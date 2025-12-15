Talarico Suave: Deceptive Young Democrat Says He’s Against Illegal Alien Amnesty While Pushing for It

The Democrat Party’s newest slippery eel, James Talarico, is saying he disagreed with former President Joe Biden’s open border policy but supports allowing all the illegal aliens he let in to stay. Wow, thanks for clearing that up, James. Listen to Talarico say he’s against amnesty while also saying he’s for it.

James Talarico wants to position himself as a sensible “law and order Democrat” in the Texas Senate race. But on the border and immigration, he’s no different than any of them. Watch him execute this narrative sleight of hand: "Joe Biden failed at the border (look at how brave I am for saying so!)…and I don’t believe in amnesty (bad word!)…...but here’s my plan to keep the millions that are here illegally in the country and not send them back." So, amnesty for millions. Got it. This guy is as transparent as can be, but man, he really does think he’s selling this nonsense.

"Joe Biden failed at the border (look at how brave… pic.twitter.com/yl3o8Zne3E — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 15, 2025

Amnesty with a few steps is not amnesty claims the guy that says that he doesn't supports amnesty. — McCallum (@BK_McCallum) December 15, 2025

‘I’m totally against amnesty, now here’s my amnesty plan.’ Amazing.

Posters say Americans voted for illegal aliens to get the boot, not an unfair path to citizenship.

Americans don't want a plan to keep Millions here.



We want the deportation process made faster. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 15, 2025

There is zero daylight between this “law and order Democrat!” and any of the others on this issue, but he certainly wants people to think so.



BTW, this exact spiel will be adapted for the 2028 Democrat presidential contenders IMO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 15, 2025

The moment they say the phrase "pathway to citizenship", rest assured they mean amnesty.



They will NEVER tie that to paying back taxes, going through a proper legal process, or securing the border. They'll do the amnesty first and then abandon the other provisions. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 15, 2025

all of that stuff is window dressing designed to camouflage what they really want:



Millions of new voters. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 15, 2025

Democrats are dead set on turning Biden’s illegal alien hordes into their new voter base. They’ll lie and step over Americans to make it a reality.

Commenters say there is certainly something off about Talarico.

He’s got one of the snakiest personalities we’ve seen in a long time. His mannerisms are that of someone you should never trust — Carl’s lost footpath (@TheGreaterArea) December 15, 2025

Agree. And his dweebish image is not an asset. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 15, 2025

The guy makes Beto seem genuine. He’s as fake as a 3 dollar bill. — Carl’s lost footpath (@TheGreaterArea) December 15, 2025

You can tell what he is by looking at the way he presents himself.

He radiates non-authenticity. — Baby It's Gold Outside (@sodagrrl) December 15, 2025

Dude is a complete phony. There is no Democrat either in Congress or seeking to be elected there who will publicly support the deportation of a single illegal alien. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 15, 2025

He’s learned to couch unsavory things in a feel-good haze that sounds fair and logical but is really detrimental to Americans. You can be sure that Democrats are cloning this phony as we speak.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

