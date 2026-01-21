Dumb Tantrum: Jasmine Crockett Loses Her Mind Over Officers Hurt on J6 While Ignoring Those Hurt by Dems

Democrat Jasmine Crockett took a break from her Texas Senate campaign so she could return to Washington, D.C., for an ignorance-fueled rant about January 6. She also expectedly threw in some well-worn immigration enforcement race-baiting as well. Never change, Jasmine.

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Jasmine Crockett goes BERSERK in an unhinged RANT before the House Oversight Committee



"You only love law enforcement when they're goin' after black, brown, immigrants, that kind of folk! Right?!"



"But on Jan. 6, you didn't CARE about law enforcement!"



🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/IuOELiku0Z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 21, 2026

This argument gets more weak and immature by the day. — Stephanie (@thymeless77) January 21, 2026

Democrats only cares about law enforcement on j6. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) January 21, 2026

Correct. Democrats have reserved one day a year to pretend to care about law enforcement.

Posters point out that Democrats go completely silent when it comes to all the officers their fellow Democrats have assaulted over the years.

They all "cared" about Law Enforcement on Jan 6th ...

However, the could care less during

a) the BLM Riots of 2020 where local police in every major city dealt with agitators or

b) the current chaos in Minneapolis (with ICE & Border Patrol) dealing with "peaceful" protestors. — ✭ (@NYC_Cowsheep) January 21, 2026

What is she talking about? So many people were arrested and jailed. A lot of them for years — KCW74 (@katw7174) January 21, 2026

Funny how the default is always January 6th. So one hoax day is equal to many days, weeks and months of liberal insurrection? — Alexius Americanus (@alexiamericanus) January 21, 2026

Their care and concern are reserved for a single day and a specific location. Crockett and her crew conveniently skip over the rest.

Commenters say Crockett’s ‘race card’ is no longer accepted. She might as well cut it in half and throw it away.

She's reached her limit on pulling the race card.

I cannot wait to send her home, she's lost Texas. — Brooke (@FaithOverFear47) January 21, 2026

The race card is the only card in her deck. She plays it so often it no longer has meaning. — Janet Cate (@jcateva) January 21, 2026

Race and color is her platform. She wouldn't have anything else to talk about if you removed it. — Kaytee 🇺🇸 (@BigXBrotherX) January 21, 2026

Yet, she’d still somehow find a way to be loud and obnoxious.

Posters are still in shock that Crockett is an elected member of Congress. Can’t say we blame them.

Theater. Don't let her lunatic raving bother you. We know what happened. — dianna morgan (@diannamorg78815) January 21, 2026

How did she manage to graduate from law school? And who took the bar exam for her? She incapable of uttering truthful, logical statements. Get her off my payroll. — Lovely Lady (@Palmfronds) January 21, 2026

Wow, what an actress, I wonder what people that have to interact with her really think — Kathy (@QueenBTN22) January 21, 2026

She's got to be one of the craziest racist I've ever seen! — Joseph (@Truethefacts77) January 21, 2026

Yes, and she’s only going to get worse as her chances of securing the Democrat Party’s Senate nomination crash and burn.

