‘The Story of Alex Pretti’ As Read by Democrat Elizabeth Warren (WATCH)

On Wednesday, a new video of Alex Pretti was unleashed, destroying the Democrat Party’s narrative of him being a saintly observer of ICE activity. Now the Democrats’ eulogies don’t match the reality of who Pretti was.

To illustrate this, here’s Elizabeth Warren reading 'The Story of Alex Pretti.' (WATCH)

The Story of Alex Pretti.



Read by Elizabeth Warren. pic.twitter.com/mxq7BkcEtx — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 29, 2026

He’s none of those things any anyone willing to look at the videos of this guy would definitely see that.



This is exactly why they will all refuse to look at them. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) January 29, 2026

The contrast between the word said and the video is astounding. — Wilson Law (@WilsonLaw) January 29, 2026

We have Twitchy favorite MAZE to thank for that. Great job!

Others were inspired to create their own mashups, as well. Here’s one featuring Ana Navarro. (WATCH)

Definitely,I want a guy who kicks in an Officers back truck tail light yelling profanities dating my daughter. You betcha toots. A prize catch. Please just stop talking. No one should be interfering w/any police/ice duties in progress. Anyone that suggests is the King of Morons. — Diana Markovich ... Everything Ed. (@dzwigie) January 29, 2026

I hope Scott Jennings shows this to her... — @Transgender_Potato (@Trans_Pickle) January 29, 2026

He needs to do it on-air.

There's another video of that encounter. Same situation, but different angle. (WATCH)

"F****** assault me, mother******."



Just a harmless legal observer. A kind hearted nurse. A very peaceful protester.pic.twitter.com/YuuqSx5ky1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 29, 2026

I'm not wishing that any of these idiots get killed, but how much sympathy are we supposed to have for people deliberately trying to bait a violent incident of ICE when they get what they want, go too far, and they end up dying? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 29, 2026

He literally asked for it. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@GregoryEck) January 29, 2026

He tempted fate, and fate took the bait.

Posters say the new videos have brought more things to ‘light’ about Pretti.

“signature calm composure”



welp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2026

Incapable of causing harm — Jefferson Bailey (@JeffersonBaile6) January 29, 2026

She reads “The light was there” just as he’s violently kicking in the taillight.



Excellent timing! — A Ration Of Rational (@ARatOfRat) January 29, 2026

She wasn't wrong, the light didn't completely fall off of the SUV, it was still there. — 🤦 (confirmed American) (@BeersNBullshit) January 29, 2026

Nominated for Academy Award for Best Short Fiction pic.twitter.com/jUpo9qE63b — David Dansker (@DavidDansker) January 29, 2026

Looks like Warren might be the first Native American to win that one.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

