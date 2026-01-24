NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Reveals ‘Free Childcare’ Plan That Includes Illegal Aliens (of Course)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says his ‘free childcare’ program is open to everybody. Yes, that includes illegal aliens. Mamdani would be kicked out of the party if he didn’t prioritize people living illegally in the U.S.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

BREAKING: Mayor Mamdani confirms that all NY illegals qualify for his free childcare pic.twitter.com/w8YoODsHG1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 23, 2026

The claim is accurate. As of January 2026, Zohran Mamdani is NYC's mayor. In the video, he states that programs like 3-K and pre-K are for all New York children, without checking immigration status—regardless of where they were born or come from. A new pilot for kids under 2 follows the same policy. Sources: http://NYC.gov, Chalkbeat, City Limits. — Grok (@grok) January 23, 2026

Mamdani, like all Democrats, seeks to reward foreigners who don’t respect our nation’s borders and laws.

This ‘free childcare’ will naturally come at the expense of American citizens. Posters are wondering why people who don’t work can’t take care of their own children. What else do they have to do?

It must be great to live in NYC and listen to this Commie tell you that you're not paying your fair share while he hands your money to people who aren't even supposed to be in the country. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 23, 2026

If illegals can’t obtain work, why do they need paid childcare? — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) January 23, 2026

If any parent isn't working, why are we paying for their childcare? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) January 23, 2026

To protest!!! — King of The Trill (@vnimaniye27) January 23, 2026

Yes, Mamdani is funding future radicals.

If this scheme sounds familiar, you’re not alone.

Where have a heard this before? pic.twitter.com/gkd1gDfTjh — GinnyM 🇺🇸🙏✝️ TRUMP WON 2020 - KARI LAKE WON (@PatriotXV11) January 23, 2026

Bingo! Fraud and corruption coming — Charles (@zqlwang) January 23, 2026

It wouldn’t be a blue city without massive amounts of financial waste and grift.

Commenters say we’ll all be footing the bill for Mamdani’s ‘free’ stuff.

I wonder where he’ll get the money for this — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) January 23, 2026

The exact same way Minnesota got the money to do it. — Ipso Sacto (@yonloc) January 23, 2026

Can't wait to pay my taxes to fund another fraud 😊 — ☆.｡𝓐𝓷𝓷 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓲𝓷.｡☆ (@Web3Brainiac) January 23, 2026

Omg... here we go... another 20 billion in fraud about to be disbursed.... — Rina Interiors (@Rinainteriors) January 23, 2026

Might as well light billions of dollars on fire, that’s how the warmth of collectivism is generated.

Posters do see one possible positive from Mamdani’s plan.

Great news @ICEgov you can pickup the kids and the family members picking them up from daycare. Saves you time and effort. One location & the whole family can get picked up. — Everintrigued (@EverIntrigued) January 23, 2026

Station a few ICE agents outside daycares and wait for illegal aliens to come their way. Of course, that won’t impact the fraud. We already know daycares don’t actually have to watch kids to secure billions of dollars, thanks to Minnesota's shining example.

