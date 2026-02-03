Acting the Fool: Adam Corolla Says Some in Hollywood Are Not the Radical Leftists They Appear to Be

Podcaster Adam Corolla knows his share of Hollywood actors, both in front of and behind the screen. The Man Show vet says the leftist ‘lovefest’ we saw at the recent Grammy Awards is fueled by fear, like the Oscars. He says many musicians and actors know their opportunities in the music and film industries will evaporate overnight if they say they voted for President Donald Trump or support ICE. So they play along.

Here’s more. (READ - LANGUAGE WARNING)

"They don't want to be thrown out of the club."

@adamcarolla dissects the Hollywood lockstep leftism on display at the Grammys on Sunday:

"If those people started saying, we support Trump, guess who's out? Yeah, you’re f*cking out."

"Whatever the subject, you guys, here's what it is. And this will prevent you from getting kicked out of the club."

"Now we're going to have an award show, and you get up there and whoever praises whatever your policies are the loudest — oh, and by the way, we hate Trump."

"So you got to say something sh*tty about him. And then something great about Black Lives Matter or whatever that thing is."

"Whoever does that the best is going to stay in the club the longest."

"So now you have a decision to make, you know, one of three things. You can either go up there and do ICE out and nobody's illegal. You’ll be fine."

“Or you can go up there and just be neutral, not say anything. But that will make people wonder if you should be in the club."

“Or you can touch that third rail and say you love ICE and love Trump, in which case you're 100% out and you're going to get booed off the stage."

"So why are they all in the exact same place all the time? And the answer is they're not. They don't want to be thrown out of the club.”