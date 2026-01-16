CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Tells DHS's Tricia McLaughlin That Renee Good Was Fatally Shot While ‘Driving by’ ICE

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer continues to make the case for his long-overdue retirement. On Friday, the 77-year-old anchor was confronted by DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin while spouting debunked nonsense about the ICE-involved shooting of Renee Good. Blitzer says Good was just a mom who dropped her kid off at school and then, through no fault of her own, was gunned down while 'driving by' an ICE agent. Wolf, the sunny beaches of retirement are calling. Please heed their call.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

DHS ASSISTANT SEC. MCLAUGHLIN: That MN vehicle ramming was domestic terrorism. WOLF BLITZER: Calling that mother a domestic terrorist is outrageous! MCLAUGHLIN: She was STALKING and HARASSING law enforcement, then used her car as a deadly weapon! BLITZER: She was just driving by after dropping her boy at school! MCLAUGHLIN: Absolutely NOT true. I have the facts on the ground. She was blocking our law enforcement, that is a federal crime! Our officer was in front of her. She gunned the vehicle! Literally an alternate reality with these people.

Here’s McLaughlin pushing back against Blitzer’s lies. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN - DHS ASSISTANT SEC. MCLAUGHLIN: That MN vehicle ramming was domestic terrorism.



WOLF BLITZER: Calling that mother a domestic terrorist is outrageous!



MCLAUGHLIN: She was STALKING and HARASSING law enforcement, then used her car as a deadly weapon!



BLITZER: She was… pic.twitter.com/PpvkOOvWSC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 16, 2026

Is @CNN really running on the dropped her kid off at school narrative? Not real journalism. — SigGR (@StoneEcho_) January 16, 2026

Does Wolf actually believe that nonsense? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 16, 2026

He probably does.

Posters say Blitzer is still acting like this is Day One of Good’s deadly encounter with ICE. We know the facts now.

"BLITZER: She was just driving by after dropping her boy at school!"



That's complete BS. How the hell can they still not know the facts of this case a week and a half later?! — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) January 16, 2026

They know. They just don't care and are committed to perpetuate a lie. — Old Jove (@OldJove2) January 16, 2026

CNN doesn’t care if it broadcasts lies, but Blitzer is likely on cruise control. He’s just a warm body in an anchor’s chair at this point.

Commenters say video evidence doesn’t back up Blitzer’s claim that Good ‘was just driving by.’

Is blitzer really that stupid? They had to drop the "she was just dropping her kid off at school" line almost immediately because it was so absurd. She wasn't just at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were there specifically to obstruct ICE — Joseph Gorton (@JosephGorton1) January 16, 2026

Her wife was out of the car, filming. I don't know very many people who drop their kid off at school and stop to let someone out to film an encounter — Al Kamp (@TrophiesM) January 16, 2026

Is he too dumb to know CNN is the ones that showed the original video of her pulling up dropping off her girlfriend and purposely parking in the road to block it. — Sir Chugs (@vitale1776) January 16, 2026

“SHE WAS JUST DROPPING HER KID OFF AT SCHOOL”

yeah ok. We have video of her parked in the street dancing to her horn. Her butch wife was outside the vehicle filming and s*** talking ice. Give me a break — Dr. Helmund Harrison (@helmundharrison) January 16, 2026

Apparently, Blitzer was in a coma during the last several days of genuine journalism and video revelations.

Posters say that even if Good dropped her kid off at school, it doesn’t change what happened after.

Advertisement

I’ll remember next time I want to commit 3 felonies to do it right after dropping my kid off at school so I can be absolved of all wrongdoing. — Stephanie (@thymeless77) January 16, 2026

All ICE need bodycams pronto. The gaslighting is unreal. If I have multiple officers surrounding my car, making demands to get out, reaching into my vehicle to get me out, and I floor it to escape……..I expect bad things to happen. So does everyone else — b (@palapatdk1) January 16, 2026

Thankfully, the ICE agent recorded his encounter with Good and her wife on his cell phone. Someone should show it to Blitzer before he takes his final steps from CNN’s studio. Here’s hoping it’s sooner than later.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.