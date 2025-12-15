VIP
Plan Down Under: Chuck Schumer Wants to Import Australia’s Liberty-Killing Gun Control Tyr...
Octopus’s Pardon: Naive British Man Survives Encounter With Blue-Ringed Tiny Tentacled Ter...
VIP
Dear Canada: Keep 'Boycotting' Florida. We're Still Packed and Winning Stanley Cups
Talarico Suave: Deceptive Young Democrat Says He’s Against Illegal Alien Amnesty While Pus...
VIP
Trump Officially Sues BBC for Deceptively Editing His 'Stop the Steal' Speech
USA Today Journo Earns MASSIVE Ratio For Posting About a 'Controversial Christian National...
In Minneapolis, Postal Workers March to Protest ICE’s Presence on Port Office Grounds
The Asylum Seeker America Should Save: Brave Chinese Whistleblower Risks Death If Sent...
Matthew Yglesias, Adam Kinzinger Give ‘Worst Take Ever’ on Bondi Beach Shooting
Triggered Tyrant: Nancy Pelosi Regrets Not Doing More to Infringe on Americans’ Second...
Mamdani Goes Full Extremist: Taps Al Qaeda Defender for City's Most Powerful Legal...
Tom Homan Exposes HUGE Difference Between Biden and Trump on Border Security With...
Star Tribune Finds the Connection Between ICE Arrest and George Floyd
Heated Blowup at Conan O'Brien's Star-Studded Party: Rob Reiner's Final Days Before Allege...

MS MAO’s Katy Tur Lauds Australian PM's Vow to Further Restrict His Countrymen From Defending Themselves

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on December 15, 2025
Fazry Ismail/Pool Photo via AP

MS NOW’s Katy Tur loves the idea of people being stripped of their right to defend themselves from aggression. On Monday, she was praising Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for vowing to further restrict Australians from owning weapons after two Islamic terrorists shot and killed over a dozen Jewish people celebrating Hanukkah at a beach. Wow, what a great guy!

Advertisement

Here’s MS MAO’s.. er, MS NOW’s Tur. (WATCH)

It would be cruel to further punish Australians by forcing Tur on them.

Posters answered Tur’s question about why we can’t imitate the Australian government’s usurpation of humans' God-given rights.

Recommended

USA Today Journo Earns MASSIVE Ratio For Posting About a 'Controversial Christian Nationalist' Flag
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Democrats are relishing attacking the Second Amendment as America celebrates its 250th birthday.

Posters say we should heap praise on our Founding Fathers, who knew what they were doing.

If the government tries to seize Americans’ weapons, the Second Amendment will be fully activated and exercised.

Posters say Tur is a shining beacon… of ignorance.

Advertisement

‘Journalists’ love to tout the First Amendment without realizing it entirely hinges on the Second. As posters echoed, our right to bear arms is not negotiable. We’re America, not Australia.

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

GUN CONTROL GUN OWNERS GUN RIGHTS GUNS GUN VIOLENCE KATY TUR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

USA Today Journo Earns MASSIVE Ratio For Posting About a 'Controversial Christian Nationalist' Flag
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Heated Blowup at Conan O'Brien's Star-Studded Party: Rob Reiner's Final Days Before Alleged Murder by Son
justmindy
Octopus’s Pardon: Naive British Man Survives Encounter With Blue-Ringed Tiny Tentacled Terror
Warren Squire
Matthew Yglesias, Adam Kinzinger Give ‘Worst Take Ever’ on Bondi Beach Shooting
Brett T.
Tim Walz Says RACIST ICE Targeted Ilhan Omar's LAW-ABIDING Son By Pulling Him Over, Just 1 Big Problem
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

USA Today Journo Earns MASSIVE Ratio For Posting About a 'Controversial Christian Nationalist' Flag Grateful Calvin
Advertisement