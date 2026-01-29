‘The Story of Alex Pretti’ As Read by Democrat Elizabeth Warren (WATCH)

On ‘Holy Ground’: Raphael Warnock Makes Pilgrimage to Pay Respects to the Dem...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:30 AM on January 29, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Wednesday, a new video of Alex Pretti was unleashed, destroying the Democrat Party’s narrative of him being a saintly observer of ICE activity. Now the Democrats’ eulogies don’t match the reality of who Pretti was.

To illustrate this, here’s Elizabeth Warren reading 'The Story of Alex Pretti.' (WATCH)

We have Twitchy favorite MAZE to thank for that. Great job!

Others were inspired to create their own mashups, as well. Here’s one featuring Ana Navarro. (WATCH) 

He needs to do it on-air.

There's another video of that encounter. Same situation, but different angle. (WATCH)

He tempted fate, and fate took the bait.

Posters say the new videos have brought more things to ‘light’ about Pretti.

Looks like Warren might be the first Native American to win that one. 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM ELIZABETH WARREN ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN

