On ‘Holy Ground’: Raphael Warnock Makes Pilgrimage to Pay Respects to the Dem Party’s Latest ‘Saint’

On Tuesday, Senator Raphael Warnock made a 'spiritual' journey of devotion from his home state of Georgia to Minnesota. He made the pilgrimage to pay his respects to the latest ‘saint’ of the Democrat Party, Alex Pretti.
Here's Warnock sharing his 'religious' experience. (WATCH)
Warnock: Being at Pretti vigil site was like “standing on holy ground."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2026
Un. Real. https://t.co/eTshxp738l pic.twitter.com/65UTFYFlF5
That cannot be real— Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) January 29, 2026
Real as it gets. pic.twitter.com/rQwGew0j5U— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2026
It’s real. Real cringe.
Warnock’s religious experience clashes with the reality of who Pretti really was. A new video of a previous encounter he had with federal agents just dropped. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)
Oh… so Pretti wasn't "just an observer" pic.twitter.com/NDLj0q7ujX— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 28, 2026
Of course he wasn’t.— Jacktron (@jacktronprime) January 28, 2026
He was a trained agitator who knew exactly what he was doing.
He wanted to make himself a martyr.
It’s like jihad to these people.
More like an enemy combatant.— Kaiser Von Lohengramm (@KaiserLoengramm) January 28, 2026
Well, there was nothing saintly about this new video. Insane? Yes. Saintly? No.
It doesn’t matter; the memo went out, and all Democrats must push Pretti’s sainthood. See, what we mean?
Recommended
Good morning from Mineapolis & the Alex Pretti memorial--a holy site in our fight against autocracy— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) January 28, 2026
I'm here to meet with civil rights, community & government leaders @DDAction_ & The Contrarian
And to bear witness pic.twitter.com/Ry2cJCaFl8
Norm. Of course. Talking point was distributed.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2026
Yep.
Commenters say Democrats are always on a ‘holy’ quest.
Oh, now it’s a holy ground?— Liberacrat™️ (@ViralVideos) January 28, 2026
These people are something else.
They’ll do or say anything in service to their quest for the next martyr— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2026
Of course, they will.
Posters say this feels like a ‘religious’ rerun. They haven’t seen this sort of breathless devotion since Saint George Floyd.
Floyd all over again— LiseLaSalle@The Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) January 28, 2026
To achieve Floydality, sanctification is a must.— Paul Rossi, Paleoliberal (@pauldrossi) January 28, 2026
Will the casket be gold?
Jacob Frey kneeling and crying at thug Floyd’s casket . pic.twitter.com/lk366RDf6T— joe miller (@JoeMiller4547) January 7, 2026
We’re going to see this again, aren’t we?
Posters say Democrats should be elevating those killed by illegal aliens, not deifying those who died to protect illegal aliens.
They are anointing Alex Pretti for sainthood practically.— Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) January 28, 2026
Where was the outcry on MSDNC for Nungaray, Riley, or Kirk when those devastating events took place?
This narrative can’t hold up for much longer. It’ll vanish faster than M&Ms at a weight loss meeting.
He shows more empathy and compassion for someone from Minnesota than he ever did for Laken Riley, a fellow citizen of Georgia— Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) January 28, 2026
Because politics is Warnock’s religion.
Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.
Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member