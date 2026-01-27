Bros and Ros: Over-the-Top Leftist’s Lengthy Lecture to Khanna Is All ‘Pimp’ and Circumstance

Martyr Makeover: MS NOW Alters Pretti Photo to Transform the Late Nurse Into...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:25 AM on January 27, 2026
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Democrat Ro Khanna was in Minneapolis on Monday and looked like he couldn’t wait to hop on a plane back to California. Khanna ventured out into the streets and soon found himself as the awkward prop for an over-the-top leftist’s lengthy lecture.

Here’s more. (READ)

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna gets totally bossed around by a Minneapolis man who calls him a pimp before saying things are "going to get worse."

"F*ck these cameras... There's two ways we gonna play this game, pimp," the man said in footage shared by @ScooterCasterNY.

"When you go back to Capitol Hill, tell 'em I said it. If they bring their a**es here, f*ckin with us. It's gonna get worse."

Check out this guy calling Khanna a ‘pimp.’ (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

This street-smart activist looked like he was straight out of Central Casting.

This makes sense because posters say what they viewed looked like a rehearsed act.

Khanna looked like he wanted to take off running down the street.

Thankfully, cameras were ‘conveniently’ there to capture the whole excruciating show.

Khanna’s aide will probably soon be out of a job for not rescuing his boss.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Yes, in case you missed it, his name is ‘Michael Wilson.’ The common spelling, of course.

