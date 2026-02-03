Revolting Situation: CNN Staff Upset Scott Jennings Is Referring to Illegal Aliens As...
Cycle Spectacle: Motocross Star Colby Raha Soars High in World Record Jump (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on February 03, 2026
If you’re of a certain age, you’ll likely remember making ramps as a child for your BMX bike. You and your friends would take turns seeing who could defy gravity the longest. Your imagination had you soaring over a gorge or doing aerial flips. Well, your imagination can’t top what Motocross star Colby Raha accomplished in real life on Saturday in Arizona.

Here’s more. (READ)

Motocross star Colby Raha sets a world record by jumping over 90 feet in the air from a quarter pipe after jumping 275 feet over a wave pool.

The jumps went down at the Mesa's Revel Surf Park in Arizona."Mission accomplished. 

I gave it all I had yesterday off this Moto Quarter Pipe setting a new world record for the highest air above the coping and off the floor," Raha said.

"Clearing a 250ft+ jump over the pool 5th gear full throttle then going straight into a quarter pipe in 4th gear was wild!"

Insane.

Now see it for yourself. (WATCH)

‘You’ll believe a man can fly.’

Here’s another angle of Raha’s astounding feat. (WATCH)

Imagine being able to say, ‘Yep, I’m the guy who did that!’

The video had many reminiscing about the 1970s heyday of daredevils like Evel Knievel.

RIP, legend.

Some posters were not impressed. They reacted to Raha’s stunt with a shrug.

Many don’t agree. We’ll say this is some of the most thrilling math we’ve ever seen.

Unlike our childhood selves, we’ll not be rushing outdoors to copy Raha’s soaring jump with our own bikes.

It's safe to say you won't see any of us trying this.

