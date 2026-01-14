State Dept. Pauses Visa Processing From Countries Whose Migrants Take Welfare at ‘Unaccept...
The Digital Rage: MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Gets Touchy Over Trump’s Middle Finger to Heckler at Ford Plant

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:30 PM on January 14, 2026
Twitter

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump was touring a Ford plant in Detroit. While there, a heckler called him a ‘pedophile protector.’ Trump extended the now-suspended worker his warmest regards: his middle finger. It was a message meant for one. But MS NOW’s Jen Psaki put on her fantasy writer’s hat and claims it was a message meant for all Americans. Sure, Jen.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

They’re more qualified to talk about finger painting.

We wish we had video of that MS NOW panel. We can imagine what was on full display.

He’s popping his knuckles in their heads right now.

While Democrats rage over Trump’s middle finger, they are exhibiting extreme memory loss, like former President Joe Biden. (WATCH)

When ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are going after Trump, it’s safe to assume one of their own has done the same or worse.

Like all things about Trump that Democrats blow out of proportion, MAGA is leaning into it and embracing it. (WATCH)

With what Democrats have subjected Trump to over the last 11 years, a middle finger seems tame. It was meant for one heckler, but we’re sure Trump will happily extend the finger and the sentiment to all Democrats as well.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

