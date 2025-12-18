BREAKING: Suspected Brown University Shooter Found Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

On Thursday night, authorities revealed that they had found the suspected Brown University shooter who killed two students and injured several others last Saturday in Rhode Island. Authorities say 48-year-old Portugal national Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente was tracked to a storage factory in New Hampshire, where he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
🚨 BREAKING: Brown University suspected shooter is a PORTUGAL NATIONAL, not a citizen, confirmed DEAD, and a student at Brown.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025
Claudio Neves-Valente, 48.
Portugal is the *same* country where the slain MIT professor is from, allegedly committed by Valente.
🚨 BREAKING: A photo has been RELEASED of suspected Brown University shooter Claudio Neves Valente, a noncitizen from PORTUGAL, 48 years old and Brown University student.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025
I’m really not interested in hearing the DEI Club pat themselves on the back.— Make Americans the Priority Again (@MAPAForce) December 19, 2025
They're patting themselves on the back.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025
This police chief should resign.— Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) December 19, 2025
The local police and city leaders’ sloppy response to the case has angered observers.
We DON'T HAVE TO LIVE LIKE THIS!— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025
We imported a foreigner only for him to SLAUGHTER American citizens...
...and he was "LEGAL."
I have never heard a press conference with people that talk more about themselves than the perpetrator.— Make Americans the Priority Again (@MAPAForce) December 19, 2025
They are just using this time to pat themselves on the back…
Unbelievable.
Many posters say that our nation’s immigration laws and vetting procedures need to be looked at and upgraded to keep something similar from happening again
Dead or alive isn’t the end of the story.— Hidden MAGA (@hiddenmaga) December 19, 2025
How did this happen, how did he slip through, and who failed to stop it?
Victims deserve answers — not just a headline.
We need to completely rethink our immigration system. Too many Americans have lost their lives to 3rd World savages.— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 19, 2025
Immigration is supposed to BENEFIT us, folks, not HURT us.
We absolutely need to do this. This is a developing story, and we will have more information on Twitchy as it unfolds.
