Tara Palmeri Claims President Whose Cabinet Is 1/3 Women Does Not Value Women
FBI Announces Arrests In NYE Mass Casualty Plot From a Terror Group With...
Just How Connected Were Top MN Dems to the Somali Fraud? THIS Connected...
Terror Attack Thwarted: FBI Announcement As Violence Erupts Worldwide

No Lessons Learned: Kamala Harris Reportedly Prepping for Another Expensive, Failed Presidential Run

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 PM on December 15, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris appears to be a glutton for punishment. She’s reportedly gearing up for a White House run in 2028, according to Axios. If she wins the Democrat Party’s nomination, it will mark the first time she has won a presidential primary. MAGA is excited about the prospect of her running against likely Republican presidential candidate JD Vance.

Here’s more. (READ)

We want her to run so that we can watch her crash and burn in the Democrat primary.

A clueless Harris thinks very highly of herself, which is laughable when compared to reality. (WATCH)

She’s not going to listen to reason.

Commenters are not buying her assertion that someone actually said she was the most qualified.

Her delusions of grandeur are obviously alcohol-inspired.

Posters see this clearly.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Harris has a very diverse cabinet… of booze.

Posters are giddy over the chance we could see Vance destroy Harris in a series of presidential debates.

Harris wrote the book on presidential campaign failure. She might as well blow more billions to crank out a few new chapters.

