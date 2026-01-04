Maduro Madness: Dems Who Condemned Trump for Not Removing the Venezuelan Dictator Are Furious He Did It

Tomb Kaboom! Minneapolis Socialists March to Protest the U.S. Bombing of Hugo Chávez’s...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:48 AM on January 04, 2026
AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez

You knew it was going to happen. The same Democrats and legacy media grifters who railed against President Donald Trump for allowing Nicolás Maduro to stay in power years ago are now mad at him for arresting the Venezuelan dictator and bringing him to America to face justice.

Check out this flashback. (WATCH)

Of course, the Democrats and their ‘journalists’ are hypocritical hacks.

It’s no shock that someone from President Joe Biden’s administration was helping spearhead the attack on Trump.

Has Jen Psaki ever been right about anything?

Democrats, having to always be against all Trump actions, have expectedly established themselves as pro-Maduro.

Tomb Kaboom! Minneapolis Socialists March to Protest the U.S. Bombing of Hugo Chávez's Mausoleum
Warren Squire
The hills Democrats keep choosing to die on are mind-boggling.

Yet again, the Democrats have chosen a political position that puts them in opposition to the best interests of America.

All the @TheDemocrats know is hate. Hate for Trump, his voters, capitalism, meritocracy, individual liberty and limited government. That’s why they so quickly cling to anything else that hates those things. They are comrades of everything that is anti-American.
— Jack Boot (@MnEddyK) January 3, 2026

The Democrats are blinded by their hatred of Trump. They’re attacking Trump while Venezuelans at home and here in America are celebrating the end of Maduro’s tyrannical reign.


Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

