Gun Gaslighting: Dem Amy Klobuchar Says Alex Pretti Was Just a ‘Guy With a Cellphone’ Despite Being Armed

Democrats continue to skip over the fact that ‘peaceful observer’ Alex Pretti was armed when he encountered CBP agents in Minneapolis on Saturday. Agents fatally shot him after resisting arrest. Senator Amy Klobuchar wants to gaslight the public into believing that the only threat he posed was taking video or snapping photos of immigration enforcement agents.

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH)

Amy Klobuchar actually just called Alex Pretti “A guy with a cell phone." https://t.co/2BlKxJJoF6 pic.twitter.com/99Plsk0CBl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2026

She is a liar by omission — Ann Adamson (@AnnDiegoUSA) January 25, 2026

It's a Democrat Party trait.

Klobuchar wants to ignore that Pretti was armed so she can push the narrative that he was murdered.

She ignores the gun? Remarkable. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 25, 2026

Thats the line they are going with, a guy with a cell phone. They recovered the weapon. — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) January 25, 2026

Nothing about that tricked out Sig Sauer he had?



Got it. — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) January 25, 2026

That extra cellphone was sure shaped like a gun. Were the mag shaped things extra phone batteries? — MJ (@msmarcijoy) January 25, 2026

That’s the story Klobuchar wants you to believe.

Commenters say Democrats always rush to ‘news’ outlets they know will help spread their false narratives with no argument.

DNC; “New narrative! The last one didn’t work! Hurry!” — crabby old man (@ManCrabby51667) January 25, 2026

They always go to their favorite biased news network to spread their propaganda. Why, no push back ever. — JoAnn Skromme 🇺🇸 (@12Kilrea) January 25, 2026

They all manipulate current events for personal advantage. There is no honesty or integrity, just narrative for personal gain or advantage. — Leonard Soares (@leonard_per) January 25, 2026

Democrats don’t care that people, including their own voters, are dying needlessly. Americans are a sacrifice Democrats are willing to make to retake power.

Posters say Klobuchar has higher aspirations than just being the senior Senator from Minnesota.

Nimrod Amy Klobuchar wants to run for Minn. Gov.. she’s just as bad as Walz pic.twitter.com/nXpyycwhhi — Merry (@merrylynn06) January 25, 2026

She’s on team Walz.. she’s just as bad… pic.twitter.com/kIJynjtuYw — Merry (@merrylynn06) January 25, 2026

Nothing surprises me about her. She’s got her eyes set on being Governor and needs those Liberal votes. It’s all about power. — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) January 25, 2026

Elect her and the problem in MN will continue. — David Winkelman (@winkelman94750) January 25, 2026

If Minnesota votes for her we may as well build a border wall around it and gift it to Canada. — SherOhio (@wells_sher) January 25, 2026

We don’t foresee a huge outbreak of sanity sweeping across the state anytime soon. So, it feels like Minnesota is already a lost cause. Klobuchar taking the reins as governor would make it a done deal.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.