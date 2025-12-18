BREAKING: Suspected Brown University Shooter Found Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

On Thursday night, authorities revealed that they had found the suspected Brown University shooter who killed two students and injured several others last Saturday in Rhode Island. Authorities say 48-year-old Portugal national Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente was tracked to a storage factory in New Hampshire, where he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: Brown University suspected shooter is a PORTUGAL NATIONAL, not a citizen, confirmed DEAD, and a student at Brown.



Claudio Neves-Valente, 48.



Portugal is the *same* country where the slain MIT professor is from, allegedly committed by Valente.



ABSOLUTE FAILURE!!! pic.twitter.com/PzNzp9zTFq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: A photo has been RELEASED of suspected Brown University shooter Claudio Neves Valente, a noncitizen from PORTUGAL, 48 years old and Brown University student.



He's dead. Good F-ing riddance, animal. pic.twitter.com/F9InetBRHG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025

I’m really not interested in hearing the DEI Club pat themselves on the back.



Can we get more information on this alleged killer? 🤦‍♀️ — Make Americans the Priority Again (@MAPAForce) December 19, 2025

They're patting themselves on the back. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025

This police chief should resign. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) December 19, 2025

The local police and city leaders’ sloppy response to the case has angered observers.

Here’s more from the press conference. (WATCH)

We DON'T HAVE TO LIVE LIKE THIS!



We imported a foreigner only for him to SLAUGHTER American citizens...



...and he was "LEGAL."



A comprehensive, IMMEDIATE review must commence of all "legal" immigrants. Enough. pic.twitter.com/TOfIQBt7oY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025

I have never heard a press conference with people that talk more about themselves than the perpetrator.



They are just using this time to pat themselves on the back… — Make Americans the Priority Again (@MAPAForce) December 19, 2025

Unbelievable.

Many posters say that our nation’s immigration laws and vetting procedures need to be looked at and upgraded to keep something similar from happening again

Dead or alive isn’t the end of the story.

How did this happen, how did he slip through, and who failed to stop it?

Victims deserve answers — not just a headline. — Hidden MAGA (@hiddenmaga) December 19, 2025

We need to completely rethink our immigration system. Too many Americans have lost their lives to 3rd World savages.



Immigration is supposed to BENEFIT us, folks, not HURT us. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 19, 2025

We absolutely need to do this. This is a developing story, and we will have more information on Twitchy as it unfolds.

