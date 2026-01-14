Tragic Spell: Chicago Teachers Union Deletes Post Asking ‘Governer’ JB Pritzker to Tax...
VIP
Liberal Influencer Says She’s at the Firing Range Training to Kill ‘MAGA F**ks’
ICE Allegedly Shut Down the Oldest Mexican Restaurant in Aaron Rupar’s Hometown
Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill Banning Presidents From Naming Buildings After Themselves
Media Spins Mass Exodus Over ICE Shooting—Shipwreckedcrew Drops the Truth: It's All About...
NYT: MN Prosecutors Resign After Push to Investigate Renee Good’s Wife
From 'Elephants Are Not Birds' to 'Principles Are Not Permanent': Ashley St. Clair's...
VIP
From 'I'm Not a Biologist' to 'CisGINGER' Queen: KBJ Just Gave Redheads the...
Vigil Held for Father of Two Killed by Off-Duty ICE Agent
Don Lemon Asks If This Is What You Voted For, MAGA, You 'F**king...
VIP
Lee Zeldin Calls Out the Gaslighting New York Times For Fake Story About...
Leftist PA Brags About $200K and Degree — ICE Hero Responds: High School...
Crying Woman Shaves Her Head to Protest Shooting of 'Renee Cook'
Apartment Manager Arrested for Voting Multiple Times by Filing Ballots for Former Tenants

'Abolish ICE' on Ice? Political Group Advises Dem Party to Pretend NOT to Be Extremist to Win Midterms

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:27 AM on January 14, 2026
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Third Way has some advice for Democrats if the party wants to win the midterm elections: stop being yourselves. The center-left political think tank warns the Democrat Party to drop its ‘abolish ICE’ rhetoric since it’s seen as extremist.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Democrats have shown they can’t keep their mouths shut on issues they’re passionate about, especially ones that are a huge turnoff to the majority of the public.

One poster says illegal immigration may be the only issue Democrats can run on if Trump’s sunny predictions about the economy come to pass.

If the economy keeps going the current direction and if Trump keeps racking up foreign policy wins......Then I am not sure what the Dems run on other than immigration policy.

Beyond, of course, the usual "Trump is Hitler" rhetoric that sadly will fuel several close midterm elections that shouldn't be close.

— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 13, 2026

Recommended

Media Spins Mass Exodus Over ICE Shooting—Shipwreckedcrew Drops the Truth: It's All About Breonna Taylor
justmindy
Advertisement

Those who equate Trump with Hitler will be opposed to him even if his policies make gas and groceries cheaper.

Another poster says Democrats can’t drop their support for transgenderism either. The question of males in female sports is before the Supreme Court. (WATCH)

Pandering is what Democrats excel at.

Democrats aren’t going to change who they are, so the big question is, can they temporarily stop blurting out their unpopular stances?

Advertisement

‘Defund the police’ didn’t go over well. Democrats always find themselves on the side of criminals, and ‘abolish ICE’ is just the latest iteration of that. Don’t be surprised if more Democrats start deceptively pushing a desire to ‘reform ICE’ instead of ‘abolish ICE’ as the midterms approach.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Media Spins Mass Exodus Over ICE Shooting—Shipwreckedcrew Drops the Truth: It's All About Breonna Taylor
justmindy
Tragic Spell: Chicago Teachers Union Deletes Post Asking ‘Governer’ JB Pritzker to Tax the Rich
Warren Squire
OOPS! Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud In Insanely Racist Rant About Renee Good
Grateful Calvin
ICE Allegedly Shut Down the Oldest Mexican Restaurant in Aaron Rupar’s Hometown
Brett T.
NYT: MN Prosecutors Resign After Push to Investigate Renee Good’s Wife
Brett T.
Pete Hegseth's Response to Mark Kelly Whining About 'Finding Out' (After He Eff'd Around) Is PERFECTION
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Media Spins Mass Exodus Over ICE Shooting—Shipwreckedcrew Drops the Truth: It's All About Breonna Taylor justmindy
Advertisement