Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s Hardcore Leftist Reveal Proves There Are No Moderate Democrats

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:44 PM on January 20, 2026
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

During the 2025 Virginia gubernatorial race, Abigail Spangerger was sold to voters as a moderate Democrat. But after being inaugurated as governor just days ago, it quickly became obvious that voters had just elected a radical, power-hungry, hardcore leftist. Some were shocked to discover where Spanberger’s priorities truly lay.

Here’s Bret Baier of Fox News with more. (WATCH)

How can anyone be shocked that Democrats will say anything to regain power? They always do this.

Even more obvious is that there is no such thing as a ‘moderate Democrat’ anymore. Commenters see it.

They need to be scratched before they win elections.

Posters say voters need to stop believing Democrats and the ‘journalists’ who cover for them.

Some were fooled, but the scary fact is that most Democrats knew who she was and still voted for her. They also didn’t care that her AG running mate fantasized about shooting a Republican in the head twice and then watching that man’s children die to advance his political agenda. This is where Democrats are now.

Commenters say they've seen the ‘centrist Democrat’ bait and switch play out several times over the years.

Republicans need to be proactive and pass President Donald Trump’s agenda because, as Spanberger shows, Democrats will have no qualms passing their destructive leftist agenda if they regain power.

