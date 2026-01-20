Dem Podcaster Jennifer Welch Wants Her Team to Go After Jesse Watters and His Toxic, Fascist Masculinity

Democrat podcaster Jennifer Welch says her fellow screeching harpies need to go after masculine MAGA men. She singled out Jesse Watters of Fox News, calling him a toxic fascist. Wait until you hear her ‘reasoning.’

Advertisement

Here’s her rant. (WATCH)

🚨 JENNIFER WELCH: “We have to go after these MAGA men. One example would be Jesse Watters. This man talks incessantly about masculinity … and that's a part of fascism, propelling this form of toxic masculinity.” pic.twitter.com/MkwkOeEEcs — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 18, 2026

I'm sure this horror show hag just hopes she gets a mention from @JesseBWatters so she can play victim and claim she's under attack. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 19, 2026

It’s all she lives for. — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) January 19, 2026

Hopefully, Watters will ignore her and not give her what she desperately wants.

Commenters are perplexed by Welch’s masculinity monologue.

Masculinity is fascism?

Is she insane? — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) January 19, 2026

Well, yes — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser) January 19, 2026

That’s the best explanation.

Commenters don’t envy the guy she currently shares a bed with.

Somebody has to wake up every morning looking at that...Yikes. — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) January 18, 2026

And that would be without makeup 😱 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 18, 2026

Imagine waking up and looking at this every morning. pic.twitter.com/ia7EXA4Re1 — Sugar Pie (@SugarPie_VA) January 19, 2026

It’s like being stuck in ground hog day except it’s Halloween — GrimsMemes (@GrimsMemes) January 18, 2026

‘It’s Jennifer Welch’s face… again.’

One commenter laments the proliferation of deranged influencers on both sides of the political aisle.

It's amazing how many influencers, on both the Left and Right (but mostly the Left) are obviously deranged. Like, anybody with half a brain can see they have screws loose, but they're still making a career out of saying dumb sh*t all day. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 18, 2026

The ones on the right are conspiracy nuts we can all get a laugh out of. The ones on the left legit want some sort of soviet rampage. — Kaiser-Machead 🇺🇸🦈 (@KaiserMachead) January 19, 2026

99.999999% are on the left, had to correct that for you. — Aullyboo (@MommaBear1940) January 18, 2026

You’ll get no argument from us.

Commenters say Welch's edict isn’t a wise strategy for a political party desperately trying to appeal to real men.

Getting lectured about toxic masculinity from a dehydrated skeleton Casper the SSRI ghost sounds like a good strategy — Bobby Sauce (@takenaps) January 18, 2026

Oh my goodness.

I'll take MAGA masculine men all day over the low T men in the Democratic party. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 18, 2026

Low T? More like ‘no T.’ Pretty sure the few Democrat men who registered some testosterone were driven out ages ago.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.