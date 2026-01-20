CNN Anchor Wants Us to Focus on the Real Victims of Sunday’s MN...
Dem Podcaster Jennifer Welch Wants Her Team to Go After Jesse Watters and His Toxic, Fascist Masculinity

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:47 AM on January 20, 2026
Twitter

Democrat podcaster Jennifer Welch says her fellow screeching harpies need to go after masculine MAGA men. She singled out Jesse Watters of Fox News, calling him a toxic fascist. Wait until you hear her ‘reasoning.’

Advertisement

Here’s her rant. (WATCH)

Hopefully, Watters will ignore her and not give her what she desperately wants.

Commenters are perplexed by Welch’s masculinity monologue.

That’s the best explanation.

Commenters don’t envy the guy she currently shares a bed with.

‘It’s Jennifer Welch’s face… again.’

One commenter laments the proliferation of deranged influencers on both sides of the political aisle.

You’ll get no argument from us.

Commenters say Welch's edict isn’t a wise strategy for a political party desperately trying to appeal to real men.

Low T? More like ‘no T.’ Pretty sure the few Democrat men who registered some testosterone were driven out ages ago. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

