Liberal Women Are a Lost Cause --> Trump Is OUT TO GET THEM...
AG Todd Blanche ENDS Angry Gnome George Stephanopoulos in HEATED Back and Forth...
And Here We GO! John Brennan's Legal Team's Actions Just Signaled That He...
HUZZAH! Straight-FIRE Post Lists Every Single Way the Democrat Party Is COLLAPSING Under...
'It WASN'T Just Fulton County ...': DAMNING Thread Shows Some INTERESTING *cough cough*...

Lemon Twist: Elizabeth Warren Vigorously Defends Grand Juries and Says Their Indictments Must Be Trusted

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:05 AM on February 02, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We’re as shocked as you’re about to be. It turns out that Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren has done a complete 180 on activist podcaster Don Lemon’s federal indictment. She's praising the independent grand jury and its decision to indict Lemon based on his role in a recent invasion of a Minnesota church with other unhinged anti-ICE activists.

It’s incredible to behold. (WATCH)

When has Warren ever been burdened by logic and reason?

Posters say this flashback video exposes how hypocritical Democrats are.

The easiest way to refute Democrats is by using their own words and past stances against them.

Posters say that’s not going to force Democrats to change. They’ll still find a way to justify the obvious disconnect.

If Democrats, like Warren, didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

