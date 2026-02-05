Feed the ‘Journos’: For the Cost of a Cup of Coffee You Can Keep an Ex-WaPo Employee From Starving

In the 1980s and 1990s, actress Sally Struthers was in ubiquitous ads for The Christian Children’s Fund, imploring TV watchers to ‘Feed the Children.’ With Wednesday’s mass firing of roughly 300 employees at The Washington Post, Twitchy alum Enguerrand VII de Coucy posits that it might be time for Struthers to beg the public to ‘Feed the Journos.’

Hi, I’m Sally Struthers, here today asking for your support in saving a Washington Post Journalist from starvation. For as little as 65¢ a day YOU can keep a struggling former WaPo journo from having to dip into their trust funds



Please, call the number below pic.twitter.com/bToZSOIUkX — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 5, 2026

[Sobbing]

PLEASE THINK OF THE REPORTERS!

[Cries uncontrollably] — Gaulois ☦︎ (@Le_Gaul) February 5, 2026

These jettisoned ‘journalists’ are starving for attention and will soon be starving for supper and soy lattes in the unemployment line.

Won’t you please consider a small donation? Wait, can ‘journos’ feed themselves on just 65 cents a day?

That's less than the price of a cup of coffee. — MRQ DSADE (@dsade2) February 5, 2026

Quite a bit less these days — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 5, 2026

I’ll keep my 65 cents thank you — Gary with a T (@spampots2020) February 5, 2026

Don’t make Struthers cry!

Others are not so stingy but are having trouble calculating the cost to feed ‘journos’ their usual pretentious diet.

I want to contribute to their basic needs, but I don't know much 300 orders of avocado toast costs — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) February 5, 2026

Let them eat cake (doughnuts) — Wombat.socho (@wombat_socho) February 5, 2026

Vegan only, of course.

Some feel that canned WaPo workers should seek out a nearby cannery. From scoops to soups!

#Learn2Soup



Enjoy the rich cultural heritage of lovely Camden,NJ.

The Campbell's Soup company is always looking for new talent. Just 2 hours from DC, and a bridge away from Philly. Opportunity is knocking, answer the door. Journalism is dead, the Future is Soup! 😉 pic.twitter.com/ju7bDhI5d0 — SimDoughnut (@TheSimDoughnut) February 5, 2026

A person can just get another job. — Angie Jordan (@_angelinajordan) February 5, 2026

But what can out-of-work ‘journos’ do with virtually no real-world experience?

If Struthers doesn’t pull enough heartstrings, it might be time for someone who sings. Paging Sarah McLachlan and her angels.

Your donation could keep an entire village from having to learn to code — The One True Barrold 🇺🇸 (@BarryHuizenga1) February 5, 2026

Learning to code? Won’t someone please think about the ‘journalists!’ Operators are standing by.

