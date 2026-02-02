Don Lemon Plays It Cool During Podcast Saying He Isn’t Worried About His Legal Woes or Anything

Activist podcaster Don Lemon is loving all the attention he’s getting since being indicted by a grand jury for his role in a Minnesota church invasion. On Sunday, he was trying to play it cool and act like he wasn’t worried one bit about his current legal troubles.

🚨 JUST IN: Don Lemon WARNS MAGA, saying they just awakened a sleeping giant after he was arrested, and that he's not even worried a LITTLE BIT about being "locked up" for storming the church



"I ain't even worried!"



"YOU JUST WAIT!" 🤡🤡pic.twitter.com/BYsUkJ3jQ8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 1, 2026

Sleeping giant 😂😂😂 — Guy Nohra (@GuyNohra) February 1, 2026

I couldn’t even finish it. I’m mortified — Cassandra "Cassy" Coelho R.🪬 (@IDontCareBear) February 1, 2026

Nothing strikes fear in the hearts of men quite like an unhinged Don Lemon rant. We jest.

Lemon is milking his imagined martyrdom for all it’s worth. Posters say nothing he’s doing now is unexpected.

Is anyone at all surprised that he is taking this way? I know I am not surprised one bit. — Chris Reynolds (@DannyGriff42033) February 1, 2026

These blowhards puffing up minor busts into epic comebacks, like turning a parking ticket into a revolution spark. How hilariously overblown and desperately dramatic. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) February 1, 2026

We agree Lemon is an overblown drama queen.

Despite his swagger, commenters are divided on whether Lemon would repeat his church stunt.

I bet you he won’t storm another church again also, he’s acting tough in front of the camera, but it’s a different story when those cameras come off. — Mitch🇺🇸 (@USVeteranMitch) February 1, 2026

I bet he does!! He thinks laws don’t apply to him



Someone is going to get hurt bc these fools are encouraging others to do the same — Mama45🇺🇸 (@kdlmama) February 1, 2026

Lemon is riling up more dangerous pro-illegal alien and anti-ICE violence.

Posters hope Lemon is squeezed into a prison cell.

Big talk till the cuffs click. — Spicy Rich (@Spicy_Rich) February 1, 2026

He can rot in prison. What a pathetic excuse for a journalist. — it_matrs (@it_matrs) February 1, 2026

All small men sometimes think their giants. He probably has one of those circus mirrors in his bathroom. — Troy Morrison (@stangman662) February 1, 2026

That sounds appropriate given Lemon’s distorted views and his role as a Democrat Party clown.

One commenter says he was distracted during Lemon's manic monologue.

Okay but like- I have questions about what’s going on in the background 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6gmkYLegBm — Chaotic Good (@_ChaoticGood42) February 1, 2026

It’s dumb but it’s words spelled out on a single page, so the “ass” one is actually assassin and the one that says “pes sim” is pessimist — 𖤐ElectricBlue𖤐 (@sadcloud66) February 2, 2026

Christopher Wool stencil word paintings. pic.twitter.com/UcIa0UIjL6 — Devin Turpin (@turpi88555) February 1, 2026

Who would buy this?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Chaotic Good (@_ChaoticGood42) February 2, 2026

A paranoiac ,psychotic ,celebrity ,hypocrite absurdist ,extremist would buy it 🤣🤣🤣 — Mr cheese (@opdx85) February 2, 2026

That’s Lemon to a tee.

