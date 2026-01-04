Maduro Madness: Dems Who Condemned Trump for Not Removing the Venezuelan Dictator Are Furious He Did It

You knew it was going to happen. The same Democrats and legacy media grifters who railed against President Donald Trump for allowing Nicolás Maduro to stay in power years ago are now mad at him for arresting the Venezuelan dictator and bringing him to America to face justice.

Check out this flashback. (WATCH)

During Trump's first term Maduro stayed in power after an illegitimate election.



The MSM/Democrats repeatedly claimed that Maduro remaining in power was proof that Trump was "Putin's puppet."



Everyone in this video will now be condemning Trump. It's so pathetic. pic.twitter.com/EpCcOxESNP — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 3, 2026

I love that you go back and find these videos of the media contradictions. Keep up the good work. Some people, though very few, still think mainstream media is legitimate. — Charles Badgett (@CharlesB3621) January 3, 2026

MAZE bringing the receipts! Everyone of them exposed as hypocrites. — Unapologetically American 🇺🇸 (@LetsG0USA) January 3, 2026

Of course, the Democrats and their ‘journalists’ are hypocritical hacks.

It’s no shock that someone from President Joe Biden’s administration was helping spearhead the attack on Trump.

“he likes authoritarian thugs"



Incredible stuff Jen pic.twitter.com/a0kaD7yVmP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 3, 2026

Don’t you want to smack circle back? Literally scum. — Ryan W (@RyanWoodring10) January 3, 2026

Watching Peppermint Patty @jrpsaki eat her own words brings great joy to everyone! — Nunya Biznus (@Bama4Life76) January 3, 2026

Has Jen Psaki ever been right about anything?

Democrats, having to always be against all Trump actions, have expectedly established themselves as pro-Maduro.

Once again democrats have made fools of themselves by reversing course and now supporting the narco terrorist dictator, whom they once despised. TDS is a powerful mental illness — Dillon, it's good to be the king (@000Dillon000) January 3, 2026

Damn! There’s an endless spigot to their flip flopping and hypocrisy. — Arcadian (@UltraArcadian) January 3, 2026

I was inclined to disapprove of the regime change on principle but all of the democrats and commies coming out in support of that commie thug have changed my mind. 🤣🤣 — Penelopesire (@Penelopesire1) January 3, 2026

The hills Democrats keep choosing to die on are mind-boggling.

Yet again, the Democrats have chosen a political position that puts them in opposition to the best interests of America.

All the @TheDemocrats know is hate. Hate for Trump, his voters, capitalism, meritocracy, individual liberty and limited government. That’s why they so quickly cling to anything else that hates those things. They are comrades of everything that is anti-American. — Jack Boot (@MnEddyK) January 3, 2026

Which is why arguing with them is pointless. The truth doesn't matter to them. Only power. — Xinny the Pooh (@ThatDamSquatch) January 3, 2026

The Democrats are blinded by their hatred of Trump. They’re attacking Trump while Venezuelans at home and here in America are celebrating the end of Maduro’s tyrannical reign.





Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

