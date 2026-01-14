'Abolish ICE' on Ice? Political Group Advises Dem Party to Pretend NOT to Be Extremist to Win Midterms

Third Way has some advice for Democrats if the party wants to win the midterm elections: stop being yourselves. The center-left political think tank warns the Democrat Party to drop its ‘abolish ICE’ rhetoric since it’s seen as extremist.

Here’s more. (READ)

NBC NEWS, translated: "Democrats warned to stop saying stuff they believe out loud before the midterms." pic.twitter.com/43n5wa4Ewr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 13, 2026

Democrats “quick we need to stop saying the insane s**t we’re running on out loud” — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) January 14, 2026

But they won’t. They can’t. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 14, 2026

The good news?



They can’t help themselves.



Keep the pressure on, and they will say the quiet part out loud every time.



Operation Let Them Speak, continues.. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 13, 2026

Democrats have shown they can’t keep their mouths shut on issues they’re passionate about, especially ones that are a huge turnoff to the majority of the public.

One poster says illegal immigration may be the only issue Democrats can run on if Trump’s sunny predictions about the economy come to pass.

If the economy keeps going the current direction and if Trump keeps racking up foreign policy wins......Then I am not sure what the Dems run on other than immigration policy. Beyond, of course, the usual "Trump is Hitler" rhetoric that sadly will fuel several close midterm elections that shouldn't be close. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 13, 2026

Trump has been "Hitler" for a decade. American Voters chose Hitler over a Democrat. — Warner oliver (@Warneroliver10) January 13, 2026

Rockin’ economy will negate everything else they have where it matters



The 'Drumpf is Hitler' crowd is immovable — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 13, 2026

Those who equate Trump with Hitler will be opposed to him even if his policies make gas and groceries cheaper.

Another poster says Democrats can’t drop their support for transgenderism either. The question of males in female sports is before the Supreme Court. (WATCH)

"This is an 80/20 issue, a 90/10 issue, public opinion is on our side and it really is remarkable to watch an entire political party hang their hat on something that #1 doesn't make any sense, #2 is bad for women and #3 is irrational."

West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey… pic.twitter.com/XSfjtoNgnr — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 13, 2026

Yep. They can’t abandon these issues, their base would explode. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 13, 2026

It seems to be a loud minority that they're pandering to. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 13, 2026

Pandering is what Democrats excel at.

Democrats aren’t going to change who they are, so the big question is, can they temporarily stop blurting out their unpopular stances?

NBC admits it: Democrats don’t want to stop the radical agenda—they just want to stop saying it out loud before voters notice. “Abolish ICE” was their rally cry… until reality hit the polls. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) January 13, 2026

This is just "defund the police 2.0" — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) January 13, 2026

Exactly what it is. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 14, 2026

Fake News trying to warn Democrats to lie more — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) January 13, 2026

‘Defund the police’ didn’t go over well. Democrats always find themselves on the side of criminals, and ‘abolish ICE’ is just the latest iteration of that. Don’t be surprised if more Democrats start deceptively pushing a desire to ‘reform ICE’ instead of ‘abolish ICE’ as the midterms approach.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

