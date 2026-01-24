NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Reveals ‘Free Childcare’ Plan That Includes Illegal Aliens (of...
MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Mistakes Hysteric Knavery for ‘Historic Bravery’ in Minneapolis Protests

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:54 AM on January 24, 2026
MSNBC

MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace is giving a verbal high-five to all the pro-illegal alien protesters in Minneapolis. On Friday, she even went so far as to say their defiance of our nation’s immigration laws, which includes assaults on immigration officials, is making history.

We can’t wait until this dying cable network is ancient history. (WATCH)

These fools have certainly earned their ridicule.

Posters say they know what journalism looks like, and this is not it.

The exaggeration is ridiculous. People who protect illegal aliens are not heroes to be celebrated or emulated.

Commenters say we’re seeing ‘historic’ levels of several other things in Minneapolis.

Their activism is chilling in more ways than one. They tolerate ice but not ICE.

The self-aggrandizing of AWFLs in Minnesota is going from bad to… Norse?! (WATCH)

Nicolle Wallace sees 'historic bravery', but sane people clearly see this pro-illegal alien activism for what it is: hysteric knavery.

