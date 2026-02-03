Cycle Spectacle: Motocross Star Colby Raha Soars High in World Record Jump (WATCH)
Lemon’s Lemmings: Ana Navarro and ‘The View’ Crew Have Suddenly Soured on the...
Client Defiance Makes PETA Look Rational in ALL CAPS Rant
Another One? Nurse Says Hospitals Can’t Have MAGA Employees Treating Patients
Washington Post Journalists: Unburdened By What Has Been: Grammys Edition
VIP
Rural Areas Tasked With Finding Strategies to Make British Countryside 'Less White'
ABC News: Millions Could Lose SNAP Benefits as Work Requirements Take Effect
AWFL Thrilled to Take in Haitian Migrant — It's Like Having Your Own...
U-Haul Backed Up to the Open Door of the Quality Learing Center in...
Coached to Be Anti-ICE by Teachers, Preschoolers Hold Anti-ICE Rally at School
Woman Posts Video of Herself Kickboxing, Says It's Time to Start Training for...
Democrats Recreate Battle of Iwo Jima Flag Raising With Somali-Looking Minnesota Flag
WOMP WOMP: LAPD Says It Won’t Enforce Governor’s Mask Ban on Federal Agents
The Nation Nominates the City of Minneapolis for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Revolting Situation: CNN Staff Upset Scott Jennings Is Referring to Illegal Aliens As ‘Illegal Aliens’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on February 03, 2026
Twitchy

Republican commentator Scott Jennings has been sharing the truth on CNN, which has infuriated staffers at the network. They’re mad that Jennings is calling illegal aliens… well, ‘illegal aliens.’ They say he’s crossed the line, which is the first border they’ve ever been upset over anyone crossing. (READ)

Advertisement

"Scott Jennings being allowed to say illegal aliens."

You HAVE to use their fabricated "undocumented immigrant" propaganda to speak on the news. 

Omg, get these petulant children the hell out of whatever societal station they have seized. Liberal insanity knows no bounds.

— Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) February 2, 2026

You cannot have an honest debate when certain words and phrases are forbidden.

Posters say there’s nothing wrong with using ‘illegal aliens.’ Even the federal government agrees.

The term "undocumented immigrant" doesn't exist in federal statutes or the U.S. Code (aka federal statutes).

Alternatively, the term "illegal alien" is employed 33 times.

So, while the left is deadset on manipulating the public with focus group tested terminology used to soften peoples perception of illegal aliens, the law is clearly on Scott's side.

— AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) February 2, 2026

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

‘News’ agencies hate when anyone calls something exactly what it is. They want the public to see no difference between legal immigrants and illegal aliens.

Commenters say CNN staffers can’t let anyone upset the fantasy world they’re trying to build.

Advertisement

The whole reason Don Lemon and his fellow radical activists crashed the church service is that they’re anti-ICE and pro-illegal aliens. Jennings is not going to distort the truth by using the preferred language of CNN staffers and Lemon’s buddies. Illegal aliens need to go, but 'illegal aliens' is here to stay.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CNN FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Cycle Spectacle: Motocross Star Colby Raha Soars High in World Record Jump (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Another One? Nurse Says Hospitals Can’t Have MAGA Employees Treating Patients
Brett T.
Well, Well, WELL: Receipt-Filled Mike Benz Thread Shows Yet ANOTHER Epstein Road Leads BACK to Obama
Sam J.
Lemon’s Lemmings: Ana Navarro and ‘The View’ Crew Have Suddenly Soured on the Judgment of Grand Juries
Warren Squire
U-Haul Backed Up to the Open Door of the Quality Learing Center in Minneapolis
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement