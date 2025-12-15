MS MAO’s Katy Tur Lauds Australian PM's Vow to Further Restrict His Countrymen From Defending Themselves

MS NOW’s Katy Tur loves the idea of people being stripped of their right to defend themselves from aggression. On Monday, she was praising Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for vowing to further restrict Australians from owning weapons after two Islamic terrorists shot and killed over a dozen Jewish people celebrating Hanukkah at a beach. Wow, what a great guy!

Advertisement

Here’s MS MAO’s.. er, MS NOW’s Tur. (WATCH)

MSNBC’S Katy Tur heaps praise on PM Albanese for vowing to crack down harder on guns in Australia:



“Why not here!?"



The obvious problem here is narratively inconvenient for the legacy media machine. So going after the guns it is. pic.twitter.com/Ay5IlOjNtP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 15, 2025

How about we deport Comrade Katy to Australia instead — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) December 15, 2025

Seconded — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 15, 2025

It would be cruel to further punish Australians by forcing Tur on them.

Posters answered Tur’s question about why we can’t imitate the Australian government’s usurpation of humans' God-given rights.

Because gun control and gun free zones don’t work. It makes law abiding citizens sitting ducks. I would think this is painfully obvious at this point. But not for the retards in the lame stream media like @KatyTurNBC — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) December 15, 2025

Logic of Liberals:



Muslim kill an injured over 50 people by shooting them.



Response: we must crack down on the people who are upset that this happened. — Chris P Bacon (@CS74LLC) December 15, 2025

The Sydney shooters used single-shot bolt action rifles and shotguns which does not fit their "nobody needs military-style weapons" narrative. — Dave (@DaveSpaceMemes) December 15, 2025

Rich they heap praise in him for vowing to further restrict guns on the day the Bill of Rights (containing the 2nd Amendment) is reaching it's anniversary again today — Ant Hill News (@The_Ant_Hill_07) December 16, 2025

Democrats are relishing attacking the Second Amendment as America celebrates its 250th birthday.

Posters say we should heap praise on our Founding Fathers, who knew what they were doing.

Thank GOD we had the Founding Fathers we did!!



I am not waiting for a hands-tied bureaucrat Officer to save me or my family if in danger. I’m going to handle it! — Wait What?!? (@DamnItBobert) December 15, 2025

Problem is that the reason they were able to ban guns there is their citizens cooperated and gave them up.

That won't happen here. — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) December 15, 2025

If the government tries to seize Americans’ weapons, the Second Amendment will be fully activated and exercised.

Posters say Tur is a shining beacon… of ignorance.

The simple minded cannot be helped. She’s a shining example of that truth. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) December 15, 2025

Advertisement

We're not negotiating, Katy. We're not even entertaining. — Onmyownside (@Onmyownside07) December 15, 2025

@KatyTurNBC is an airhead who wouldn't know a fact if she tripped and fell face first into a ball pit filled with facts. She couldn't argue her way out of a wet paper bag. — His Royal Majesty, The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) December 15, 2025

Katie Tur has raised missing the point to an art form. But then again, so has the entire mainstream media. She is just one lemming among many. — JMG (@JMark5977) December 15, 2025

‘Journalists’ love to tout the First Amendment without realizing it entirely hinges on the Second. As posters echoed, our right to bear arms is not negotiable. We’re America, not Australia.

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.