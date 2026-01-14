Jasmine Crockett’s Aides Try to Hide Her Quick Escape From Reporter With… Poster Board?

Governor Tim Walz Encouraged Residents to Stalk and Harass ICE While Agent Was...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:51 PM on January 14, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero

Who knew Democrat Jasmine Crockett could move so fast? Crockett fled from LindellTV reporter Cara Castronuova on Wednesday. Even a shove from Crockett’s bodyguard couldn’t derail her. But the most work was being done by the aides with the poster board.

Here’s more. (READ)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett's bodyguard just SHOVED a reporter asking her why she cried for anti-ICE vehicle rammer Renee Good, but not Ashli Babbitt.

They also raised cardboard posters to BLOCK the camera as Crockett ran away

“He just PUSHED me."

Thankfully Crockett is soon OUT of the House, her district got drawn out in redistricting. GOOD RIDDANCE!

Are poster boards standard issue for Crockett’s aides? (WATCH)

Going to start calling her Jasmine Rocket.

Commenters couldn’t stop laughing at the aides who were assigned poster board duty.

They’ll need bigger poster boards next time.

Posters say she should have stopped and explained her 'Crockett-dile' tears over Renee Good and her dry eyes over Ashli Babbitt.

No one represents that fact better than Crockett. You could say she's the poster child.

