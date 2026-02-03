Cycle Spectacle: Motocross Star Colby Raha Soars High in World Record Jump (WATCH)

If you’re of a certain age, you’ll likely remember making ramps as a child for your BMX bike. You and your friends would take turns seeing who could defy gravity the longest. Your imagination had you soaring over a gorge or doing aerial flips. Well, your imagination can’t top what Motocross star Colby Raha accomplished in real life on Saturday in Arizona.

Here’s more. (READ)

Motocross star Colby Raha sets a world record by jumping over 90 feet in the air from a quarter pipe after jumping 275 feet over a wave pool. The jumps went down at the Mesa's Revel Surf Park in Arizona."Mission accomplished. I gave it all I had yesterday off this Moto Quarter Pipe setting a new world record for the highest air above the coping and off the floor," Raha said. "Clearing a 250ft+ jump over the pool 5th gear full throttle then going straight into a quarter pipe in 4th gear was wild!" Insane.

Now see it for yourself. (WATCH)

"Mission accomplished. I gave it all I had yesterday off this Moto… pic.twitter.com/kstFRejJyF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 2, 2026

9 second mark is the stuff of nightmares — SCRIBE 🖋️ (@imscribe) February 2, 2026

Colby Raha is a superhuman. I'm convinced. — ValorGearCo (@ValorGearCo1776) February 2, 2026

‘You’ll believe a man can fly.’

Here’s another angle of Raha’s astounding feat. (WATCH)

This view really shows the flight he took. Sent it. pic.twitter.com/msijGbcSbS — JustMeJust (@JusMeGFY) February 3, 2026

Now that's a incredible jump. — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) February 2, 2026

He was just floating in the air. So cool. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 2, 2026

Adrenaline junky. 😱

Quite the accomplishment right there. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 2, 2026

Imagine being able to say, ‘Yep, I’m the guy who did that!’

The video had many reminiscing about the 1970s heyday of daredevils like Evel Knievel.

Can we bring back the American Glory days and have someone draped in the American Flag, jump the Grand Canyon? — Brian Eastwood (@EASTWOODX) February 2, 2026

Evel Knievel sustained 433 bone fractures so these guys could fly. 🔥 — HODLingFool (@HODLingFool) February 2, 2026

RIP, legend.

Some posters were not impressed. They reacted to Raha’s stunt with a shrug.

The lack of engineering made it way more exciting back in the day. This guy perfectly landing the ramp is more like watching a math class rather than a motorcycle jump. — Det.SleeveRoller (@SleeveRollerBot) February 2, 2026

I think we are running out of ideas on how to entertain people. — The Bull Syndicate (@BullSyndicate) February 2, 2026

It’s literally not even exciting — k3c 🎈 (@P3rf4ct) February 3, 2026

Thank you. It’s been reduced to an equation and it ain’t like back in the day. “He overshot the ramp by forty foot!” — Det.SleeveRoller (@SleeveRollerBot) February 3, 2026

Many don’t agree. We’ll say this is some of the most thrilling math we’ve ever seen.

Unlike our childhood selves, we’ll not be rushing outdoors to copy Raha’s soaring jump with our own bikes.

Yeah I would prefer living if you don't mind — Shawn Ashers (@ArcanesDreamer) February 2, 2026

You will not see me doing that. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) February 2, 2026

Alright. Thanks for the heads up. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 2, 2026

It's safe to say you won't see any of us trying this.

