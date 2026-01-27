Bros and Ros: Over-the-Top Leftist’s Lengthy Lecture to Khanna Is All ‘Pimp’ and Circumstance

Democrat Ro Khanna was in Minneapolis on Monday and looked like he couldn’t wait to hop on a plane back to California. Khanna ventured out into the streets and soon found himself as the awkward prop for an over-the-top leftist’s lengthy lecture.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna gets totally bossed around by a Minneapolis man who calls him a pimp before saying things are "going to get worse." "F*ck these cameras... There's two ways we gonna play this game, pimp," the man said in footage shared by @ScooterCasterNY. "When you go back to Capitol Hill, tell 'em I said it. If they bring their a**es here, f*ckin with us. It's gonna get worse."

Check out this guy calling Khanna a ‘pimp.’ (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

NEW: Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna gets totally bossed around by a Minneapolis man who calls him a pimp before saying things are "going to get worse."



"F*ck these cameras... There's two ways we gonna play this game, pimp," the man said in footage shared by @ScooterCasterNY.



"When you… pic.twitter.com/3ShuhLJQMk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 26, 2026

They are now emboldened. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) January 26, 2026

the main character syndrome is strong with this one — Mike Three (@mikethree) January 27, 2026

This street-smart activist looked like he was straight out of Central Casting.

This makes sense because posters say what they viewed looked like a rehearsed act.

Such a ridiculous, staged and scripted performance.



“Now they’re killing our nurses”



When you attack federal law enforcement, your resume means nothing to me. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 26, 2026

If they scripted this, what a horrible look. Khanna looks pathetic being talked to like that. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 27, 2026

Bro's so uncomfortable 😭😭 — MikesGroyp (@wolverhisy) January 26, 2026

He might not have gotten the memo from organizers. You know, for full dramatic effect. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 27, 2026

Khanna looked like he wanted to take off running down the street.

Thankfully, cameras were ‘conveniently’ there to capture the whole excruciating show.

I have to wonder what group wrote that for him. If the cameras were not there, this would have never happened. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) January 26, 2026

"Now that we got these cameras out here for your live feeds, we're not gonna be negative."



Yeah, I mean the guy literally admitted it. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 26, 2026

“Where TF is my assistant with the “outta time/we gotta go interruption, I specifically said 2 minutes?!?!”



- Ro — Philvis Presley (@PhilvisPresley) January 27, 2026

Advertisement

Khanna’s aide will probably soon be out of a job for not rescuing his boss.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

This is like 6th grade theater class. — Redhead Ranting™ (@redheadranting) January 27, 2026

To many Drama students in this video . — INFOEARS (@Infoears190565) January 27, 2026

I feel like I’m watching The Walking Dead. WTF. — Sandra Rae 🇺🇸 (@SandraRae968649) January 27, 2026

He must have went to the “learing center” …very well spoken — Roughneck (@Roughneck4795) January 27, 2026

Does this guy think he’s black Braveheart?? — Lynn Hurley (@LynnHurley) January 27, 2026

I esp like the part where he thinks he has to spell his name!!! — TeamLife020 (@TeamLife020) January 27, 2026

Yes, in case you missed it, his name is ‘Michael Wilson.’ The common spelling, of course.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative commentary our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.