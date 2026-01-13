Invasion Inversion: Mayor Jacob Frey Says Federal Agents Are the Real Invaders, Not...
Stage and Scream: Hollywood Director Judd Apatow Says America Is Living Under a...
VIP
Congressman Proves There Is Such a Thing as a Stupid Question
Author of 'How Fascism Works' Says Trump Is Leading an Unlawful Takeover of...
Jacob Frey Asked ICE a Gotcha Question About Red States That BACKFIRED in...
'It's Worse Than You're Seeing': Liberal-leaning Developer Claims ICE Terror in MN, Gets...
David Frum: The Minneapolis Shooting Was a MAGA Version of a Third-World Honor...
Lieu vs. Reality: Congressman Slams ICE Shove, Gets Slammed Back for Ignoring Man...
VIP
From MSNBC Flop to Georgetown Fellow: Mehdi Hasan Lands Qatari-Backed Gig
Hot Take: ICE Has No Jurisdiction Over US Citizens and Cannot Arrest Them
Bill Kristol: ‘MAGA Types’ a Half Century Ago Denounced ‘Agitators’ Giving Bull Connor...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls Elon Musk 'One of the Dumbest People on Earth'
VP of Saint Paul City Council Organizing Grocery Runs for Illegals So They...
LA Times: Billionaires Flee State When It Asks for ‘A Little Something Back’

Parental Control: MS NOW’s Katy Tur Defends ‘Mother of Three’ Narrative by Invoking ‘Maryland Father’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:35 AM on January 13, 2026
Twitter

The legacy media loves its fake narratives. We’re experiencing one right now as ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats preface any discussion of Renee Good with the phrase, ‘She’s a mother of three.’ It’s all to remove her agency, plus make it appear she wasn’t a radical pro-illegal alien activist. This is how we get context-free headlines that read, 'ICE Agent Fatally Shoots Mother of Three.' MS NOW’s Katy Tur defended that deceptive narrative approach by invoking an infamous fake narrative from last year.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Dokoupil clearly didn’t marry Tur for her journalism skills.

Posters are noticing MS NOW is exactly like its old namesake, MSNBC.

That’s not fair, we’re sure there’s at least a handful tuning in.

Commenters say focusing on ‘mother’ or ‘father’ implies the person they’re describing is incapable of committing crimes.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yes, it’s called ‘journalism.’ Not to be confused with genuine journalism.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

FAKE NEWS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KATY TUR LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jacob Frey Asked ICE a Gotcha Question About Red States That BACKFIRED in a Hurry
Doug P.
'It's Worse Than You're Seeing': Liberal-leaning Developer Claims ICE Terror in MN, Gets Ratio'd Big Time
justmindy
Invasion Inversion: Mayor Jacob Frey Says Federal Agents Are the Real Invaders, Not Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire
LA Times: Billionaires Flee State When It Asks for ‘A Little Something Back’
Brett T.
Stage and Scream: Hollywood Director Judd Apatow Says America Is Living Under a Trump Dictatorship
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement