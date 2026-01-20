Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s Hardcore Leftist Reveal Proves There Are No Moderate Democrats

During the 2025 Virginia gubernatorial race, Abigail Spangerger was sold to voters as a moderate Democrat. But after being inaugurated as governor just days ago, it quickly became obvious that voters had just elected a radical, power-hungry, hardcore leftist. Some were shocked to discover where Spanberger’s priorities truly lay.

Here’s Bret Baier of Fox News with more. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Virginians are SHOCKED that new "moderate" Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger is moving to



- Raise taxes on virtually everything

- Give illegals free school

- Enable election fraud

- Strict gun control

- Abortion



ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES.pic.twitter.com/fQnbvDZmor — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 21, 2026

Spanberger was framed during the campaign as “the Anti-Mamdani."



Won and immediately went hardcore left.



They all want the same stuff. They’ll just say whatever needs to be said during the campaign to get there. https://t.co/jhy6etUAtc pic.twitter.com/TDj96RdcVp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 20, 2026

How can anyone be shocked that Democrats will say anything to regain power? They always do this.

Even more obvious is that there is no such thing as a ‘moderate Democrat’ anymore. Commenters see it.

Radical left is their platform now. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 20, 2026

How could ANYONE think THIS lunatic was sane??? pic.twitter.com/AP49vF0ZM7 — Rock/Hard Place (@txtarheeldad) January 21, 2026

A left wing nut job in soccer mom clothing…. — Steffani McGurn (@SteffaniMcGurn) January 20, 2026

Assume anyone with a 'D' after their name at this point is at best a closet marxist — Get More Sunshine (@tomroberts97) January 20, 2026

Scratch a leftist, find a totalitarian... — SolanaBeachBum (@SolanaToad) January 21, 2026

They need to be scratched before they win elections.

Posters say voters need to stop believing Democrats and the ‘journalists’ who cover for them.

Every cycle we watch the same playbook: Democrats campaign as centrists, then govern like the leftist activists who wrote the wish list. Voters keep asking for balance, and the political class keeps sprinting the other way. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) January 21, 2026

The MSM knew she was a radical an painted her as moderate because the are completely dishonest. — DogFarts (@4DogFart) January 21, 2026

If a person believes a Democrat or the media at this point, that’s a you problem. The evidence is overwhelming…… and you may be retarded. — JCarp (@JCarp03470) January 21, 2026

She's an extremist. She never once denounced her new AG for his despicable comments even before the election.



How can anyone think that she was going to govern moderately? — Florida Pureblood 🇺🇸✝ (@Floridared1776) January 20, 2026

The BIG question is will democrat voters learn? Probably not. Since they STILL voted for her & the guy that verbally fantasize about killing Republicans I'm gonna say NO — rhena maharrey (@rhena) January 20, 2026

Some were fooled, but the scary fact is that most Democrats knew who she was and still voted for her. They also didn’t care that her AG running mate fantasized about shooting a Republican in the head twice and then watching that man’s children die to advance his political agenda. This is where Democrats are now.

Commenters say they've seen the ‘centrist Democrat’ bait and switch play out several times over the years.

I am old enough to remember when Merrick Garland was framed as very moderate Left when he was nominated by Obama for SCOTUS.



Then he became Biden's AG and we learned he's just another crazed Leftist.



Speaking of Obama, I even remember when he was framed as centrist. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 20, 2026

Garland was a spineless empty suit. That's why the Left loved him, he'd do whatever they asked him to. — Jester Thomas 🃏 (@MayBe_JoKing) January 21, 2026

Democrats always lie! There is no gray or middle ground they want power and money by any means possible. — Christina C (@ChristinaC71359) January 20, 2026

If you want a peek at what Democrats will do if they win the midterms, just look at Spanberger. And they’ll kill the filibuster so they can codify everything. SENATE REPUBLICANS WILL BE 💯 RESPONSIBLE. — MarineMomSC (@SarahSaoit) January 21, 2026

Republicans need to be proactive and pass President Donald Trump’s agenda because, as Spanberger shows, Democrats will have no qualms passing their destructive leftist agenda if they regain power.

