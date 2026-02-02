Lemon Twist: Elizabeth Warren Vigorously Defends Grand Juries and Says Their Indictments Must Be Trusted

We’re as shocked as you’re about to be. It turns out that Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren has done a complete 180 on activist podcaster Don Lemon’s federal indictment. She's praising the independent grand jury and its decision to indict Lemon based on his role in a recent invasion of a Minnesota church with other unhinged anti-ICE activists.

It’s incredible to behold. (WATCH)

Here is Elizabeth Warren and CBS’ Gayle King discussing the Don Lemon indictment, and how the grand jury process must be respected.



“Voted independently."



“Trust the process."



“Foundational to our Democracy."



Just kidding. They were talking about Trump. pic.twitter.com/255PBK8Hg9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 1, 2026

Our media is complete garbage. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) February 1, 2026

Ha ha I should have known. — Cat Lady (@carolynjoflani) February 1, 2026

When has Warren ever been burdened by logic and reason?

Posters say this flashback video exposes how hypocritical Democrats are.

Well played. 😂



Trust the process, Liz. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 1, 2026

Amazing how ‘respected’ the grand jury process was back then. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 1, 2026

THIS is the way. Use their previous words to silence and defeat their current agenda. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 1, 2026

The easiest way to refute Democrats is by using their own words and past stances against them.

Posters say that’s not going to force Democrats to change. They’ll still find a way to justify the obvious disconnect.

"but but but.... that was different..."



Will be the next narrative that the legacy media puts into action. — Russell (@russell_m) February 1, 2026

Guilty Democrats being arrested is ‘unconstitutional’, ‘fascist’ and ‘racist’.



Innocent Republicans being arrested is ‘justice’.



NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW! 🤪😜



Got it?

Good! — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) February 1, 2026

Funny how selective outrage works — years of cheering on egregious lawfare battles against Trump, and suddenly the process looks outrageous when the spotlight shifts. Principles shouldn’t change based on the target. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) February 1, 2026

Never-ending well of hypocrisy from the left. — 45 — 47 (@MeanTweetsRule) February 1, 2026

If Democrats, like Warren, didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all.

