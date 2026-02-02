Lemon Twist: Elizabeth Warren Vigorously Defends Grand Juries and Says Their Indictments M...
Don Lemon Plays It Cool During Podcast Saying He Isn’t Worried About His Legal Woes or Anything

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:47 AM on February 02, 2026
Don Lemon Show

Activist podcaster Don Lemon is loving all the attention he’s getting since being indicted by a grand jury for his role in a Minnesota church invasion. On Sunday, he was trying to play it cool and act like he wasn’t worried one bit about his current legal troubles.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Nothing strikes fear in the hearts of men quite like an unhinged Don Lemon rant. We jest.

Lemon is milking his imagined martyrdom for all it’s worth. Posters say nothing he’s doing now is unexpected.

We agree Lemon is an overblown drama queen.

Despite his swagger, commenters are divided on whether Lemon would repeat his church stunt.

Lemon is riling up more dangerous pro-illegal alien and anti-ICE violence.

Posters hope Lemon is squeezed into a prison cell.

That sounds appropriate given Lemon’s distorted views and his role as a Democrat Party clown.

One commenter says he was distracted during Lemon's manic monologue.

That’s Lemon to a tee.

