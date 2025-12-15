No Lessons Learned: Kamala Harris Reportedly Prepping for Another Expensive, Failed Presidential Run

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris appears to be a glutton for punishment. She’s reportedly gearing up for a White House run in 2028, according to Axios. If she wins the Democrat Party’s nomination, it will mark the first time she has won a presidential primary. MAGA is excited about the prospect of her running against likely Republican presidential candidate JD Vance.
Here’s more. (READ)
🚨 JUST IN: Kamala Harris prepares 2028 presidential campaign, despite donors and party leaders' concerns - Axios— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 15, 2025
LMAO, DO IT!
JD is rubbing his hands together as we speak 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/sx38scnZcY
For the record, I fully support this.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 15, 2025
We want her to run so that we can watch her crash and burn in the Democrat primary.
A clueless Harris thinks very highly of herself, which is laughable when compared to reality. (WATCH)
Kamala: “Some people have said I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 15, 2025
She believes this. Of course she wants to run.pic.twitter.com/GCaLVwPkxe https://t.co/uZLe4nhE06
She needs to step towards not doing that 😭— Karla Ortiz (@kortizart) December 15, 2025
She’s not going to listen to reason.
Commenters are not buying her assertion that someone actually said she was the most qualified.
I would have had two follow up questions.— Uncle Awesome 🇺🇸 (@IamUncleawesome) December 15, 2025
1: were these people on your payroll?
2: are these people on stage with us now?
3. Are these the voices in your head?— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 15, 2025
Her delusions of grandeur are obviously alcohol-inspired.
Posters see this clearly.
The "people" who said this were Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff.— Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) December 15, 2025
One is retarded and the other is a drunk.
I'm guessing which one is which depends on the day.
Recommended
December 15, 2025
Vodka or gin? pic.twitter.com/XHuQS2ybNT— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 15, 2025
I'm guessing she's a 2 box a night kinda girl. pic.twitter.com/cGjN4gIieo— Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) December 15, 2025
Harris has a very diverse cabinet… of booze.
Posters are giddy over the chance we could see Vance destroy Harris in a series of presidential debates.
Could you imagine her debating JD Vance? 🤣 I would PAY to see that pic.twitter.com/t4wLCFz8aH— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 15, 2025
Please, Kamala...run in 2028! JD Vance is already warming up for the easiest debate of his life.😂— Elena 🇺🇸 (@LanieASassyVet) December 15, 2025
Her last book was 107 days— Rob Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@Niatross68) December 15, 2025
And she lost
Her next book will be 150 weeks
And another loss. 😂😂
Harris wrote the book on presidential campaign failure. She might as well blow more billions to crank out a few new chapters.
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member