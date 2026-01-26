Glazed and Misused: Tim Walz Deploys Yellow-Vested Minnesota National Guard for Degrading ‘Donut Duty’

Governor Tim Walz has deployed the Minnesota National Guard. On Sunday, they were on donut distribution duty, feeding the very people who have been disrupting immigration enforcement in the state. This is the same ‘Tim Walz’ who hesitated to send in the National Guard when Minneapolis was in flames during the George Floyd riots a few years ago.
Take a look. (WATCH)
Tim Walz let Minneapolis burn for four consecutive nights after refusing to deploy the National Guard.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 25, 2026
Today, he calls them in to hand out donuts to rioters.
Absolutely insane.pic.twitter.com/2d1rNADaYz
That is absolutely pathetic and demeaning. Walz is such a freakin loser!!— Jeff Avers (@avers_jeff) January 25, 2026
Getting rioters hopped up on sugar sounds like a bad plan of action.
Posters say they’re handing out snacks to those who are poised to attack.
They are feeding those that are interfering with LEO’s getting murderers and rapist in custody, that they let loose on the public? Insanity!— Flight X 🇺🇸💪🏻✝️ (@Bonfire_TX) January 25, 2026
I hear they trained & were on standby for 2 weeks… for this.— andie (@andie4myVoice) January 25, 2026
He's using his National Guard members as delivery boys.— D. Michael (@DanielMich81686) January 25, 2026
They Minnesota National Guard must feel so diminished being relegated to truck stop diner staff while the city is being terrorized. Sad.— Willfultriumph (@Willfultriumph) January 25, 2026
Two words:— Smol Frog in a Big World (@CBrewer) January 25, 2026
Humiliation ritual.
Frankly, it’s embarrassing.
Commenters say this tracks with Walz’s past description of National Guard troops. (WATCH)
This tracks.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2026
In 2020, Tim Walz referred to the MN National Guard as “19 year old cooks.” https://t.co/MF7xXuvhVu pic.twitter.com/nX5rhToX5q
It’s impossible to express the deep sense of wrongness of Tim Walz— Nancy (@sooo_nance) January 25, 2026
Everything about him seems off. His White House campaign with Kamala Harris in 2024 was a real eye-opener.
Walz lied about his time in the National Guard.
January 25, 2026
Sure does. pic.twitter.com/ajiDXXmNfc— Webmiester (@Webmiester) January 25, 2026
We definitely don’t trust Tampon Tim with any firearms.
Posters couldn’t help but notice there’s less of Walz now than there was in the fatty flashback.
Off topic but, is everyone on GLP 1s now? Dude was a little chonky.— Brad Range (@RangeBrad) January 25, 2026
Wow Walz was huge.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 25, 2026
He’s aged a LOT.— Jola (@jacksnack23) January 25, 2026
Years of corruption will do that to a person.
