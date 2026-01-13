Parental Control: MS NOW’s Katy Tur Defends ‘Mother of Three’ Narrative by Invoking ‘Maryland Father’

The legacy media loves its fake narratives. We’re experiencing one right now as ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats preface any discussion of Renee Good with the phrase, ‘She’s a mother of three.’ It’s all to remove her agency, plus make it appear she wasn’t a radical pro-illegal alien activist. This is how we get context-free headlines that read, 'ICE Agent Fatally Shoots Mother of Three.' MS NOW’s Katy Tur defended that deceptive narrative approach by invoking an infamous fake narrative from last year.
MSNOW’s Katy Tur: "Officials saying [Good] was dangerous, not just some innocent mother of three."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 13, 2026
“Just like they say Kilmar Abrego-Garcia isn’t just a Maryland father."
You'll never hate Fake News enough— Cash Loren (@Cashloren) January 13, 2026
She’s married to the new anchor of CBS News.— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 13, 2026
Good luck Tony Dokoupil trying to be impartial then facing this every evening.
Dokoupil clearly didn’t marry Tur for her journalism skills.
Posters are noticing MS NOW is exactly like its old namesake, MSNBC.
What an absolutely putrid network.— Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) January 13, 2026
New name, same propaganda.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 13, 2026
The folks watching actually believe this.— Scott Lame (@dimeday128) January 13, 2026
Our society is in worse shape than any of us realize.
not too many people watching— denise flanagan (@DFlanagan98381) January 13, 2026
No one is watching them…— TheInfidel (@InfidelJustan) January 13, 2026
That’s not fair, we’re sure there’s at least a handful tuning in.
Commenters say focusing on ‘mother’ or ‘father’ implies the person they’re describing is incapable of committing crimes.
If not for rogue activist judges, Kilmar would be in some West African country where he belongs.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 13, 2026
"Minnesota Mom" found out.
So if you’re a mother or father, you can’t possibly be an evil person? I’m trying to follow the logic here.— stlouisgirl seven (@StlouisgirlS) January 13, 2026
Yeah, such a fantastic mom she lost custody of the kids.— CommonCents (@Ekc12345) January 13, 2026
Always running cover for the criminals, unbelievable— 🇺🇸JB MAGA 🇺🇸 (@JBMAGA03) January 13, 2026
Once they have their narrative; no amount of contrary facts will change it. There must be a name for that...— Bruce Unfiltered (@JadeMiner) January 13, 2026
Yes, it’s called ‘journalism.’ Not to be confused with genuine journalism.
