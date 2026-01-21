Dumb Tantrum: Jasmine Crockett Loses Her Mind Over Officers Hurt on J6 While Ignoring Those Hurt by Dems

VA State Delegate Introduces Bill Banning the Government From Verifying Eligibility of Non...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on January 21, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero

Democrat Jasmine Crockett took a break from her Texas Senate campaign so she could return to Washington, D.C., for an ignorance-fueled rant about January 6. She also expectedly threw in some well-worn immigration enforcement race-baiting as well. Never change, Jasmine.

Here you go. (WATCH)

Correct. Democrats have reserved one day a year to pretend to care about law enforcement.

Posters point out that Democrats go completely silent when it comes to all the officers their fellow Democrats have assaulted over the years.

Their care and concern are reserved for a single day and a specific location. Crockett and her crew conveniently skip over the rest.

Commenters say Crockett’s ‘race card’ is no longer accepted. She might as well cut it in half and throw it away.

Yet, she’d still somehow find a way to be loud and obnoxious.

Posters are still in shock that Crockett is an elected member of Congress. Can’t say we blame them.

Yes, and she’s only going to get worse as her chances of securing the Democrat Party’s Senate nomination crash and burn. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

