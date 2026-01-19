Don Lemon Better Pray He Didn’t Violate Members’ Civil Rights While Disrupting Church...
VIP
Neera Tanden Fooled by AI Video Featuring Viking in Bathtub on Wheels Escaping Pursuing ICE Agents

January 19, 2026
On Sunday, former Biden Administration advisor Neera Tanden quickly deleted a repost of a fairly obvious AI video of a Viking in a bathtub being chased by ICE agents. How did she fall for something so fake? The answer is TDS, of course.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Tanden’s incapable of feeling shame.

Tanden’s CNN NewsNight nemesis Scott Jennings took a moment to laugh over her since-deleted repost.

Or the entire cast.

Posters say they’re not shocked that Tanden thought the video was real.

That’s truly scary.

Commenters note that the video isn’t even top-notch AI.

We bet she was also rewarded with a ‘gullibility’ medal.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Hopefully, she and Scott Jennings will be scheduled to appear on CNN’s NewsNight on the same night soon. He will tease her about this the whole show. 

