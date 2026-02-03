Revolting Situation: CNN Staff Upset Scott Jennings Is Referring to Illegal Aliens As ‘Illegal Aliens’

Republican commentator Scott Jennings has been sharing the truth on CNN, which has infuriated staffers at the network. They’re mad that Jennings is calling illegal aliens… well, ‘illegal aliens.’ They say he’s crossed the line, which is the first border they’ve ever been upset over anyone crossing. (READ)

Absolutely hysterical that the First Amendment/Free Speech Warriors over at CNN want to censor Scott Jennings’ on air speech for saying stuff like “illegal alien."



Same people are defending Don Lemon storming a church. https://t.co/H3pNnckTcR pic.twitter.com/xvhiVap5AI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 2, 2026

"Scott Jennings being allowed to say illegal aliens." You HAVE to use their fabricated "undocumented immigrant" propaganda to speak on the news. Omg, get these petulant children the hell out of whatever societal station they have seized. Liberal insanity knows no bounds. — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) February 2, 2026

You cannot have an honest debate when certain words and phrases are forbidden.

Posters say there’s nothing wrong with using ‘illegal aliens.’ Even the federal government agrees.

The term "undocumented immigrant" doesn't exist in federal statutes or the U.S. Code (aka federal statutes). Alternatively, the term "illegal alien" is employed 33 times. So, while the left is deadset on manipulating the public with focus group tested terminology used to soften peoples perception of illegal aliens, the law is clearly on Scott's side. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) February 2, 2026

So calling people exactly what they are, is wrong?? How??? — Kaytee 🇺🇸 (@BigXBrotherX) February 2, 2026

Don't want to use language that represents fact. Seems CNN accurate. — PDub (@PeterWeyant) February 2, 2026

‘News’ agencies hate when anyone calls something exactly what it is. They want the public to see no difference between legal immigrants and illegal aliens.

Commenters say CNN staffers can’t let anyone upset the fantasy world they’re trying to build.

Even one person speaking the truth on their network is too many for them. — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) February 2, 2026

Scott Jennings keeps taking that panel to school every night, while they are biting their lip, grinding their teeth, and acting casual.😄 pic.twitter.com/9lX1VPjRk4 — Tom Stryder (@StryderTom) February 2, 2026

The louder Democrats scream, the more you know you’re flying over the target. Their anger is more about exposing their insane ideology than it is about Jennings, or anyone else who isn’t afraid to call them out on their BS. — Bygones_be_Bygones (@BygonesbeBygon7) February 1, 2026

The same CNN thumbsuckers who spent all weekend defending Don Lemon now completely against Freedom of the Press. — Bryan Farris (@SaveFarrisLSU) February 2, 2026

The whole reason Don Lemon and his fellow radical activists crashed the church service is that they’re anti-ICE and pro-illegal aliens. Jennings is not going to distort the truth by using the preferred language of CNN staffers and Lemon’s buddies. Illegal aliens need to go, but 'illegal aliens' is here to stay.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

