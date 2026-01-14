Tragic Spell: Chicago Teachers Union Deletes Post Asking ‘Governer’ JB Pritzker to Tax the Rich

'Abolish ICE' on Ice? Political Group Advises Dem Party to Pretend NOT to...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:03 AM on January 14, 2026
ImgFlip

The Chicago Teachers Union needs to learn to spell, or at least how to use spellcheck. The Democrat Party-aligned activist group misspelled the word ‘Governor’ while calling on 'Governer' JB Pritzker to raise taxes on the rich. The online post has been deleted, but we got a screenshot.

Take a look. (READ)

One can erase a chalkboard but not the Internet.

Posters were not surprised that ‘educators’ had difficulty with a simple word.

It’s expected, given that the union is focused on politics rather than education.

Posters pondered if these spelling-deficient ‘teachers’ were educated by Somalis in Minneapolis.

Too funny!

One poster suggests that the sloppy spelling is actually a cry for more funds.

If throwing money at these schools was the solution, then they would be turning out geniuses.

Commenters say we shouldn’t be funding failure.

The cycle of stupidity continues.

