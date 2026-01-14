Jasmine Crockett’s Aides Try to Hide Her Quick Escape From Reporter With… Poster Board?

Who knew Democrat Jasmine Crockett could move so fast? Crockett fled from LindellTV reporter Cara Castronuova on Wednesday. Even a shove from Crockett’s bodyguard couldn’t derail her. But the most work was being done by the aides with the poster board.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett's bodyguard just SHOVED a reporter asking her why she cried for anti-ICE vehicle rammer Renee Good, but not Ashli Babbitt. They also raised cardboard posters to BLOCK the camera as Crockett ran away “He just PUSHED me." Thankfully Crockett is soon OUT of the House, her district got drawn out in redistricting. GOOD RIDDANCE!

I thought she LOVED the camera... — Mr. Kite (@chrisand11) January 14, 2026

She wasn't sticking around 🤣 — Jessica Carderara (@MAGApizzy) January 14, 2026

Run away Jazzy Crockett! 😂 — Kim Ashley 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@texaskat2003) January 15, 2026

Going to start calling her Jasmine Rocket.

Commenters couldn’t stop laughing at the aides who were assigned poster board duty.

LOL, what kind of BS stunt was that? — Fandango Fire 🇺🇲 (@Fandango_Fire) January 15, 2026

And you honey, you shall carry the poster board as we leave. Got it? 🤣 — Laura Morris (@LauraMo25294582) January 14, 2026

They cover her with a poster board lmao 👀 — Shaqueeta (@turkeyloin) January 15, 2026

They’ll need bigger poster boards next time.

Posters say she should have stopped and explained her 'Crockett-dile' tears over Renee Good and her dry eyes over Ashli Babbitt.

Apply max pressure on these crooks, that's the only way — Robert Fekete (@rokajoska) January 14, 2026

If your story is solid, you don’t need a security guy putting hands on reporters or a cardboard curtain to hide behind. Answer the question or say no comment, but the shove + cover-up combo screams weak, guilty optics. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) January 14, 2026

That's f*cking disgraceful. She's a US Representative.

She needs to answer to the press and not run and hide like a coward. — kdeanc 🇺🇲 (@kdeanc) January 14, 2026

The Democratic party is completely out of their skulls!! — Angel Torres (@AngelTo66916328) January 14, 2026

No one represents that fact better than Crockett. You could say she's the poster child.

