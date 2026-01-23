Eric Swalwell Vows to Unleash His Inner Fascist if Elected CA Governor by Making ICE Agents ‘Unhirable’

Democrat Eric Swalwell is running to be California’s next governor. He recently told Kasie Hunt of CNN that he believes all ICE agents are fascists. He says if he’s elected governor, he will make it impossible for ICE agents to work in the Golden State. Sounds like the real fascist is Eric Swalwell.

Advertisement

See if you agree. (WATCH)

Eric Swalwell promises to make ICE agents “unhirable” in CA:



"If you're going to work for fascists, forget about working in this state."



Using the power of the office to try to go after federal law enforcement officers sounds really fascist, Eric. pic.twitter.com/pwmYBxph6o — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2026

How dare they enforce federal immigration laws!



What a schmuck. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 23, 2026

The smarmiest person on earth. What an earthworm. — TexasPatriot (@2024BaseballDad) January 23, 2026

Don’t malign earthworms by comparing them to Swalwell.

Posters say what Swalwell is proposing is a massive abuse of power and likely unlawful.

I’m not 100% certain, but this certainly sounds very illegal. Conspiracy against rights for sure, especially considering he would be using a public office to make it happen. Lastly, yes; this is real fascism. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 22, 2026

Weaponizing public office to intimidate lawful agents isn’t ‘resistance’ — it’s authoritarianism dressed up as virtue. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) January 22, 2026

Sounds illegal AF. This little fascist will somehow make Newsom look somewhat sane. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2026

This is insane. These are government workers. Some are even Democrats that have worked for ICE for years. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 23, 2026

Democrats have no qualms about sacrificing their own voters if it means keeping all illegal aliens in America.

Commenters say Swalwell would be worse than California’s current governor, Gavin Newsom.

Fang banger says what??



He might, quite possibly, be more ridiculous than Newscum. — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) January 22, 2026

He is. Who thought it was possible. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2026

Not me. But, where there’s a Swalwell will, there’s a Swalwell way!! — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) January 22, 2026

Swalwell can't wait to go on an authoritarian power trip as governor.

In fact, Swalwell's excited about enacting the very fascism that he claims to be against.

Spoken like a true fascist. — Mary 🟣⚪️🟡 (@MaryRoss815) January 22, 2026

All while calling ICE fascists — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2026

It’s quite rich that Swalwell calls us all fascists while engaging in **actual** fascism…. — HawksByTheSea (@Hawksbythesea) January 23, 2026

The Democrats are promising to bring the full weight of the federal government down on agents who are simply enforcing our nation’s immigration laws. They are rubbing their hands in anticipation of unleashing their true fascist selves if they retake power. Swalwell is proof of that.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.