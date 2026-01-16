Michael Knowles Makes Kyle Kulinski Look Like a Frothy-Mouthed Moron (Because He IS...
VIP
VIP
VIP
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Tells DHS's Tricia McLaughlin That Renee Good Was Fatally Shot While ‘Driving by’ ICE

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:40 PM on January 16, 2026
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer continues to make the case for his long-overdue retirement. On Friday, the 77-year-old anchor was confronted by DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin while spouting debunked nonsense about the ICE-involved shooting of Renee Good. Blitzer says Good was just a mom who dropped her kid off at school and then, through no fault of her own, was gunned down while 'driving by' an ICE agent. Wolf, the sunny beaches of retirement are calling. Please heed their call.

Here’s more. (READ)

DHS ASSISTANT SEC. MCLAUGHLIN: That MN vehicle ramming was domestic terrorism.

WOLF BLITZER: Calling that mother a domestic terrorist is outrageous!

MCLAUGHLIN: She was STALKING and HARASSING law enforcement, then used her car as a deadly weapon!

BLITZER: She was just driving by after dropping her boy at school!

MCLAUGHLIN: Absolutely NOT true. I have the facts on the ground. She was blocking our law enforcement, that is a federal crime! Our officer was in front of her. She gunned the vehicle!

Literally an alternate reality with these people.

Here’s McLaughlin pushing back against Blitzer’s lies. (WATCH)

He probably does.

Posters say Blitzer is still acting like this is Day One of Good’s deadly encounter with ICE. We know the facts now.

CNN doesn’t care if it broadcasts lies, but Blitzer is likely on cruise control. He’s just a warm body in an anchor’s chair at this point.

Commenters say video evidence doesn’t back up Blitzer’s claim that Good ‘was just driving by.’

Apparently, Blitzer was in a coma during the last several days of genuine journalism and video revelations.

Posters say that even if Good dropped her kid off at school, it doesn’t change what happened after.

Thankfully, the ICE agent recorded his encounter with Good and her wife on his cell phone. Someone should show it to Blitzer before he takes his final steps from CNN’s studio. Here’s hoping it’s sooner than later.

