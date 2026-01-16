Scott Jennings Tells Kasie Hunt That CNN Has Everything Backwards About Minnesota’s ICE Insurrection

Neighborly Violence: MN Official Says Illegal Alien Who Attacked ICE Agent Is a...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on January 16, 2026
Twitchy

Republican commentator Scott Jennings was on CNN’s The Arena on Thursday. As is almost always the case, what’s obvious to Jennings and the rest of us somehow eludes the mental grasp of CNN’s hosts and Democrat panel guests. It’s no surprise that host Kasie Hunt had the ongoing situation in Minnesota completely backwards. Thankfully, Jennings was there to educate her and CNN’s smattering of viewers.

Here’s more. (READ)

HOLY CRAP! Scott Jennings with the MIC DROP

“Three illegal aliens trying to kill an ICE agent in the street, and we're worried about interactions like this? This is outrageous!”

“The state of Minnesota is in a state of insurrection right now. The governor is egging it on. The mayor is egging it on. If they want it to stop, cooperate with the federal government like states and cities are doing all over this country!”

“So, the local police are saying and the local politicians say we won't cooperate with you on enforcing the law, but when something happens, we expect to be included?!”

“THAT’S NOT HOW IT WORKS.”

Here’s Jennings being the rare informed voice of reason on CNN. (WATCH)

And that’s how it’s done. Thanks, Scott!

That didn’t stop Hunt from unintentionally revealing that CNN had dropped the ball on its coverage of Wednesday night’s ICE agent attack. (WATCH)

Gordon K
(post continues) ...need to underscore that CNN has not confirmed some of the details.”

“Scott, I appreciate that you’re bringing them into the conversation, but it’s important for us.”

“We’re still working to confirm the details of the incident with the shooting that involved the Venezuelan nationals, that Scott is highlighting.”

“Those details are not details that we as an organization have reported at this point.”

We’ve certainly seen CNN run with stories it had less info on.

Some posters had an expected emotional response to both video clips.

Be careful watching this video, I found myself yelling at the women telling them to shut up, cause they were trying to justify how beating an ICE agent  (3 on 1) was OK and how dare the ICE do their job without the help of the local police. Please, it’s the local politicians telling the police not to cooperate with federal law-enforcement which they still have a job to do and it was voted on by 77 million Americans to get done.

— Ken (@KenColtsfan) January 15, 2026

Hunt always looks confused or constipated, or both.

Commenters say Hunt’s constipated confusion only highlights that she doesn’t understand why chaos reigns right now in Minnesota.

It’s obvious Democrats want the conflict. Officials could easily avoid drama, danger, and death by simply working with the federal government. Of course, that means the party will lose its illegal aliens. Unfortunately, we don’t see Democrats ever putting America and its interests first again.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

