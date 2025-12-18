Palisades Reservoir Empty Just as Santa Ana Winds Season Begins
Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien...
Desperate Dem Blunder: Esther Kim Varet's Crockett Endorsement Features ... Not Crockett
CBS News: ‘Fraud Tourists’ Told Minnesota State Programs Were a Good Opportunity to...
VIP
From Saint Nicholas to Scolding: Teen Activist's Anti-Santa Post Divides Christian Twitter
Keir Starmer Weighs in on Program to Save Boys From the Influence of...
VIP
San Francisco Board Votes to Establish a Reparations Fund
San Diego Schools Announce ‘More Choices Than Ever’ for Gender Identity
Eric Adams Fires Back at Harris Camp Over Hypocrisy in Prosecutions vs. Massive...
WaPo: American Academy of Pediatrics Loses Funding After Criticizing RFK Jr
Shocking Scandal: Chief Investigating Brown Shooting Has Nephew Jailed for 22 Years in...
Zohran Mamdani Appointee Resigns After Antisemitic Social Media Posts Emerge
Feds Raid Offices of Somali-Owned Health Care Company in Minnesota Amid Medicare Fraud...
MI Senate Candidate Would Lose Control Seeing Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney-Barrett Togeth...

BREAKING: Suspected Brown University Shooter Found Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:21 PM on December 18, 2025
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

On Thursday night, authorities revealed that they had found the suspected Brown University shooter who killed two students and injured several others last Saturday in Rhode Island. Authorities say 48-year-old Portugal national Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente was tracked to a storage factory in New Hampshire, where he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

The local police and city leaders’ sloppy response to the case has angered observers.

Here’s more from the press conference. (WATCH)

Recommended

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien Evade ICE
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Unbelievable.

Many posters say that our nation’s immigration laws and vetting procedures need to be looked at and upgraded to keep something similar from happening again

We absolutely need to do this. This is a developing story, and we will have more information on Twitchy as it unfolds.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME GUN VIOLENCE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MASS SHOOTING RHODE ISLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien Evade ICE
Warren Squire
Palisades Reservoir Empty Just as Santa Ana Winds Season Begins
Gordon K
CBS News: ‘Fraud Tourists’ Told Minnesota State Programs Were a Good Opportunity to Make Money
Brett T.
Desperate Dem Blunder: Esther Kim Varet's Crockett Endorsement Features ... Not Crockett
justmindy
JD Vance Owes Vanity Fair Photographer $1,000 After Marco Rubio Posts New Profile Pic
Brett T.
Feds Raid Offices of Somali-Owned Health Care Company in Minnesota Amid Medicare Fraud Probes
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien Evade ICE Warren Squire
Advertisement