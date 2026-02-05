Dear Diary: Ex-CNN ‘Journo’ Jim Acosta Says He’d Fire Scott Jennings If He...
Feed the ‘Journos’: For the Cost of a Cup of Coffee You Can Keep an Ex-WaPo Employee From Starving

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:59 AM on February 05, 2026
ImgFlip

In the 1980s and 1990s, actress Sally Struthers was in ubiquitous ads for The Christian Children’s Fund, imploring TV watchers to ‘Feed the Children.’ With Wednesday’s mass firing of roughly 300 employees at The Washington Post, Twitchy alum Enguerrand VII de Coucy posits that it might be time for Struthers to beg the public to ‘Feed the Journos.’

Advertisement

Check out this ad. (READ)

These jettisoned ‘journalists’ are starving for attention and will soon be starving for supper and soy lattes in the unemployment line.

Won’t you please consider a small donation? Wait, can ‘journos’ feed themselves on just 65 cents a day?

Don’t make Struthers cry!

Others are not so stingy but are having trouble calculating the cost to feed ‘journos’ their usual pretentious diet.

Vegan only, of course.

Some feel that canned WaPo workers should seek out a nearby cannery. From scoops to soups!

Advertisement

But what can out-of-work ‘journos’ do with virtually no real-world experience?

If Struthers doesn’t pull enough heartstrings, it might be time for someone who sings. Paging Sarah McLachlan and her angels.

Learning to code? Won’t someone please think about the ‘journalists!’ Operators are standing by.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

