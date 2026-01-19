Neera Tanden Fooled by AI Video Featuring Viking in Bathtub on Wheels Escaping Pursuing ICE Agents

On Sunday, former Biden Administration advisor Neera Tanden quickly deleted a repost of a fairly obvious AI video of a Viking in a bathtub being chased by ICE agents. How did she fall for something so fake? The answer is TDS, of course.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

ICE Chases Protestor In Major Escalation in Minnesota — Air Force Called In



pic.twitter.com/pW9L16Moh1 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) January 18, 2026

Neera Tanden believes that ICE agents chased a protester dressed in Viking gear and sitting in a bath tub with skateboard wheels down the street, and that the Air Force was called in in response. Certain segments of the population just are not equipped to handle obvious AI slop. https://t.co/iFRO0Uj2U9 pic.twitter.com/HpUmJcB2w4 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 18, 2026

She deleted it. Shame on you for shaming her.



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — XY (@JSmith95974) January 19, 2026

Tanden’s incapable of feeling shame.

Tanden’s CNN NewsNight nemesis Scott Jennings took a moment to laugh over her since-deleted repost.

If you added Neera and Morgan Freeman’s IQ you’d need a third to get to double digits. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 18, 2026

Unless the third was Tiffany Cross in which case you would need a 4th and 5th (to make up for the negative impact of Tiffany). — Chaddie & Maddie (@hoopsburger) January 19, 2026

Not if the third was a member of The View. — GoCoogs (@GoCoogs78) January 19, 2026

Or the entire cast.

Posters say they’re not shocked that Tanden thought the video was real.

Not at all surprised that Neera fell for the AI video. Her concept of reality is warped.



While working in Joe Biden’s White House—she expected the American public to believe that Joe Biden was 100% lucid and running circles around his staff. — Titania (@Titania977) January 18, 2026

This woman has operated at the highest levels of our govt — I try.... Do you? (@survive22morrow) January 18, 2026

That’s truly scary.

Commenters note that the video isn’t even top-notch AI.

Omg these people are stupid. I know ai videos can get ya. But cmon. — banana slug (@itsontheradio) January 18, 2026

TBF, some AI is pretty good & takes some effort to flush out as AI. This most definitely isn't one of those. — Phillip Janicki (@PhilJ1895) January 18, 2026

Neera wins the "world's most naive X account" award. — JustTheMeat&Potatoes (@JustTheMnP) January 19, 2026

We bet she was also rewarded with a ‘gullibility’ medal.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Is the viking okay though? The brakes on those things are notoriously suspect. — Jeremy (@invisibleCOman) January 18, 2026

Of course fake. Vikings don't take baths...or drive. — DustyJuanValdez (@glkevorkian) January 18, 2026

Ah. @neeratanden not exactly the brightest bulb. LOL — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) January 18, 2026

In fairness, Neera Tanden is not equipped to to handle reality either. — Bronko Lubich (@1996FordBronco) January 18, 2026

how was Neera Tanden ever given authority over anything more complicated than a lemonade stand if she’s this freaking stupid? who would be irresponsible enough to do that?

oh, wait…… pic.twitter.com/DsVo3OYxW8 — Poiseuille (@JLM_Poiseuille) January 18, 2026

Hopefully, she and Scott Jennings will be scheduled to appear on CNN’s NewsNight on the same night soon. He will tease her about this the whole show.

