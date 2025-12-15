Talarico Suave: Deceptive Young Democrat Says He’s Against Illegal Alien Amnesty While Pushing for It

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on December 15, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Democrat Party’s newest slippery eel, James Talarico, is saying he disagreed with former President Joe Biden’s open border policy but supports allowing all the illegal aliens he let in to stay. Wow, thanks for clearing that up, James. Listen to Talarico say he’s against amnesty while also saying he’s for it.

Here’s more. (READ)

James Talarico wants to position himself as a sensible “law and order Democrat” in the Texas Senate race.

But on the border and immigration, he’s no different than any of them. 

Watch him execute this narrative sleight of hand:

"Joe Biden failed at the border (look at how brave I am for saying so!)…and I don’t believe in amnesty (bad word!)…...but here’s my plan to keep the millions that are here illegally in the country and not send them back."

So, amnesty for millions. Got it.

This guy is as transparent as can be, but man, he really does think he’s selling this nonsense.

Check out this kid’s amnesty magic act. (WATCH)

‘I’m totally against amnesty, now here’s my amnesty plan.’ Amazing.

Posters say Americans voted for illegal aliens to get the boot, not an unfair path to citizenship.

Democrats are dead set on turning Biden’s illegal alien hordes into their new voter base. They’ll lie and step over Americans to make it a reality.

Commenters say there is certainly something off about Talarico.

He’s learned to couch unsavory things in a feel-good haze that sounds fair and logical but is really detrimental to Americans. You can be sure that Democrats are cloning this phony as we speak.

