Eric Swalwell Vows to Unleash His Inner Fascist if Elected CA Governor by Making ICE Agents ‘Unhirable’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:32 AM on January 23, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democrat Eric Swalwell is running to be California’s next governor. He recently told Kasie Hunt of CNN that he believes all ICE agents are fascists. He says if he’s elected governor, he will make it impossible for ICE agents to work in the Golden State. Sounds like the real fascist is Eric Swalwell.

See if you agree. (WATCH)

Don’t malign earthworms by comparing them to Swalwell.

Posters say what Swalwell is proposing is a massive abuse of power and likely unlawful.

Democrats have no qualms about sacrificing their own voters if it means keeping all illegal aliens in America.

Commenters say Swalwell would be worse than California’s current governor, Gavin Newsom.

Swalwell can't wait to go on an authoritarian power trip as governor.

In fact, Swalwell's excited about enacting the very fascism that he claims to be against.

The Democrats are promising to bring the full weight of the federal government down on agents who are simply enforcing our nation’s immigration laws. They are rubbing their hands in anticipation of unleashing their true fascist selves if they retake power. Swalwell is proof of that.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

