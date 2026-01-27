Bros and Ros: Over-the-Top Leftist’s Lengthy Lecture to Khanna Is All ‘Pimp’ and...
VIP
Dem Angie Craig Sees Weak Republicans As Her Cue to Talk Tough on...
Illiterate, Sniveling Buffoon Nick Shirley’s Fraudulent Videos Have Gotten People Killed
Fake But Accurate: Journos and Other Assorted Propagandists Run With AI Enhanced Pretti...
VIP
Woman Claims ‘Real Masculinity’ Is Fleeing the Right
'Lying Oxygen Thieves' of Climate Defiance Branch Out From Climate Insanity to Anti-Ice...
Bill Kristol: There Was No ‘Unrest’ in Minneapolis Until ICE and CBP Showed...
Friend Murdered by Feds—Send Coffee Money: X Users Slam Doctor's Venmo Plea After...
Nurse Says He Won’t Give Anesthesia to Republicans Undergoing Surgery
The Left's Real Motivation: Not Loving Illegals, Just Despising Popular Kids Who Shoved...
Don't Buy the Martyr Myth: Pretti and Good Chose Confrontation with Law Enforcement
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Posts a Video With Her Pro Tips on Shoveling...
Moms Trading Playdates for Bulletproof Vests: 'Protecting' Kids by Using Them as...
VIP
Minneapolis Insurrection Proves It: If Trump Blinks on ICE, the Left Wins Open...

Martyr Makeover: MS NOW Alters Pretti Photo to Transform the Late Nurse Into a Hospital Hunk

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:10 AM on January 27, 2026
Twitchy

Apparently, Alex Pretti wasn’t pretty enough for MS NOW. Someone at the network took a portrait of Pretti and gave the late activist a macho martyr’s makeover. The ‘new’ Alex Pretti made his debut on Nicolle Wallace’s show. While the fake photo aired, she lectured her minuscule audience that President Donald Trump wants Americans not to trust what they see. D’oh!

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH)

We thought he was a nurse, not a plastic surgeon.

Commenters say they know why MS NOW chose to broadcast the deceptive snapshot.

Recommended

Illiterate, Sniveling Buffoon Nick Shirley’s Fraudulent Videos Have Gotten People Killed
Brett T.
Advertisement

It’s sad but true.

Commenters took turns pretending to be in charge of graphics at MS NOW.

Sorry, ladies.

One poster gave him the Fabio treatment.

Sadly, some leftists see him like that.

Apparently, Paul Rudd has been cast in the upcoming Alex Pretti biopic.

Coming to Netflix this fall.

Commenters say this isn’t the first time a cable ‘news’ network manipulated a photo.

Advertisement

The lying and deception are so blatant. Did MS NOW think we wouldn’t notice that they manipulated Pretti’s portrait when we’ve seen over a dozen real photos of him since his shooting? Apparently, they did.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS ICE LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Illiterate, Sniveling Buffoon Nick Shirley’s Fraudulent Videos Have Gotten People Killed
Brett T.
Bros and Ros: Over-the-Top Leftist’s Lengthy Lecture to Khanna Is All ‘Pimp’ and Circumstance
Warren Squire
Woman Tries to Throw Flashbang Back at Law Enforcement, Fails
Brett T.
Nurse Says He Won’t Give Anesthesia to Republicans Undergoing Surgery
Brett T.
The Left's Real Motivation: Not Loving Illegals, Just Despising Popular Kids Who Shoved Them in Lockers
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Illiterate, Sniveling Buffoon Nick Shirley’s Fraudulent Videos Have Gotten People Killed Brett T.
Advertisement