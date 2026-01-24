MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Mistakes Hysteric Knavery for ‘Historic Bravery’ in Minneapolis Protests

MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace is giving a verbal high-five to all the pro-illegal alien protesters in Minneapolis. On Friday, she even went so far as to say their defiance of our nation’s immigration laws, which includes assaults on immigration officials, is making history.

Advertisement

We can’t wait until this dying cable network is ancient history. (WATCH)

MSNOW’s Nicolle Wallace calls protest in Minneapolis “An act of historic bravery."



These propagandists are beyond freakin parody. pic.twitter.com/gSBgThVonJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2026

Agree WL — It’s hard to satirize them, when they are complete and total jokes, in every respect. — 45 — 47 (@MeanTweetsRule) January 24, 2026

We’ll just keep on mocking them instead. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2026

These fools have certainly earned their ridicule.

Posters say they know what journalism looks like, and this is not it.

Democrat propagandist, not journalists — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) January 24, 2026

Imagine being an indoctrinated older voter, sitting at home and hearing the lady on the TV say that mobs of people marching against ICE is historic and brave.



The same TV that they have blindly and foolishly relied on for 60 years to tell them the truth.



It’s disgusting. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 24, 2026

It's wild that for years we saw this and thought nothing of it. Now we know. It's all been military-grade gaslighting. And it works...they're still doing it. — Frank Truslow (@frankmaga) January 24, 2026

Historic! Bravery!



You’d think they were storming the beaches at Normandy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2026

The exaggeration is ridiculous. People who protect illegal aliens are not heroes to be celebrated or emulated.

Commenters say we’re seeing ‘historic’ levels of several other things in Minneapolis.

Historic is a word I would use to describe Minneapolis agitators…



Historic idiocracy…

Historic retardedness…

Historic law breaking…



But “Historic Bravery” is absolutely not one of them. — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) January 24, 2026

But they are walking in the cold! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2026

🤣🤣🤣🥶🥶🥶 — Jim Aylward (@drawlya) January 24, 2026

Their activism is chilling in more ways than one. They tolerate ice but not ICE.

The self-aggrandizing of AWFLs in Minnesota is going from bad to… Norse?! (WATCH)

🔥🤦🏻‍♂️ “These people of Minnesota are descendants of VIKINGS” LOL

WHITE LIBERAL WOMEN REMAIN THE MOST DANGEROUS PEOPLE ON EARTH. The MSM can’t stop pushing this “LITTLE LIAM” nonsense since Renee Goode didn’t spark a riot.

Look at all these paid protestors they flew in. pic.twitter.com/z4W862xaPd — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) January 23, 2026

Advertisement

Descendants of Vikings? What? LOL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2026

Translation: “I watched the Minnesota Vikings play on TV once” — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 24, 2026

Are we sure she didn't say "hysteric" ? — GalosGann (@galos_gann) January 24, 2026

Nicolle Wallace sees 'historic bravery', but sane people clearly see this pro-illegal alien activism for what it is: hysteric knavery.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.