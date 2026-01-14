The Digital Rage: MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Gets Touchy Over Trump’s Middle Finger to Heckler at Ford Plant

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump was touring a Ford plant in Detroit. While there, a heckler called him a ‘pedophile protector.’ Trump extended the now-suspended worker his warmest regards: his middle finger. It was a message meant for one. But MS NOW’s Jen Psaki put on her fantasy writer’s hat and claims it was a message meant for all Americans. Sure, Jen.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Psaki: Trump's middle finger towards a heckler at a Ford plant earlier felt "Directed at all of us.



At every person in this country who still believes in common decency right now."@jrpsaki | @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/xLVtbAuLcn pic.twitter.com/CUg4fNvYXg — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) January 14, 2026

😂🤣 MSNBC just had a whole panel on to discuss Trump's middle finger pic.twitter.com/WwrRddyHCf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 14, 2026

They’re more qualified to talk about finger painting.

We wish we had video of that MS NOW panel. We can imagine what was on full display.

When you’ve got nothing left, bring out the finger experts. — American Citizen 🇺🇸 (@realtalkstruth) January 14, 2026

Terminal TDS 🤣🤣🤣 — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) January 14, 2026

President Trump will forever live rent free in their heads. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 14, 2026

He’s popping his knuckles in their heads right now.

While Democrats rage over Trump’s middle finger, they are exhibiting extreme memory loss, like former President Joe Biden. (WATCH)

The same crazy leftists who are melting down over President Trump giving a heckler the middle finger today.



Praised Joe Biden after he told a union worker he was full of sh*t and threatened to "take him outside" for simply asking him about his own statements on gun control. pic.twitter.com/abgcl256QN — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 13, 2026

A middle finger is a weird place to draw the line at this point. pic.twitter.com/NwXHvYLmd0 — Retard Mine ⛏️ (@RetardMining) January 14, 2026

Extremists. He also called us extremists. — Ryan Richey (@RyanRicheyTX) January 14, 2026

Also called an old man who questioned him about something “fats” and challenged him to a push-up contest 🙄 — Michelle Houska (@mgshirey23) January 14, 2026

There’s never an incident that goes by that the left isn’t hypocritical about. Never. It’s just gets proven over & over again. — Davey X (@MrGraveyDavey) January 14, 2026

When ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are going after Trump, it’s safe to assume one of their own has done the same or worse.

Like all things about Trump that Democrats blow out of proportion, MAGA is leaning into it and embracing it. (WATCH)

President Trump plays no games 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WdgAxWHCfv — 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) January 14, 2026

With what Democrats have subjected Trump to over the last 11 years, a middle finger seems tame. It was meant for one heckler, but we’re sure Trump will happily extend the finger and the sentiment to all Democrats as well.

