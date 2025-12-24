They're Coming for Your Kids: MN's New 'Ethnic Studies' Program Is a Woke...
Hunter Biden Says We Don't Want Immigrants That Are Coming Here Illegally

A Biden Covid Christmas: Four Years Ago It Wasn’t Sugar Plums Dancing in Our Heads - It Was Nurses!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on December 24, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

It seems like a bad dream. Just four years ago, our nation was at the peak of Covid madness, with pointless masks and choreographed nurses dancing like demented sugar plums in our heads, and in viral TikTok videos too numerous to count. To make it worse, President Joe Biden was in the White House.

Here’s a feverish flashback. (WATCH)

That’s because you only watched a snippet of the pain-inducing performance.

See how you feel after over two minutes of Christmas fear. (WATCH)

Speaking of stains, some claim they saw former President Bill Clinton’s wife in the video.

They even dragged George and Martha Washington into the maniacal mix.

For a minute, we thought we were watching an Alice Cooper Christmas, but that appears to be Jill Biden looking on in the background.

It’s another asinine anniversary, too. (WATCH)

Yes, this truly was the nightmare before Christmas. Thankfully, our Christmases are now merry, bright, and cringe-free.

