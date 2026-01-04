Tomb Kaboom! Minneapolis Socialists March to Protest the U.S. Bombing of Hugo Chávez’s Mausoleum

Socialists in Minnesota marched on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's bombing of the final resting place of their hero, Hugo Chávez. The former Venezuelan president’s mausoleum was blasted while troops entered the South American country to arrest current dictator Nicolás Maduro. The ‘disrespectful’ detonation infuriated socialists in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

See for yourself. (WATCH)

Leftist protestors laud Hugo Chavez:



“They want to destroy the memory of the hero Hugo Chavez. Viva Chavez!"



Minneapolis. Because of course. pic.twitter.com/2SWvHtZKJR — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 4, 2026

OMG how brainswashed. Is he reading from Wikipedia communist edition? — annamerica ✳️ (@annamerica_nft) January 4, 2026

“Don’t forget to read your script, or you won’t get paid”. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) January 4, 2026

Exactly.

Commenters noted the speed at which protesters were able to organize and march.

Free Palestine Clones — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) January 4, 2026

If anyone needs a million signs in less than 8 hours call a liberal- they have a guy — TheInfidel (@InfidelJustan) January 4, 2026

The ability to whip up signs at a moment’s notice definitely lends credence to the theory that these leftists are paid to protest.

Posters couldn’t help but notice the ‘No Kings’ crowd was upset over a murderous tyrant’s grave being disturbed.

Who killed thousands of his own people. — Big Lou 813 (@813Lou) January 4, 2026

Same people say they hate Trump because he’s a dictator.



You can’t make it up. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 4, 2026

Didn't the US bomb Hugo Chavez's mausoleum? pic.twitter.com/IkGk9E8nnG — Eta Miraklo (@Eta_Miraklo) January 4, 2026

Yup! tee-hee🤭 — Susan C (@Susancottman1) January 4, 2026

While the oppressed in Venezuela celebrate, communist worldwide hold a wake. — Joaquin Martinez (@JoaquinMar67151) January 4, 2026

Leftists hate it when anyone escapes socialism.

Posters say Minnesota is a hotbed of craziness.

These people must be studied.



Lol — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 4, 2026

What the hell is going on up there Dustin — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 4, 2026

Dustin is something in the water? — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) January 4, 2026

Some things just can’t be explained.



Like when Tim put tampons in the boys bathrooms. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 4, 2026

God, this is my state. Trump's next move should be sending Deltas in for Tim and Gwen Walz. — Vince Lyle (@VinceLyle2161) January 4, 2026

As tempting as that is, Trump would never do that because he’s not the tyrant Democrats are constantly lying that he is.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.