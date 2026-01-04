Tomb Kaboom! Minneapolis Socialists March to Protest the U.S. Bombing of Hugo Chávez’s Mausoleum

Maduro Madness: Dems Who Condemned Trump for Not Removing the Venezuelan Dictator Are...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:29 AM on January 04, 2026
AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

Socialists in Minnesota marched on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's bombing of the final resting place of their hero, Hugo Chávez. The former Venezuelan president’s mausoleum was blasted while troops entered the South American country to arrest current dictator Nicolás Maduro. The ‘disrespectful’ detonation infuriated socialists in Minneapolis.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

Exactly.

Commenters noted the speed at which protesters were able to organize and march.

The ability to whip up signs at a moment’s notice definitely lends credence to the theory that these leftists are paid to protest.

Posters couldn’t help but notice the ‘No Kings’ crowd was upset over a murderous tyrant’s grave being disturbed.

Leftists hate it when anyone escapes socialism.

Posters say Minnesota is a hotbed of craziness.

As tempting as that is, Trump would never do that because he’s not the tyrant Democrats are constantly lying that he is.

