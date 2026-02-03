VIP
‘Journo’ Georgia Fort Says the KKK Act Is Being Weaponized Against Black People...
Lie Lashes: Dem Jasmine Crockett Revives Oft-Debunked Border Agents Whipping Haitians Hoax
VIP
Indianapolis School Walkout Against ICE Looks More Like an Out-of-Hand Spring Break...
Troll Kings! Conservative Group Sends San Fran Lefties Into a RAGE With ICE...
Professional Agitator William Kelly Goes on Unhinged Rant When Accused of Doing It...
Don Lemon Tells Jimmy Kimmel the FBI Wanted to Intimidate and Embarrass Him
Ouch: High School Anti-Ice Protester Runs Out in Front of a Car Flying...
KTLA: Community ‘Outraged and Devastated’ After Feds ‘Forced Their Way Onto the Grounds...
Jerry Nadler Says You’d Be Justified in Shooting a Masked Goon Trying to...
Judge Blocks Administration From Ending Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Haitians
The Next Greta: CNN Lauds Teen Brothers for Becoming Full-Time ICE Watchers in...
Rep. Ted Lieu Desperately Asking to Be Sued by President Trump for Defamation
WOAH! Jill Biden's Ex-Husband, Charged With Murder (VIDEO)
Black ICE Agent Hit With Racial Slurs After Asking Trans Agitator, ‘Are You...

Acting the Fool: Adam Corolla Says Some in Hollywood Are Not the Radical Leftists They Appear to Be

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on February 03, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Podcaster Adam Corolla knows his share of Hollywood actors, both in front of and behind the screen. The Man Show vet says the leftist ‘lovefest’ we saw at the recent Grammy Awards is fueled by fear, like the Oscars. He says many musicians and actors know their opportunities in the music and film industries will evaporate overnight if they say they voted for President Donald Trump or support ICE. So they play along.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ - LANGUAGE WARNING)

"They don't want to be thrown out of the club."

@adamcarolla dissects the Hollywood lockstep leftism on display at the Grammys on Sunday:

"If those people started saying, we support Trump, guess who's out? Yeah, you’re f*cking out."

"Whatever the subject, you guys, here's what it is. And this will prevent you from getting kicked out of the club."

"Now we're going to have an award show, and you get up there and whoever praises whatever your policies are the loudest — oh, and by the way, we hate Trump."

"So you got to say something sh*tty about him. And then something great about Black Lives Matter or whatever that thing is."

"Whoever does that the best is going to stay in the club the longest."

"So now you have a decision to make, you know, one of three things. You can either go up there and do ICE out and nobody's illegal. You’ll be fine."

“Or you can go up there and just be neutral, not say anything. But that will make people wonder if you should be in the club."

“Or you can touch that third rail and say you love ICE and love Trump, in which case you're 100% out and you're going to get booed off the stage."

"So why are they all in the exact same place all the time? And the answer is they're not. They don't want to be thrown out of the club.”

Recommended

Troll Kings! Conservative Group Sends San Fran Lefties Into a RAGE With ICE Super Bowl Billboard
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Here’s Corolla on his podcast. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Everything Corolla said rings true.

This isn’t new. Late comedian George Carlin was aware, too. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Some want to work, so they watch what they say.

Posters say some of these entertainers play a role when the cameras are off.

Advertisement

It’s true in many industries and professions dominated by the Left: music, acting, teaching, and even TV news. However, the old systems that restricted access are crumbling in the face of advancing technology. When that fully happens, the bubble is going to burst.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT FREE SPEECH HOLLYWOOD ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Troll Kings! Conservative Group Sends San Fran Lefties Into a RAGE With ICE Super Bowl Billboard
Grateful Calvin
Ouch: High School Anti-Ice Protester Runs Out in Front of a Car Flying a Trump Flag, Goes Flying
Brett T.
One of the BIGGEST Bombshells Yet Buried in Latest Epstein Doc Dump and MUST-Read Thread Breaks It Down
Sam J.
Professional Agitator William Kelly Goes on Unhinged Rant When Accused of Doing It for Profit
Brett T.
Lie Lashes: Dem Jasmine Crockett Revives Oft-Debunked Border Agents Whipping Haitians Hoax
Warren Squire
KTLA: Community ‘Outraged and Devastated’ After Feds ‘Forced Their Way Onto the Grounds of a Church’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Troll Kings! Conservative Group Sends San Fran Lefties Into a RAGE With ICE Super Bowl Billboard Grateful Calvin
Advertisement