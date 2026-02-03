Lemon’s Lemmings: Ana Navarro and ‘The View’ Crew Have Suddenly Soured on the Judgment of Grand Juries

The vultures of ABC’s The View quickly gathered and planned their next meal when a grand jury indicted President Donald Trump. But now that a grand jury has indicted Don Lemon, one of their own, they can’t stomach it. Here come the excuses: Trump made them do it, and it’s racism, of course.

Here’s more. (READ)

The View dismisses the grand jury indictment of Don Lemon and essentially claims the Trump administration forged a court order to arrest him, and claims they only targeted black journalists: ANA NAVARRO: This is after they had gone to three different courts trying to get judges to sign off, and the judges in all three previous cases said to the DOJ, 'get the hell out of my courtroom, you clowns. There is no case here. 'WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Okay. NAVARRO: So, they basically did it themselves. (...) NAVARRO: Make no mistake about it. This was about gaslighting, this was about going against Don lemon and other journalists. By the way, all of whom happen to be black. Happy Black History Month. And I think it's to send a chilling message to anybody who is covering facts.

Guard your brain cells. Ana Navarro is about to screech. (WATCH)

ANA NAVARRO: This is after they had gone to three different courts trying to get judges… pic.twitter.com/XAFHLqVkKJ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 2, 2026

Her views on the grand jury seem to have soured... — ConservativeCat (@GaryAlanGraham) February 2, 2026

Funny how that’s happened.

Navarro used to be a huge proponent of grand juries. (WATCH)

Wow. Odd to see Ana Navarro so dismissive of the grand jury indictment in Don Lemon’s case.



She had such an exuberant appreciation for grand juries just a few short years ago. https://t.co/IfbnADCJSN pic.twitter.com/EuFWBpXcLP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 2, 2026

I cannot understand how Liberal Lunatics are unable to grasp hypocrisy. Literal clapping seals. — ⭐ Spangled Shimmer 🇺🇸🦅🗽✨ (@SpangledShimmer) February 2, 2026

Didn’t you know, It’s different when they do it? pic.twitter.com/nY4TxknsyT — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) February 2, 2026

There’s obviously something wrong with grand juries that indict Democrats.

Navarro’s View-mate, Sunny Hostin, says Lemon will be found ‘not guilty’ of violating churchgoers' religious rights because of ‘journalism.’ (WATCH)

Despite the grand jury indictment, Sunny Hostin (who's friends with Lemon) proclaims "this case will be thrown out." While not going over any of the facts of the case, Hosting declares: "[H]e was getting the story and nothing should have gotten in the way of that. He had a… pic.twitter.com/B3uvC56BQR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 2, 2026

(post continues) …microphone with him, he had a cameraman with him and he was practicing journalism."

It's crazy how one grand jury result is sacrosanct, but another isn't. How often did they use "he was indicted by a grand jury" as the sole proof of guilt? — Sarcastic Conservative Guy (@EatParly) February 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Sunny said Nick Shirley was not a journalist, and that he was racially motivated.

She's a jewel. — Eddie from Acworth (@eddyfromacworth) February 2, 2026

Only Democrats can be journalists, per Hostin.

The View's ‘conservative’ was also a lemming for Lemon. (WATCH)

Faux conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin defends Lemon as a "journalist" and not an activist. pic.twitter.com/d3lGCjNsMr — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 2, 2026

Alyssa has completely given up on providing a different political “view.” They eventually wear them all down in that seat… — Janna Fite Herbison (@jannaherbison) February 2, 2026

Don Lemon is as much a “journalist” as Whoopi and Behar are still “comedians”. — Delightful me (@bebe_strange) February 2, 2026

Lemon is an activist. ‘Journalism’ or even genuine journalism is not a shield that allows one to get away with everything. Hopefully, when Lemon has his day in court, that will be made clear.

