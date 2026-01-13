Parental Control: MS NOW’s Katy Tur Defends ‘Mother of Three’ Narrative by Invoking ‘Maryland Father’

The legacy media loves its fake narratives. We’re experiencing one right now as ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats preface any discussion of Renee Good with the phrase, ‘She’s a mother of three.’ It’s all to remove her agency, plus make it appear she wasn’t a radical pro-illegal alien activist. This is how we get context-free headlines that read, 'ICE Agent Fatally Shoots Mother of Three.' MS NOW’s Katy Tur defended that deceptive narrative approach by invoking an infamous fake narrative from last year.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

MSNOW’s Katy Tur: "Officials saying [Good] was dangerous, not just some innocent mother of three."



“Just like they say Kilmar Abrego-Garcia isn’t just a Maryland father."



They just can’t help themselves. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/4zEJdPj5z7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 13, 2026

You'll never hate Fake News enough — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) January 13, 2026

She’s married to the new anchor of CBS News.



Good luck Tony Dokoupil trying to be impartial then facing this every evening.



Better keep the eggs coming. pic.twitter.com/uPnXbfsAas — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 13, 2026

Dokoupil clearly didn’t marry Tur for her journalism skills.

Posters are noticing MS NOW is exactly like its old namesake, MSNBC.

What an absolutely putrid network. — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) January 13, 2026

New name, same propaganda. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 13, 2026

The folks watching actually believe this.

Our society is in worse shape than any of us realize. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) January 13, 2026

not too many people watching — denise flanagan (@DFlanagan98381) January 13, 2026

No one is watching them… — TheInfidel (@InfidelJustan) January 13, 2026

That’s not fair, we’re sure there’s at least a handful tuning in.

Commenters say focusing on ‘mother’ or ‘father’ implies the person they’re describing is incapable of committing crimes.

If not for rogue activist judges, Kilmar would be in some West African country where he belongs.

"Minnesota Mom" found out. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 13, 2026

So if you’re a mother or father, you can’t possibly be an evil person? I’m trying to follow the logic here. — stlouisgirl seven (@StlouisgirlS) January 13, 2026

Yeah, such a fantastic mom she lost custody of the kids. — CommonCents (@Ekc12345) January 13, 2026

Always running cover for the criminals, unbelievable — 🇺🇸JB MAGA 🇺🇸 (@JBMAGA03) January 13, 2026

Once they have their narrative; no amount of contrary facts will change it. There must be a name for that... — Bruce Unfiltered (@JadeMiner) January 13, 2026

Yes, it’s called ‘journalism.’ Not to be confused with genuine journalism.

