Gun Gaslighting: Dem Amy Klobuchar Says Alex Pretti Was Just a ‘Guy With a Cellphone’ Despite Being Armed

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:20 AM on January 26, 2026
Democratic National Convention via AP

Democrats continue to skip over the fact that ‘peaceful observer’ Alex Pretti was armed when he encountered CBP agents in Minneapolis on Saturday. Agents fatally shot him after resisting arrest. Senator Amy Klobuchar wants to gaslight the public into believing that the only threat he posed was taking video or snapping photos of immigration enforcement agents.

Check this out. (WATCH)

It's a Democrat Party trait.

Klobuchar wants to ignore that Pretti was armed so she can push the narrative that he was murdered.

That’s the story Klobuchar wants you to believe.

Commenters say Democrats always rush to ‘news’ outlets they know will help spread their false narratives with no argument.

Democrats don’t care that people, including their own voters, are dying needlessly. Americans are a sacrifice Democrats are willing to make to retake power.

Posters say Klobuchar has higher aspirations than just being the senior Senator from Minnesota.

We don’t foresee a huge outbreak of sanity sweeping across the state anytime soon. So, it feels like Minnesota is already a lost cause. Klobuchar taking the reins as governor would make it a done deal.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction.

Tags:

AMY KLOBUCHAR BORDER PATROL DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE ICE

