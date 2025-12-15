No Lessons Learned: Kamala Harris Reportedly Prepping for Another Expensive, Failed Presidential Run

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris appears to be a glutton for punishment. She’s reportedly gearing up for a White House run in 2028, according to Axios. If she wins the Democrat Party’s nomination, it will mark the first time she has won a presidential primary. MAGA is excited about the prospect of her running against likely Republican presidential candidate JD Vance.

🚨 JUST IN: Kamala Harris prepares 2028 presidential campaign, despite donors and party leaders' concerns - Axios



LMAO, DO IT!



JD is rubbing his hands together as we speak 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/sx38scnZcY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 15, 2025

For the record, I fully support this. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 15, 2025

We want her to run so that we can watch her crash and burn in the Democrat primary.

A clueless Harris thinks very highly of herself, which is laughable when compared to reality. (WATCH)

Kamala: “Some people have said I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president."



She believes this. Of course she wants to run.pic.twitter.com/GCaLVwPkxe https://t.co/uZLe4nhE06 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 15, 2025

She needs to step towards not doing that 😭 — Karla Ortiz (@kortizart) December 15, 2025

She’s not going to listen to reason.

Commenters are not buying her assertion that someone actually said she was the most qualified.

I would have had two follow up questions.

1: were these people on your payroll?

2: are these people on stage with us now? — Uncle Awesome 🇺🇸 (@IamUncleawesome) December 15, 2025

3. Are these the voices in your head? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 15, 2025

Her delusions of grandeur are obviously alcohol-inspired.

Posters see this clearly.

The "people" who said this were Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff.



One is retarded and the other is a drunk.



I'm guessing which one is which depends on the day. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) December 15, 2025

I'm guessing she's a 2 box a night kinda girl. pic.twitter.com/cGjN4gIieo — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) December 15, 2025

Harris has a very diverse cabinet… of booze.

Posters are giddy over the chance we could see Vance destroy Harris in a series of presidential debates.

Could you imagine her debating JD Vance? 🤣 I would PAY to see that pic.twitter.com/t4wLCFz8aH — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 15, 2025

Please, Kamala...run in 2028! JD Vance is already warming up for the easiest debate of his life.😂 — Elena 🇺🇸 (@LanieASassyVet) December 15, 2025

Her last book was 107 days

And she lost

Her next book will be 150 weeks

And another loss. 😂😂 — Rob Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@Niatross68) December 15, 2025

Harris wrote the book on presidential campaign failure. She might as well blow more billions to crank out a few new chapters.

