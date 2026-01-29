On ‘Holy Ground’: Raphael Warnock Makes Pilgrimage to Pay Respects to the Dem Party’s Latest ‘Saint’





On Tuesday, Senator Raphael Warnock made a 'spiritual' journey of devotion from his home state of Georgia to Minnesota. He made the pilgrimage to pay his respects to the latest ‘saint’ of the Democrat Party, Alex Pretti.

Here's Warnock sharing his 'religious' experience. (WATCH)

Warnock: Being at Pretti vigil site was like “standing on holy ground."



Un. Real. https://t.co/eTshxp738l pic.twitter.com/65UTFYFlF5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2026

That cannot be real — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) January 29, 2026

Real as it gets. pic.twitter.com/rQwGew0j5U — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2026

It’s real. Real cringe.

Warnock’s religious experience clashes with the reality of who Pretti really was. A new video of a previous encounter he had with federal agents just dropped. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Oh… so Pretti wasn't "just an observer" pic.twitter.com/NDLj0q7ujX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 28, 2026

Of course he wasn’t.



He was a trained agitator who knew exactly what he was doing.



He wanted to make himself a martyr.



It’s like jihad to these people. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) January 28, 2026

More like an enemy combatant. — Kaiser Von Lohengramm (@KaiserLoengramm) January 28, 2026

Well, there was nothing saintly about this new video. Insane? Yes. Saintly? No.

It doesn’t matter; the memo went out, and all Democrats must push Pretti’s sainthood. See, what we mean?

Good morning from Mineapolis & the Alex Pretti memorial--a holy site in our fight against autocracy



I'm here to meet with civil rights, community & government leaders @DDAction_ & The Contrarian



And to bear witness pic.twitter.com/Ry2cJCaFl8 — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) January 28, 2026

Norm. Of course. Talking point was distributed. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2026

Yep.

Commenters say Democrats are always on a ‘holy’ quest.

Oh, now it’s a holy ground?



These people are something else. — Liberacrat™️ (@ViralVideos) January 28, 2026

They’ll do or say anything in service to their quest for the next martyr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2026

Of course, they will.

Posters say this feels like a ‘religious’ rerun. They haven’t seen this sort of breathless devotion since Saint George Floyd.

Floyd all over again — LiseLaSalle@The Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) January 28, 2026

To achieve Floydality, sanctification is a must.



Will the casket be gold? — Paul Rossi, Paleoliberal (@pauldrossi) January 28, 2026

Jacob Frey kneeling and crying at thug Floyd’s casket . pic.twitter.com/lk366RDf6T — joe miller (@JoeMiller4547) January 7, 2026

We’re going to see this again, aren’t we?

Posters say Democrats should be elevating those killed by illegal aliens, not deifying those who died to protect illegal aliens.

They are anointing Alex Pretti for sainthood practically.



Where was the outcry on MSDNC for Nungaray, Riley, or Kirk when those devastating events took place?



This narrative can’t hold up for much longer. It’ll vanish faster than M&Ms at a weight loss meeting. — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) January 28, 2026

He shows more empathy and compassion for someone from Minnesota than he ever did for Laken Riley, a fellow citizen of Georgia — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) January 28, 2026

Because politics is Warnock’s religion.

