS meant temporary

Also last I heard is that temporary didn't mean permanent 🤔 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) February 6, 2026

TPS = TEMPORARY Protected Status. The Temporary part expired. And Temporary means a limited time-not permanent. — Mimi Should Know (@rrussell4031) February 6, 2026

You’ll get nowhere using logic and reason with AOC and her fellow Democrats.

Posters say this is the Obamacare subsidies fight all over again. Just as the subsidies were given an expiration date under President Joe Biden, TPS orders also have end dates. But Democrats are insisting they should be permanent anyway.

This is ignoring the fact Biden put an expiration date on the TPS orders. Trump is just letting them expire and not renewing them. — Chris Cundy (@Nothatbundy) February 6, 2026

It was always supposed to be temporary @AOC - thus the name. Trump didn’t take it away- It. Just. Ran. Out. — Donna Hale Rulien (@HaleRulien) February 6, 2026

He's letting it expire; he's not ending anything. — Brett (@Texan__Pride) February 6, 2026

This is where Trump should come out and show this video and say "I don't understand this at all. I didn't end anything. It was temporary and it expired on it's own" — TheSteelPatriot (@SteelPatriot117) February 6, 2026

He really needs to do this.

Commenters say Democrats use these temporary status orders as a back door to usurp immigration laws.

Leftist policy is always a check valve. They can use executive actions to let in as many illegals as physically possible, but Republican administrations may never reverse those policies. — Liberty Yakker (@BarkyVonS) February 6, 2026

The whole system is just amnesty dressed up as paperwork. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) February 7, 2026

Amazing how flexible the rules become when the goal is permanent mass legalization. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) February 7, 2026

Everything the Democrats are doing right now is to make illegal aliens and TPS foreigners citizens without going through the proper channels. It’s all about retaking power and then never surrendering it. Their goal is to transform America permanently.

