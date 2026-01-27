Martyr Makeover: MS NOW Alters Pretti Photo to Transform the Late Nurse Into a Hospital Hunk

Apparently, Alex Pretti wasn’t pretty enough for MS NOW. Someone at the network took a portrait of Pretti and gave the late activist a macho martyr’s makeover. The ‘new’ Alex Pretti made his debut on Nicolle Wallace’s show. While the fake photo aired, she lectured her minuscule audience that President Donald Trump wants Americans not to trust what they see. D’oh!

Check this out. (WATCH)

Nicolle Wallace while showing AI-enhanced Pretti photo:



"Donald Trump and his administration are demanding once again that you do not believe your eyes and ears."



Amazing. pic.twitter.com/dPojKj6QDw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2026

Genuinely embarrassing. Pretending they’re the “eyes and ears” network now. Give me a break, lady. pic.twitter.com/cyZI5f1ECz — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 27, 2026

Wow, they made him much more appealing — Allie (@Allie1101365) January 27, 2026

We thought he was a nurse, not a plastic surgeon.

Commenters say they know why MS NOW chose to broadcast the deceptive snapshot.

They didn’t want him to look like a skinny pale vegan nut (I’m not sure if he was, but that’s first impression). They completely altered him, materially changing everything about him — SCRAT (@SCRAT33723697) January 27, 2026

They have him a full blown nose job and tan. — Kelly Leak (@BadKellyLeak) January 27, 2026

They learned their lesson with Luigi Mangione. Liberal women only get excited when they're pretty. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 27, 2026

It’s sad but true.

Commenters took turns pretending to be in charge of graphics at MS NOW.

Update, this is the real photo. For reals. pic.twitter.com/9IAxllrD8u — OfficerNasty (@OfficerNastee) January 27, 2026

Outrage grows over Alex "Chad" Pretti" shooting in Minneapolis — Chaos Monkey (@KayassMonkey) January 27, 2026

Sorry, ladies.

One poster gave him the Fabio treatment.

There was McDreamy ,McSteamy...

Who is he? — Karen Ficacci (@FicacciK29200) January 27, 2026

Kinda more like white Jesus — Saucy_jack (@Saucy_jack) January 27, 2026

Sadly, some leftists see him like that.

Apparently, Paul Rudd has been cast in the upcoming Alex Pretti biopic.

MS NOW be like pic.twitter.com/TIrJqMBpuJ — Scott Lee (@OnClose) January 27, 2026

Coming to Netflix this fall.

Commenters say this isn’t the first time a cable ‘news’ network manipulated a photo.

See what the Media does?



Everything they do is to manipulate.



To propagandize.



They truly are the enemy of the people. pic.twitter.com/uOMKm4tkqu — C3 (@C_3C_3) January 27, 2026

Making Joe Rogan look like he had Scurvy is an all timer. — Relaxing News (@RelaxingNews) January 27, 2026

That’s unreal. I remember the Rogan one but OMG the new one. You don’t hate them enough. — SatoriVerdure (@SatoriVerdure) January 27, 2026

I do admire the consistency and their absolute devotion to churning out propaganda. — Thodin (@therealthodin) January 27, 2026

You think you loathe the legacy media enough, but you don’t. Not even close. — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) January 27, 2026

The lying and deception are so blatant. Did MS NOW think we wouldn’t notice that they manipulated Pretti’s portrait when we’ve seen over a dozen real photos of him since his shooting? Apparently, they did.

