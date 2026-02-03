Revolting Situation: CNN Staff Upset Scott Jennings Is Referring to Illegal Aliens As...
Lemon’s Lemmings: Ana Navarro and ‘The View’ Crew Have Suddenly Soured on the Judgment of Grand Juries

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on February 03, 2026
Townhall Media

The vultures of ABC’s The View quickly gathered and planned their next meal when a grand jury indicted President Donald Trump. But now that a grand jury has indicted Don Lemon, one of their own, they can’t stomach it. Here come the excuses: Trump made them do it, and it’s racism, of course.

Here’s more. (READ)

The View dismisses the grand jury indictment of Don Lemon and essentially claims the Trump administration forged a court order to arrest him, and claims they only targeted black journalists: 

ANA NAVARRO: This is after they had gone to three different courts trying to get judges to sign off, and the judges in all three previous cases said to the DOJ, 'get the hell out of my courtroom, you clowns. There is no case here.

'WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Okay.

NAVARRO: So, they basically did it themselves.

(...)

NAVARRO: Make no mistake about it. This was about gaslighting, this was about going against Don lemon and other journalists. By the way, all of whom happen to be black. Happy Black History Month. And I think it's to send a chilling message to anybody who is covering facts.

Guard your brain cells. Ana Navarro is about to screech. (WATCH)

Funny how that’s happened.

Navarro used to be a huge proponent of grand juries. (WATCH)

There’s obviously something wrong with grand juries that indict Democrats.

Navarro’s View-mate, Sunny Hostin, says Lemon will be found ‘not guilty’ of violating churchgoers' religious rights because of ‘journalism.’ (WATCH)

(post continues) …microphone with him, he had a cameraman with him and he was practicing journalism."

Only Democrats can be journalists, per Hostin.

The View's ‘conservative’ was also a lemming for Lemon. (WATCH)

Lemon is an activist. ‘Journalism’ or even genuine journalism is not a shield that allows one to get away with everything. Hopefully, when Lemon has his day in court, that will be made clear.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

