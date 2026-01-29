VIP
Psycho Podcaster Reminds Ryan James Girdusky What He Was Banned From CNN For
Let The Apple Cider Vinegar Memes Flow
Juliette Kayyem Thinks MN Pushback Was Successful Because It Gave People Something to...
VIP
Debunking the Viral '12 Shot by Trump's ICE Force' Meme: Pattern = Attack...
Bill Melugin Says Democrat Demand Would 'Cripple Any Hopes of Mass Deportations'
Attorney General Candidate Explains How He’s Going to Kill Donald Trump
Duckworth Bites Off More Than She Can Chew: Rubio Schools Interrupting Senator in...
Video Reportedly Shows Alex Pretti Doing Everything But 'Legally Observing'
Katie Pavlich Calls AP Post on Citizen Shot by Border Patrol ‘Outrageously Misleading’
Molly Ringwald to GOP: You'll Be Tried as Nazi Collaborators – Pretty in...
Liberal Alerts Us to Nationwide General Strike on Friday, Like Last Friday's
Nurse Who Called for Paralyzing and Poisoning ICE Agents Sent Packing
Podcaster Armand Domalewski Steps on ANOTHER Giant Rake With Failed 'Both Sides' Meme
Ilhan Omar’s Reaction to Being Sprayed With Unknown Substance Compared to Trump’s Shooting...

On ‘Holy Ground’: Raphael Warnock Makes Pilgrimage to Pay Respects to the Dem Party’s Latest ‘Saint’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:08 AM on January 29, 2026
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson


On Tuesday, Senator Raphael Warnock made a 'spiritual' journey of devotion from his home state of Georgia to Minnesota. He made the pilgrimage to pay his respects to the latest ‘saint’ of the Democrat Party, Alex Pretti.

Advertisement

Here's Warnock sharing his 'religious' experience. (WATCH)

It’s real. Real cringe.

Warnock’s religious experience clashes with the reality of who Pretti really was. A new video of a previous encounter he had with federal agents just dropped. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Well, there was nothing saintly about this new video. Insane? Yes. Saintly? No.

It doesn’t matter; the memo went out, and all Democrats must push Pretti’s sainthood. See, what we mean?

Recommended

Duckworth Bites Off More Than She Can Chew: Rubio Schools Interrupting Senator in Epic Hearing Showdown
justmindy
Advertisement

Yep.

Commenters say Democrats are always on a ‘holy’ quest.

Of course, they will.

Posters say this feels like a ‘religious’ rerun. They haven’t seen this sort of breathless devotion since Saint George Floyd.

Advertisement

We’re going to see this again, aren’t we?

Posters say Democrats should be elevating those killed by illegal aliens, not deifying those who died to protect illegal aliens.

Because politics is Warnock’s religion.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY GEORGIA MINNESOTA RAPHAEL WARNOCK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Duckworth Bites Off More Than She Can Chew: Rubio Schools Interrupting Senator in Epic Hearing Showdown
justmindy
Let The Apple Cider Vinegar Memes Flow
Gordon K
Nurse Who Called for Paralyzing and Poisoning ICE Agents Sent Packing
Brett T.
Bill Melugin Says Democrat Demand Would 'Cripple Any Hopes of Mass Deportations'
Brett T.
Juliette Kayyem Thinks MN Pushback Was Successful Because It Gave People Something to Do
Brett T.
Katie Pavlich Calls AP Post on Citizen Shot by Border Patrol ‘Outrageously Misleading’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Duckworth Bites Off More Than She Can Chew: Rubio Schools Interrupting Senator in Epic Hearing Showdown justmindy
Advertisement