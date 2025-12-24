A Biden Covid Christmas: Four Years Ago It Wasn’t Sugar Plums Dancing in Our Heads - It Was Nurses!

It seems like a bad dream. Just four years ago, our nation was at the peak of Covid madness, with pointless masks and choreographed nurses dancing like demented sugar plums in our heads, and in viral TikTok videos too numerous to count. To make it worse, President Joe Biden was in the White House.

Here’s a feverish flashback. (WATCH)

Never Forget: It was only four short years ago when the country was subjected to this by the Biden White House at Christmastime. pic.twitter.com/7Ds7Ca8n6V — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 24, 2025

What a festive memory!

Ho, Ho, Ho. 🎅 — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) December 24, 2025

I feel better already! — Russell (@russell_m) December 24, 2025

That’s because you only watched a snippet of the pain-inducing performance.

See how you feel after over two minutes of Christmas fear. (WATCH)

One has to remember that Joe Biden's Cringe worthy Vaudeville "White House 2021 Christmas", with Dancing Covid Nurses during his stupid National lock down .... https://t.co/s9jzSstJic pic.twitter.com/aZFzWCMwMP — Glen Lettenmaier (@FuzzyTomCat) November 15, 2025

Sometimes I wonder how we survived such insanity. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 24, 2025

Omg 😱! I remember it too well! How did we survive? — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) December 24, 2025

How we ever survived the Winter of Death / Dancing Nurses Covid Choir combination I’ll never know — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 24, 2025

They DID get a lot of practice during COVID, if you have Tik-Tok. — TheSnarkKnight (@GeekFreedom) December 24, 2025

It will be a stain on our constitutional Republic! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) December 24, 2025

Speaking of stains, some claim they saw former President Bill Clinton’s wife in the video.

They even dragged George and Martha Washington into the maniacal mix.

The zoom out from the Washington portrait has me rolling — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 24, 2025

They also managed to find a Hillary Clinton look-alike. If the Bidens could have scripted that, they would have. "Sorry you could not be President Hillary, but come sing in the choir without a mask so everyone knows you are here." pic.twitter.com/Tpyp5eBcOU — Russell (@russell_m) December 24, 2025

For a minute, we thought we were watching an Alice Cooper Christmas, but that appears to be Jill Biden looking on in the background.

It’s another asinine anniversary, too. (WATCH)

While we’re at it: It was also four short years ago that Joe Biden got duped into saying “Let’s Go Brandon!” live on air.



Jill’s face puckering as clueless Joe rambled on is priceless. pic.twitter.com/VibjmI9XxI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 24, 2025

That was the best! The vegetable in chief — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) December 24, 2025

Yes, this truly was the nightmare before Christmas. Thankfully, our Christmases are now merry, bright, and cringe-free.

