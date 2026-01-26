Gun Gaslight: Dem Amy Klobuchar Says Alex Pretti Was Just a ‘Guy With...
Headless ICEman: Gun Grabber Fred Guttenberg Shares Photo of ICE ‘Murder’ But There’s...
Someone Finally Found a Way to Leave James Woods Speechless
From Union Dues to Molotov Dreams: How Teachers' and Nurses' Unions Are Bankrolling...
ICE Isn't a Walk-In Clinic: Why Officers Don't Let Random 'Doctors' Rush Active...
VIP
Minneapolis Shooting Exposes Democrat Brinkmanship – They Don't Care Who Dies
Oops, Gavin Newsom Forgot: He Banned Guns at Protests – Now He's the...
Sen. Mike Lee: 'Democrats Still Think They Can Call the Shots'
The Louisville (KY) Police Dept. Has a Special Message for People 'Doing Donuts...
Peggy Flanagan Sheds Crocodile Tears for Alex Pretti After He Did EXACTLY What...
Bill Kristol: 'Dems Can Say It’s the Republicans’ Bill'
WHAT SHE SAID: Meme Account Foregoes the Jokes for a Straight FIRE Post...
HEH: Rep. Frost Shares CRAZY Tale About CRAZED Trump Supporter Who Punched Him...
So, About That Big Tough Guy 'Antifa-General' Who Told Minneapolis to Take Up...

Glazed and Misused: Tim Walz Deploys Yellow-Vested Minnesota National Guard for Degrading ‘Donut Duty’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:57 AM on January 26, 2026
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

Governor Tim Walz has deployed the Minnesota National Guard. On Sunday, they were on donut distribution duty, feeding the very people who have been disrupting immigration enforcement in the state. This is the same ‘Tim Walz’ who hesitated to send in the National Guard when Minneapolis was in flames during the George Floyd riots a few years ago. 

Advertisement

Take a look. (WATCH)

Getting rioters hopped up on sugar sounds like a bad plan of action.

Posters say they’re handing out snacks to those who are poised to attack.

Frankly, it’s embarrassing.

Commenters say this tracks with Walz’s past description of National Guard troops. (WATCH)

Recommended

Headless ICEman: Gun Grabber Fred Guttenberg Shares Photo of ICE ‘Murder’ But There’s Just One Problem...
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Everything about him seems off. His White House campaign with Kamala Harris in 2024 was a real eye-opener.

Walz lied about his time in the National Guard.

We definitely don’t trust Tampon Tim with any firearms.

Posters couldn’t help but notice there’s less of Walz now than there was in the fatty flashback.

Years of corruption will do that to a person.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

GUN RIGHTS MINNESOTA RIOTS TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Headless ICEman: Gun Grabber Fred Guttenberg Shares Photo of ICE ‘Murder’ But There’s Just One Problem...
Aaron Walker
Someone Finally Found a Way to Leave James Woods Speechless
FuzzyChimp
WHAT SHE SAID: Meme Account Foregoes the Jokes for a Straight FIRE Post About Leftists and Immigrants
Grateful Calvin
The Louisville (KY) Police Dept. Has a Special Message for People 'Doing Donuts in a Parking Lot' (LOL)
Aaron Walker
Gun Gaslight: Dem Amy Klobuchar Says Alex Pretti Was Just a ‘Guy With a Cellphone’ Despite Being Armed
Warren Squire
SHOCKING TIES: Just GUESS Who's Strategist Leads Anti-ICE Signal MN Mob Hunting ICE Agents (Gets WORSE)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Headless ICEman: Gun Grabber Fred Guttenberg Shares Photo of ICE ‘Murder’ But There’s Just One Problem... Aaron Walker
Advertisement