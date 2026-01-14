Tragic Spell: Chicago Teachers Union Deletes Post Asking ‘Governer’ JB Pritzker to Tax the Rich

The Chicago Teachers Union needs to learn to spell, or at least how to use spellcheck. The Democrat Party-aligned activist group misspelled the word ‘Governor’ while calling on 'Governer' JB Pritzker to raise taxes on the rich. The online post has been deleted, but we got a screenshot.

Take a look. (READ)

One can erase a chalkboard but not the Internet.

Posters were not surprised that ‘educators’ had difficulty with a simple word.

Of course they can't spell. — Lawrence 4.68e+3 🔋 (@Avatrode) January 13, 2026

Proper spelling is racist and an indication of White supremacy … — Bill J (@wsj112962) January 14, 2026

This is the most believable thing on the internet today. — Jesse (@JesseO007) January 13, 2026

It’s expected, given that the union is focused on politics rather than education.

Posters pondered if these spelling-deficient ‘teachers’ were educated by Somalis in Minneapolis.

Probably educated at a Somali Learing Center... — Stephen Pershing MD (@md_pershing) January 13, 2026

Yikes. Wonder where the did their learing at? pic.twitter.com/0WOFBYtZ2x — Roxy🇺🇸 (@RoxysRumble) January 13, 2026

They need to attend a learing center. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 13, 2026

For lucky chichildren. — henry long (@henry_lgl_long) January 13, 2026

LOL! Well they graduattteddd from the high quality Learing Center. — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) January 13, 2026

DEI graduates of the Learing Center — VerdictByJoe 🇺🇸 (@JoeNYLaw) January 13, 2026

Too funny!

One poster suggests that the sloppy spelling is actually a cry for more funds.

Good argument for more funds honestly 😆 — NotMelissaVitelli (@melissavitelli) January 13, 2026

You could give them all the money in the world and they still won’t be smart.



These people aren’t hired for their intellect. They’re hired for their politics. — Czech One Two (@corrcomm) January 13, 2026

If throwing money at these schools was the solution, then they would be turning out geniuses.

Commenters say we shouldn’t be funding failure.

That’s a common theme in public schools everywhere. Teacher unions have failed USA children. They only want money, power & control. They indoctrinated and now they can’t read, do math. — DE (@d54588992) January 14, 2026

True. If you go to @CTULocal1 there's so many misspelled words on each post. So go figure. — JnurseH (@JudyHousto77751) January 14, 2026

No wonder kids are graduating that can't read or write at a 5th grade level.



And apparently, some of them then become teachers in Chicago. — David Joe May (@TheGrayRider) January 13, 2026

The cycle of stupidity continues.

