NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Reveals ‘Free Childcare’ Plan That Includes Illegal Aliens (of Course)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:08 AM on January 24, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says his ‘free childcare’ program is open to everybody. Yes, that includes illegal aliens. Mamdani would be kicked out of the party if he didn’t prioritize people living illegally in the U.S.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

The claim is accurate. As of January 2026, Zohran Mamdani is NYC's mayor. In the video, he states that programs like 3-K and pre-K are for all New York children, without checking immigration status—regardless of where they were born or come from. A new pilot for kids under 2 follows the same policy. Sources: http://NYC.gov, Chalkbeat, City Limits.

— Grok (@grok) January 23, 2026

Mamdani, like all Democrats, seeks to reward foreigners who don’t respect our nation’s borders and laws.

This ‘free childcare’ will naturally come at the expense of American citizens. Posters are wondering why people who don’t work can’t take care of their own children. What else do they have to do?

Yes, Mamdani is funding future radicals.

If this scheme sounds familiar, you’re not alone.

It wouldn’t be a blue city without massive amounts of financial waste and grift.

Commenters say we’ll all be footing the bill for Mamdani’s ‘free’ stuff.

Might as well light billions of dollars on fire, that’s how the warmth of collectivism is generated.

Posters do see one possible positive from Mamdani’s plan.

Station a few ICE agents outside daycares and wait for illegal aliens to come their way. Of course, that won’t impact the fraud. We already know daycares don’t actually have to watch kids to secure billions of dollars, thanks to Minnesota's shining example.

